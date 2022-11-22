Holiday Themed Christmas Train Announces Louisiana Stops

Kansas City Southern Railroad’s Holiday Express Train has announced its schedule of stops during the holiday season and again there are several planned for Louisiana stations in the coming weeks. The train operated by Kansas City Southern Railroad has more than 20 stops planned along this year’s holiday tour. That tour gets underway technically tomorrow with a stop in Shreveport.

This year’s Holiday Express Train will be on the rails from November 23rd until December 13th. At each stop, patrons will have a chance to snap pictures. Not all stops will allow for walk-thru viewing so, check the schedule for the stop you plan on attending so you know ahead of time.

The Holiday Express is a six-car train that features intricate holiday displays both inside and out. Santa and his elves ride the train as a way to connect with boys and girls in communities all along the Kansas City Southern rails. The Holiday Express Train also features a charitable component as well.

The train traces its roots back to the “Santa Train” which ran for years through small rural communities often bringing children along the route the only gifts they would get for the holiday. In 1997 the idea was revived and reborn as the Holiday Express.

Those who would like to donate to charities supported by the Holiday Express may do so at a local visit or you can do that online by using this link. Over the years the train has been responsible for more than $2.6 million in donations for families in need at Christmas.

This year’s schedule as far as Louisiana stops looks like this.

November 23rd the train will be in Shreveport at the Shreveport yard on North Lake Shore Drive, gate 5. On November 24th the train will be in Monroe at Third and Desiard. It should arrive and be set up by 4 pm.

After a brief run into Mississippi the train returns to Louisiana on November 29th at Mansfield and then the following day November 30th the train will make a stop in DeQuincy. That stop will be at the Railroad Museum on Lake Charles Avenue the festivities will begin at 4 pm.

December 2nd the Holiday Express will stop in Leesville at the KCS yard on Third Street then it’s back to Shreveport for one more stop on December 4th. Those are the Louisiana stops we’ve outlined for you, there are several others on the schedule in Mississippi, Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, and Arkansas. You can see the complete schedule here.