Sun and seasonable temps ahead of a mild Thanksgiving

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

WHAT'S NEW: The Friday rain threat isn't all that threatening. Scattered showers are expected for the afternoon/evening hours. Sunday could be soggy, especially for those returning from holiday travel.

WHAT'S NEXT: Beautiful weather is on the way for Wednesday & Thanksgiving!

TROPICS:

There are no disturbances being monitored by the National Hurricane Center.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Addison Green says there will be pleasant conditions for Thanksgiving travel plans and for the holiday itself.

FORECAST:

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear skies and with less of a chill in the air. Lows: upper 20s to low 30s.

WEDNESDAY: *Pick of the week* - Lot of sun with a return to typical temps for this time of year along with a light breeze. Highs: low to mid 50s. Lows: mid to upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Thanksgiving – Mostly sunny skies and a cool breeze. Great holiday weather! Highs: low 50s. Lows: upper 30s to low 40s.

FRIDAY: Black Friday – Mostly cloudy to overcast skies & mild with a chance for rain for the afternoon/evening hours. Highs: mid 50s. Lows: low 40s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy then overcast later in the day. Breezy winds at times are possible along with milder temperatures. Highs: mid 50s. Lows: upper 30s to low 40s.

SUNDAY: Weather To Watch Moderate rain throughout the first half of the day. Scattered showers and breezy winds are around for the second half of the day. Highs: mid 50s. Lows: upper 30s to low 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Breezy and trending cooler for Monday with temps below average for Tuesday. Temps improve for Wed. & Thu. with a chance for rain on Thu. Drier & cooler conditions arrive Fri.

