ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Lafayette High Announces Northside's Julia Williams Will Take Over as Principal

By Joe Cunningham
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 3 days ago

UPDATE: November 22, 2022

LAFAYETTE ( KPEL News ) – The Lafayette Parish School System has made it official: Julia Williams will leave her role as principal of Northside High School to take the vacant principal job at Lafayette High School.

“Williams is committed to building a culture of high expectations and rigor, establishing professional learning communities at the heart of instruction, and strengthening relationships between staff, students, and the community,” LPSS said in a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fIUfi_0jJhQ2sN00
Credit: Lafayette Parish School System

“Ms. Williams has a proven track record of exemplary school leadership,” LPSS Superintendent Irma Trosclair said, “and I am confident in her skills to lead Lafayette High School to the next level of excellence and high performance.”

In its press release, LPSS notes that Williams received the 2011 Louisiana State Teacher of the Year award and was honored at the White House by President Obama with all the 2011 State Teacher of the Year honorees, and she was named Lafayette Parish School System High School Principal of the Year in 2022. She was also an adjunct instructor at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and at the University of Phoenix.

Original Story

Just weeks after the sudden resignation of its principal , Lafayette High School has a new leader coming to take the helm.

Julia Williams will take over the vacant position, returning to her alma mater as the principal of the Mighty Lions. The outgoing principal, Dr. Rachel Brown, who held the top administrative at the school since 2019, resigned early in November.

But, the hiring comes at a cost to Northside High School – Williams has been the principal there for the last eight years.

Lafayette High would like to welcome Mrs. Julia Williams as our new Principal!! Mrs. Williams comes to us from…

Posted by Lafayette High School – Mighty Lions on Monday, November 21, 2022

Williams is leaving a Northside that looks vastly different from when she took over as principal in the spring of 2015. It had an “F” rating after the 2013-2014 school year, the year prior to her taking on the role of principal there.

In the most recent school scores , Northside was graded as a “C” school – up several points from 2019, before the pandemic, when it was rated as a “D” school.

She’ll take over the A-rated Lafayette High with a mission to continue pushing the school higher.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gegj5_0jJhQ2sN00
Google Maps

“I am really excited to have Julia Williams come aboard and be the leader at Lafayette High School,” said school board member Justin Centanni, whose district covers Lafayette High. “She was a great leader at Northside, and I think she’ll do a fantastic job at Lafayette High.”

The Lafayette Parish School System has a job opening for principal at Northside High, and the district is likely to move quickly to fill that spot by the time students return from Christmas break at the latest.

What Lafayette Schools Have an “A”?

Several schools earned an “A” rating in the 2021-2022 school year, including Lafayette High. Here are the top performers.

Early College Academy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06v2zT_0jJhQ2sN00
Credit: Early College Academy/Facebook

ECA was the highest-scoring school in the parish, picking up a 131.5 in school performance score. That is a slight dip from 2019, when the school earned 131.9. The school’s score in 2022 was in the top ten among schools in the state.

Myrtle Place Elementary

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NvF9M_0jJhQ2sN00
Credit: Myrtle Place Elementary

Myrtle Place was overall the top-scoring elementary school in the parish, with an SPS of 105.2. The school was also named a Blue Ribbon school for its growth last year.

David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ITNs9_0jJhQ2sN00
Credit: David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy

The district’s only combination school, David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy was the third-highest performing school, picking up a score of 102.8, which is up 5 points from where it was in 2019. The magnet school serves students in grades 6-12.

Ernest Gallet Elementary School

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X3eNT_0jJhQ2sN00
Credit: LPSS

Ernest Gallet Elementary has also shown growth from 2019 to 2022. Their current score is 100.8, which is up from around 96 SPS in 2019.

Southside High School

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HOdCQ_0jJhQ2sN00
Credit: KATC

Southside High School has shown a lot of growth since 2019. Their score three years ago was 85.2, but they have since jumped to 100.4, coming in at No. 5 overall in the district.

Also Earning an “A”

The following schools also earned an “A” grade in school performance score.

  • Green T. Lindon Elementary School, 97.1
  • Woodvale Elementary School, 96.3
  • Lafayette High School, 96
  • L. Leo Judice Elementary School, 93.7
  • Milton Elementary School, 93.4
  • L.J. Alleman Middle School, 92.2
  • Broadmoor Elementary School, 91.5
  • Martial Billeaud Elementary School, 90.9
Click here to view photo gallery Click here to view photo gallery Source: Lafayette High Announces Northside’s Julia Williams Will Take Over as Principal

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

Two longtime sportswriters are headed to the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame

NATCHITOCHES — Two transformational and decorated figures in the state’s sports journalism field, Lafayette writer and editor Bruce Brown and longtime Times-Picayune prep writer Lori Lyons, have been selected for the 2022 Distinguished Service Award in Sports Journalism from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association. The duo will be...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Save the dates: Christmas events in the Baton Rouge and Lafayette areas

Carolers and candy, parades and parties, "Nutcrackers" and nighttime lights, ah, the beautiful lights. The Christmas season has arrived in south Louisiana. However you celebrate, take time to soak in the winter wonders of the holiday. Here's a great place to start in planning out the next few weeks, our...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Associated Press

Raymond Blanco, former Louisiana first gentleman, dies at 87

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Raymond Blanco, a former coach, longtime academic administrator at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and husband to the state’s first female governor, has died. He was 87. Blanco died Saturday at his home in Lafayette, The Advocate reported, citing family members. He worked at the university for 46 years in various roles including as assistant football coach, dean of students and vice president for student affairs before retiring in 2009. He was referred to by many as “Coach.” In 2004 he became the state’s first first gentleman when his wife, Kathleen Babineaux Blanco, began her four-year term as governor. She was in office when Hurricanes Katrina and Rita devastated Louisiana in 2005, and she died of cancer in 2019.
LAFAYETTE, LA
The Current Media

City Council investigation to include mayor-president’s use of Lafayette police for security

The Lafayette City Council’s investigation into the Guillory administration will probe another issue close to the mayor-president himself, his use of full-time police officers for his personal security. Frustrated by a lack of answers over using the Lafayette Police Department’s Dignitary Protection Unit for M-P Josh Guillory’s full-time security,...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Abbeville Meridional

Miss Clara Marie Duhon becomes Mrs. Frank Wynerth Summers III

Miss Clara Marie Duhon and Mr. Frank Wynerth Summers III, both of Abbeville, were united in Holy Matrimony during an 11:00 a.m. nuptial mass on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Abbeville, LA. Concelebrating the ceremony were Rev. Edward J. Duhon, Jr., brother of the bride, and Rev. Charles “Billy” Massie, cousin of the groom.
ABBEVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

See what restaurant is coming to Millerville Road

Crust Pizza is set to open its first Baton Rouge restaurant in a space that had been occupied by Zoe's Kitchen. The chain will open a 2,800-square-foot restaurant at 2121 Millerville Road. Since October 2021, Houston-based Crust has opened locations in Lafayette, Lake Charles, Sulphur and Moss Bluff. The chain is known for its Chicago-style thin crust pies, which are pizzas with a cracker-thin crust.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Surging Westgate prepares for a major challenge in the playoffs. 'Neville is Neville.'

Many thought that Westgate High's Class 4A championship run in 2021 was a one-year deal, a team that caught lightning in a bottle and rode it all the way to the title. "There were many who thought that we were a team that was going to go 3-7, 2-8 maybe get a good team every so often and get to a second round, quarterfinals," Westgate coach Ryan Antoine said.
NEW IBERIA, LA
NBC Sports

Grambling vs Southern: How to watch the 2022 Bayou Classic, Live Stream, TV Channel, kickoff time for Saturday’s game

The 2022 Bayou Classic takes place on Saturday, November 26 on NBC and Peacock as the Southern Jaguars and Grambling Tigers go head-to-head at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. This is the 49th installment of this historic rivalry. Live coverage begins at 2:00 p.m. ET, see below for additional information on how to watch and live stream the game.
GRAMBLING, LA
KPEL 96.5

Aguillard Makes Endorsement in Lafayette City Court Race

Three people chose to sign up to run for Lafayette City Court District, Division A, and Roya Boustany and Jules Edwards ended up garnering the most votes in the November 8 election. The third canidate, former Lafayette Police Chief Toby Aguillard, announced today that he will be endorsing former judge...
LAFAYETTE, LA
louisianaradionetwork.com

900-acre solar farm coming to St. Landry Parish

The St Landry Parish Council has approved the parish’s first solar farm project. Officials say construction will begin next year on a 900-acre site in a rural area north of Opelousas. Lightsource BP development manager Jack Steele says it is expected to be operational by end of 2024. He says solar power is great for the environment and an effective way to produce energy.
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
Eunice News

Dr. Rachael Tate to serve as chief medical officer at OGHS

Dr. Rachael Tate, OB/GYN, has been selected by Kenneth Cochran, RN, DSc, FACHE, president & CEO of Opelousas General Health System chief medical officer effective Dec. 12. Tate will be responsible for optimizing clinical operations using performance excellence tools. She will serve as the liaison between administration and medical staff and will be responsible for recruiting and training…
OPELOUSAS, LA
WAFB.com

Victim killed in Baker shooting identified

Portion of I-10 to close for removal of 18-wheeler from water. There will be a temporary closure on I-10 West near Gramercy on Wednesday (Nov. 23) morning to remove an 18-wheeler after it plunged into a bayou on Tuesday (Nov. 22). 9News Daily AM Update: Wednesday, November 23. Updated: 9...
GRAMERCY, LA
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
69K+
Followers
14K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy