The world’s largest go-kart track will open in NJ in December
We now have an opening date for what is being billed as the world’s largest indoor go-kart track in Edison. The grand opening is scheduled for Dec. 16. The operation is owned by Supercharged Entertainment and in addition to go-karts, the facility will have axe throwing, a gaming arcade, bionic bumper cars, a drop and twist tower, and virtual reality.
NJ man killed at Mass. Apple Store had gotten engaged day before
WAYNE — The New Jersey man killed by an SUV that smashed into an Apple Store in Massachusetts had just got engaged the day before, friends told NBC Boston. Kevin Bradley, 65, was working outside the store at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham, Massachusetts, on Monday morning when an SUV came at the store.
NJ officer admits using potato chip bags to smuggle drugs
A Monmouth County correctional officer has admitted to smuggling drugs into jail, hidden in bags of potato chips, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced on Wednesday. Bryant Mack, 54, of Shamong, pleaded guilty on Friday in Monmouth County Superior Court to second-degree conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance. In...
Driver’s bizarre explanation for killing NJ man, hurting 16 at Apple Store
The driver of an SUV that went through the window of an Apple Store outside Boston on Monday morning, killing a New Jersey man and hurting 16 others, told police that his foot got stuck on the accelerator. Even though the driver was not found to have any obvious signs...
NJ police get ‘thousands’ of problem calls from TikTok famous motel
NORTH BERGEN — A motel that’s gone viral on TikTok thanks to its savvy owner has also made an infamous name for itself among local police. North Bergen police were called on Sunday night to the Lincoln Tunnel Motel at 3801 Tonnelle Ave., where a 48-year-old father and 18-year-old son were arrested after a third man was stabbed.
Shocking death of school superintendent in Englewood, NJ
Grief counselors are available in the Englewood School District to help students and staff cope with the sudden death of Superintendent Dr. Ronel Cook. Cook, 51, was driving with his 18-year-old son in Yonkers when his 2015 Nissan Altima veered off the Cross County Parkway and hit a stone wall. He was pronounced dead a short time later at a local hospital. His son survived the crash with serious injuries, but they are not believed to be life threatening.
Second Bayonne, NJ cop dies unexpectedly within 10 days
A second Bayonne police officer has died unexpectedly, the second ranking officer to pass in 10 days. Sgt. Robert Skalski, 54, died Monday, according to Mayor Jimmy Davis. The mayor did not disclose a cause of death. He passed away at the Bayonne Medical Center, according to his obituary. "Sergeant...
13 towns in NJ that transform into magical holiday attractions
If you just want to feel the holiday sprit and walk through a beautifully decorated town for Christmas, New Jersey has a great variety of places to visit. You don't have to travel to Manhattan or Philadelphia for an all-out holiday display. Towns in the Garden State have been stepping...
Dog was missing, then taken, in Little Silver, NJ, cops believe
LITTLE SILVER — A dog that had gone missing in this Monmouth County borough was apparently taken by whomever located the animal. According to Little Silver police, the dog named Gemma went missing on Nov. 14 in the area of Silverwhite Road and White Road. According to a witness...
Man was beaten by ‘drunk, anti-Semitic’ cop but NJ is charging him with a crime
BORDENTOWN TOWNSHIP — A man says he was beaten by a drunk off-duty cop who called him a "f**cking Jew boy" in the lobby of a hotel but is now being treated as a defendant instead of a victim. Despite having his story corroborated by a hotel employee who...
There’s a Chipotle coming soon to Shrewsbury, NJ
There will soon be 88 Chipotle locations in New Jersey with seven of them in Monmouth County as word has been released that the newest location will be in Shrewsbury. The new Chipotle will be located at the Shrewsbury Plaza Shopping Center at 1026 Broad St., according to plans filed with the Planning Board.
Cruise with Santa this holiday season from Highlands, NJ
Santa Clause is coming to town this holiday season and is waiting for you to join him on a cruise. And luckily for us, our trip with Santa begins right here in New Jersey during the month of December. The Santa Brunch Cruise has arrived for the 2022 holiday season,...
State probe requested after ’embarrassing’ NJ Election Day mishap
Republican leaders have asked state Attorney General Matt Platkin to launch an investigation into this month’s Election Day voting machine failures in Mercer County. Bob Hugin, chairman of the New Jersey Republican State Committee, sent a letter to Platkin on Tuesday in which he called the situation “unacceptable in a modern society.”
Bruce, Pink, Taylor Swift, more: Biggest and best concerts coming to NJ area
Some of the biggest and best concerts touring the country will be coming to New Jersey, and neighboring New York, Long Island and Philadelphia in 2023. Tickets went on sale Monday for the Pink "Summer Carnaval" stadium tour, which is coming to Citifield in New York on August 3rd, and Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia Sept. 18.
Townsquare Jersey Shore and Fulfill Feed Families This Holiday Season
When you hear this number, it's staggering. In New Jersey alone, one in twelve people are facing hunger. In our very own backyard, the residents of Monmouth and Ocean County are facing hunger. One in ten adults and one in five are children. It's time to put a stop to...
Heads up: Big DWI checkpoint being set up in NJ on Thanksgiving eve
HOWELL — Lighten up on the booze and the gas. The Monmouth County DWI Task Force will be conducting a DWI checkpoint on Thanksgiving Eve, Wednesday, Nov. 23 on Route 9 North in Howell. The checkpoint will begin at 11 p.m. and will continue until 3 a.m. Thanksgiving morning.
Demand for a new election in Trenton, NJ
Even as Mercer County Elections officials say all votes have now been counted and local election results will be certified before the Nov. 26th deadline, a group of Trenton City Council candidates want complete do-over. Trenton City Council President Kathy McBride blasted what she called a "failed election." McBride was...
Former top aide to NJ Senate president pleads guilty to fraud
NEWARK – A Democratic political operative who until last month served as chief of staff to Senate President Nick Scutari pleaded guilty Monday to defrauding campaigns and political action committees. Antonio “Tony” Teixeira, 43, of Elizabeth admitted taking part in a conspiracy with political consultant Sean Caddle to falsely...
How to Watch the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Wondering how to watch the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade? We've got you covered. Thanksgiving is right around the corner and that means it's time again for an American staple: the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Get ready to yell "Santa!" at your TV like Buddy the Elf. This year marks...
Red Bank Catholic falls to DePaul in NJSIAA Non-Public B football state championship
EAST RUTHERFORD -- Red Bank Catholic's quest for history and another state championship came to an end at the hands of DePaul Catholic on Friday night. With revenge on their minds, DePaul rallied from a 10-point first-half deficit, took the lead in the third quarter, and held off a late charge to defeat the Caseys, 19-17, and secure the 2022 NJSIAA Non-Public B state championship on Friday at MetLife Stadium.
