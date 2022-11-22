Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
blackheartgoldpants.com
The Morning After: The ‘Ship Has Sailed
It was perfect fall weather for the final regular season game of the Iowa’s 2022 campaign and everything was set up perfectly for the home team. We already know the story: the Hawks suffered a bumpy start to the year and eventually hit what seemed like rock bottom after a blowout loss to Ohio State on October 22. Nearly a month later, Iowa had rattled off four straight wins and, thanks to a gritty win at Minnesota and an Illinois loss, sat comfortably in the drivers seat for the Big Ten West division title.
saturdaytradition.com
Fans, media react to Iowa's disastrous showing with B1G West on the line
Well, this is not how Iowa fans had hoped that the regular season finale would go. Iowa struggled against Nebraska in the first half and the fans and media let the Hawkeyes have it on social media. An offense that has already had problems this season didn’t get much help....
hawkeyesports.com
Siebrecht Fall Caps No. 2 Iowa’s 26-11 Win
IOWA CITY, Iowa – Junior Cobe Siebrecht’s second-period fall capped the second-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team’s 26-11 victory over No. 21 Pennsylvania on Saturday afternoon inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes won seven matches in the dual to improve to 5-0 this season. “Gutsy, gutsy at the...
North Platte Telegraph
Casey Thompson addresses his health and future at Nebraska
Before Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson makes any decision about his future at Nebraska or meets with NU’s prospective new coach, he’s ready to rest and mull over an important decision about his health. In the wake of the Huskers’ 24-17 win over Iowa, Thompson wore a smile and...
Hawkeye men and women both win
The Iowa men and women both picked up victories on Friday. Fran McCaffery’s crew held off Clemson, 74-71. Patrick McCaffery led the way with 21 points. Iowa will face TCU or Cal on Saturday. Bluder’s Bunch beat Oregon State 73-59. Caitlin Clark scored 28 points, grabbed 9 rebounds and dished out 8 assists. The Hawkeyes […]
Iowa men’s basketball suffers first loss of the season
(Iowa City) TCU defeated #25 Iowa on Saturday in the Emerald Coast Classic. Both teams are 5-1 on the year. Tony Perkins made 7/15 shots and scored 15 points. Ahron Ulis (pictured) went 7/8 from the field and also scored 15. Kris Murray posted 11 points and 10 rebounds. The Hawkeyes shot only 17.6% from 3-point range (3/17).
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Matt Rhule Announced as Next Nebraska Football Coach
The introductory press conference will come Monday
#9 Iowa women set up clash with #3 UCONN at Phil Knight Legacy Tournament
(Iowa City) Caitlin Clark went for 28 points, 9 rebounds, and 8 assists in the University of Iowa women’s basketball win over Oregon State on Friday. The Hawkeyes topped the Beavers 73-59 and have a 5-1 record. Monica Czinano added 17 points on 7/11 shooting along with 7 rebounds....
cowboystatedaily.com
Hunters Keep Shooting Each Other In Nebraska; Wyoming Hunters Say That Can Be Avoided
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Three accidental shootings in three days during Nebraska’s deer season, and the memory of a fatal hunting accident in Wyoming last year, bring home the point that hunters can’t ever take gun safety for granted. “I won’t allow a...
CBS Sports
Clemson vs. Iowa: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
The #25 Iowa Hawkeyes will take on the Clemson Tigers at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at The Arena at NW Florida St. These two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games. Iowa has more to be thankful for after their matchup against...
KCRG.com
Four killed, three hurt in vehicular incidents since start of Thanksgiving holiday period
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The busy holiday travel weekend has resulted in multiple crashes on Iowa roadways, with several turning fatal. Since Wednesday, Nov. 23, the Iowa State Patrol said that five crashes have taken place with injuries or fatalities. Only one of them took place in eastern Iowa, when a 13-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a four-wheeler outside of Manchester.
1011now.com
Former 10/11 weathercaster passes away
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Roper and Son’s Funeral Home confirmed the passing of Linda Beermann on Saturday. Beermann was a reporter and weathercaster at 10/11 from 1968 to 1986. “Deb and I were saddened to hear about the unexpected passing of Linda Beermann on Friday,” said Ken Siemek, 10/11...
Midwest Renewable Fuel Company Expanding to Eastern Iowa
A Wisconsin-based company that produces pellets for renewable fuel is set to expand with a new location in Eastern Iowa. The Iowa Economic Development Authority announced that it has awarded incentives from the state to Convergen Energy, according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette. Those incentives will be used to create jobs at its new location to be built in Fairfax. That will be the site of a new 10,000-square-foot production facility. Company officials say that the new building will "better position the company to reach new and existing customers throughout the region" according to the Gazette. The total investment of the project is said to be in excess of $18 million.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
bleedingheartland.com
Clark farm on Muscatine Island
This column by Daniel G. Clark about Alexander Clark (1826-1891) first appeared in the Muscatine Journal. Alexander Clark became extraordinarily wealthy for a Black man in 19th-century America, but nobody yet has assembled all the details we could learn. Muscatine’s entrepreneurial barber is remembered for achievements as churchman, lawyer, masonic...
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Stoltenberg contests Iowa House District 81 results after multiple recounts flip winner
The controversial Iowa House District 81 election race is officially being contested by Republican candidate Luana Stoltenberg, after a Nov. 18 recount showed Democrat Craig Cooper to be the winner by just six votes. Scott County canvassed its votes on Monday to finalize its results. "Knowing that we had a...
Dozens of starved farm animals rescued in eastern Iowa
Dozens of malnourished and neglected sheep, goats and pigs have been rescued from a residence in rural Washington County by the Animal Rescue League (ARL) of Iowa.
kiwaradio.com
A 4th Recount For A Seat In The Iowa State House
Davenport, Iowa — A GOP candidate for a seat in the Iowa legislature will seek another recount of her race. Last week, all of the ballots in Scott County were fed into a machine for a recount, but the machine kept jamming, so the ballots were recounted by hand on Thursday. A final machine count was done Friday. The result flipped the outcome of the Iowa House District 81 race to Democrat Craig Cooper of Davenport — by a six vote margin. Republican Luana Stoltenberg watched last week’s recount in the Scott County Auditor’s office.
98.1 KHAK
Cedar Rapids, IA
14K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
98.1 KHAK is #1 for new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 4