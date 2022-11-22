ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearl River, LA

Priest Pleads Guilty to Charges of Threesome on the Altar

By Bruce Mikells
 3 days ago

Travis Clark, a now former Catholic Priest has entered a plea of guilty on obscenity charges brought against him after he was discovered filming himself having sex with two women on the alter of a Pearl River Church. That incident happened in 2020 after a passerby noticed a light on in the church and stopped to investigate.

The witness reported what he saw to local police who arrested Clark and two women and charged them in the case. Court documents say that various sex toys, lights, recording devices, and tripods were among the other items gathered from the scene of the arrest.

The event took the small community of Pearl River by surprise and many community members expressed shock at the charges and the allegations. Still, others regarded the actions of Clark and his companions as demonic. Archbishop Gregory Aymond even called the acts “deplorable”. Aymond even took the step of having the alter in which the alleged actions took place removed from the church and set on fire.

The two women, identified as sex workers , Mindy Dixon and Melissa Cheng say they have been harassed online since the incident was reported. Cheng has started a GoFundMe account for help in paying her legal bills as a result of this arrest. Both Dixon and Cheng reportedly live outside of Louisiana.

According to a story in the Times-Picayune Clark will serve three years of supervised probation and pay a fine of $1,000. He and the two women were initially charged with two felonies, obscenity, and institutional vandalism, but the charges were reduced after the women agreed to testify against Clark. The women are both facing suspended sentences and two years of supervised probation.

