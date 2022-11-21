ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Commander of 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team in Louisiana Relieved of Duty after Inappropriate Text Messages

By Bernadette Lee
 3 days ago
Photo from geauxguard.la.gov

According to an article in the Army Times , Colonel Scott Desormeaux, commander of the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team has been relieved of his duties.

Louisiana National Guard Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Noel Collins confirmed to the Army Times that Desormeaux was relieved of his duties effective immediately after officials found “Desormeaux sent inappropriate text messages to other service members.”

What those messages were and who they were sent to have not been revealed. According to Collins, the investigation into Desormeaux’s actions found that what he did violated the Louisiana Code of Military Justice’s rules “against conduct unbecoming an officer and undermining good order and discipline.”

In addition to relieving him of his duties with the 256th, he will no longer be heading up Jackson Barracks in New Orleans.

Collins told the Army Times,

“the state takes allegations of misconduct seriously and provides swift and transparent action in efforts to protect and respect the force.”

