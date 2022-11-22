ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

Luka Modric set for a last World Cup run with Croatia

By GERALD IMRAY AP Sports Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1na3Oj_0jJhUu9q00

Luka Modric is set for one more World Cup campaign and one last chance to drive Croatia to the title.

The 37-year-old midfielder will lead Croatia when the team plays its Group F opener against Morocco on Wednesday, a hurdle that the 2018 runner-up is expected to clear before facing Canada and then second-ranked Belgium and Kevin de Bruyne.

Four years ago, Modric worked tirelessly and was rewarded with the tournament's best player award as Croatia made it all the way to the final in Russia, where it lost to France 4-2. It's laid similar expectations on a different, younger Croatian squad in Qatar, which hasn't always been helpful, Modric said.

“Whatever we have been through at the World Cup in Russia is an unforgettable memory, an indelible memory," Modric said Tuesday. “But we need to put it to one side for now. This is a new tournament and we have to look at it that way.”

Only five of the players who started the 2018 final are in this Croatia squad after coach Zlatko Dalic's rebuild. The constant is Modric. He is at his fourth World Cup and still central to everything Croatia does. He's arguably more important for his team's chances than Lionel Messi for Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo for Portugal, who are also chasing their first title at the back end of glittering careers.

But Messi's experience earlier Tuesday, when Argentina lost to Saudi Arabia, has reinforced how dangerous it can be to look too far ahead.

"We are quite cautious and what’s happened today (Argentina's loss) makes us even more cautious," Dalic said.

It'll be an early game against the Moroccans in Al Khor, north of Doha, where the temperature is forecast to push 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) by kickoff. That heat shouldn't be an issue for Croatia against the North Africans, though, thanks to the cooling systems utilized at this year's World Cup stadiums.

The climate in the Moroccan camp has also cooled considerably after a heated feud between former head coach Vahid Halilhodzic and Chelsea forward Hakim Ziyech. It saw Ziyech exiled from the squad last year over what Halilhodzic branded his “unacceptable” attitude.

It threatened to result in Morocco being without one of its best players for the World Cup when it desperately needs all its overseas-based talent. But Halilhodzic was fired despite qualifying Morocco for the World Cup and replaced with Walid Regragui, who immediately recalled Ziyech.

Ziyech scored an astonishing goal from his own half in Morocco’s last warmup before the World Cup.

“I know he's going to do good things at this World Cup,” Morocco captain Romain Saiss said.

Modric and Dalic warned Ziyech wasn't the only top-quality Morocco player, picking out wing back Achraf Hakimi and midfielder Sofiane Boufal as well.

For Morocco, the late coaching switch has made the World Cup possible for Ziyech but maybe made it harder for the team.

Regragui, who has never been an international coach before, was brought in at the end of August, giving him only two full months to put his mark on the team. That may not be enough time to get something special out of Morocco, which has only made it out the group stage once at a World Cup, in 1986.

However, Saudi Arabia has provided inspiration for every underdog at the World Cup, and special inspiration for the Moroccans. Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard used to be in charge of Morocco.

“It's good to see things being shaken up,” Regragui said. “Football is for everyone.”

———

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Tottenham Hotspur World Cup Roundup: Day 4

Here we go with another full day of World Cup action! Today’s matches took place from groups E and F. We know that some of you aren’t watching this World Cup for a variety of reasons, but for people who would like to know how the Spurs players did for their national teams, we’re going to continue to keep you appraised. Here’s a summary of today’s matches.
BBC

'﻿I felt like going home and crying'

D﻿id you know Lisandro Martinez felt on the fringes as a sitting midfielder early on in his career at Ajax. '﻿The Butcher of Amsterdam' moved to Ajax in 2019 but admitted he "felt like going home and crying", explaining: “When they played with one or two quick touches, they killed me – It was incredible how off the pace I was."
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Neymar’s ankle injury could be a big problem for Brazil

Brazil won its World Cup opener against Serbia, but it may have suffered a major loss as Neymar went down with an ankle injury in Thursday’s game. Neymar went down under a rough second-half challenge from Nikola Milenkovic. After playing on for 11 minutes, the Brazil star was withdrawn in the 80th minute. It wasn’t clear how bad the injury was, but two images painted a worrying picture for Brazil. Neymar was shown on the bench distraught, nearly in tears, suggesting he was concerned about his ability to carry on at the tournament. Then there was the sight of his extremely swollen right...
BBC

Friday's gossip: Trossard, Ronaldo, Arteta, Rabiot, Moukoko, Santos

Chelsea are ready to open talks with Belgium forward Leandro Trossard, 27, whose contract at Brighton expires next summer. (Football Insider) Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal are exploring a deal to sign Portugal and former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37. (Sky Sports) Real Madrid say it "would not make sense...
BBC

French MP pulls bullfighting ban bill during debate

A left-wing MP who put forward a bill to ban bullfighting in France has pulled the proposal after some 500 amendments were tabled. Aymeric Caron of France Unbowed blamed "parliamentary obstruction" and vowed it would soon be abolished in France. The government officially opposed a ban and pro-bullfighting MPs had...
BBC

PMQs: Sunak v Starmer - in full

Labour leader Keir Starmer began PMQs with a statement about gay rights in Qatar, saying "shame on Fifa" that Wales and England teams at the World Cup could not express their solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community. Then attention turned to the economy. Starmer asked why the UK was the first...
NME

Liverpool seek artists for festival alongside Eurovision

A call out has been made for creatives to take part in a cultural festival, which is to be held alongside Eurovision in Liverpool next year. As per the BBC, Culture Liverpool stated that the planned event would celebrate UK music, Eurovision and modern Ukraine. They added that they were...
BBC

EU defuses tensions over Kosovo car number plates

Kosovo and Serbia have agreed steps to defuse a row over Serbian car number plates, which had threatened to trigger violence. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell tweeted "We have a deal!" and said both sides would strive to normalise relations. Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008. Kosovo had...
ABC News

ABC News

919K+
Followers
194K+
Post
527M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy