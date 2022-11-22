ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

queenoftheclick.com

Luna Park Black Friday Sale – 30% Off

The ticket prices in Luna Park in Coney Island escalated due to Covid. They are selling wristbands for the 2023 season now, which may help some families. Extraordinary Wristbands provide unlimited access to Luna Park in Coney Island rides (see ride details for attraction height requirements). The Extraordinary Wristband includes 1 ride on the Sling Shot (for those who meet the height requirements). Excluding Sky Chaser and Sky Tykes.
queenoftheclick.com

Pink Santa Dress at Ridge Kids in Bay Ridge

Only you know if you need the pink Santa dress! It’s at Ridge Kids at 8122 3rd Avenue. They have 25% off all clothing until Monday.
queenoftheclick.com

Justin Brannan Performed With Indecision

NYC Councilman Justin Brannan played with his punk rock band, Indecision, tonight at Warsaw in Greenpoint. (Story here) Brannan is to the right of the lead singer in this video:. Info about the concert and the other bands that played can be seen here. Videos below – Brannan is on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Person Assaulted on Ft. Hamilton Pkwy in Dyker Heights

Around 10:00 pm, it was reported that a person was assaulted on 82nd Street and Fort Hamilton Parkway in Brooklyn. (See video) The police were there with flashing lights. Money and things can always be replaced – hopefully, the person is alright. . Hugs,. marlene. Topics: Uncategorized | No...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

Armed Robber Makes Off With $10K On Black Friday In Newark

Authorities in Newark are seeking the assailant who robbed a check-cashing business of $10,000 at gunpoint. The robber pointed a handgun at two workers at Global Check Cashing on Bloomfield Avenue in Newark on Friday, Nov. 25, took the cash and then fled north on Garside Avenue on a silver/purple mountain bike, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily News

Woman shoved onto tracks during clash at Brooklyn train station, NYPD says

A woman was shoved onto the tracks early Saturday during a fight with another woman at a Brooklyn train station, police said. The 38-year-old victim had just entered the Rockaway Ave. station near Fulton St. in Brownsville about 3 a.m. when she began quarreling with the other commuter, witnesses told police. The argument continued as the two walked onto the Manhattan-bound C train platform, ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

Norwalk Man Charged With Insurance Fraud Over $27K Diamond Ring

A 44-year-old Connecticut man was arrested for filing a bogus insurance claim on a diamond ring valued at $27,000, authorities said. Fairfield County resident Duke Quarshie, of Norwalk, was issued a payment from Assurant Insurance Company in 2016 for a claim regarding the ring in New Jersey, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
NORWALK, CT
PIX11

Man arrested for Brooklyn psychiatric facility death: police

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man has been arrested on Friday for the death of Shakim Devega, 28, who was found unresponsive in the Kingsboro Psychiatric Center in September, police announced. Tysheen Ashby, 33, of Brooklyn, was arrested on murder charges, according to NYPD. Police said an investigation revealed trauma to Devega’s neck and […]
BROOKLYN, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Sixteen Year-Old Stabbed at Staten Island Mall

This evening around 8:00 pm, two 16-year-old boys had a dispute at the The Staten Island Mall. One stabbed the other in the stomach with a knife. The teen was brought to Richmond University Medical Center and is expected to survive. (Source) The police took custody of the suspect and...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
92.7 WOBM

This Jersey Shore Town is one of the Richest in the U.S.

A recent study shows, New Jersey has some high-income zip codes, but there is one that is above every other town at the Jersey Shore. Property Shark recently did the study and here's how they did it. According to propertyshark.com,. To determine the most expensive zip codes in the U.S.,...
DEAL, NJ

Community Policy