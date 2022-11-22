Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in New York is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Bronx, 14-years-old teen shot under broad daylight.Newsing the StatesBronx, NY
New York City's Non-Profit that Gives Out Backpacks to Homeless People (and Those Backpacks Aren't Empty)New York CultureNew York City, NY
NYC Migrant Crisis Extends Into NJBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Morristown Through the Years (History in Pictures)Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
queenoftheclick.com
Luna Park Black Friday Sale – 30% Off
The ticket prices in Luna Park in Coney Island escalated due to Covid. They are selling wristbands for the 2023 season now, which may help some families. Extraordinary Wristbands provide unlimited access to Luna Park in Coney Island rides (see ride details for attraction height requirements). The Extraordinary Wristband includes 1 ride on the Sling Shot (for those who meet the height requirements). Excluding Sky Chaser and Sky Tykes.
queenoftheclick.com
Shore Road’s Tree Lighting 11/28/22 – Corporate Sponsors Are Needed for a Local Tree Lighting?
Why would Bay Ridge, Brooklyn need corporate sponsors for the tree lighting?. Why does our community not have enough funds to pay for a tree lighting like other communities?. Three politicians are involved and one office couldn’t pay for a tree, some decorations and refreshments? Something isn’t right here!
queenoftheclick.com
Pink Santa Dress at Ridge Kids in Bay Ridge
Only you know if you need the pink Santa dress! It’s at Ridge Kids at 8122 3rd Avenue. They have 25% off all clothing until Monday.
Bergen County Musical Mansion Where Celebs Partied Hits Market At $4.995 Million (PHOTOS)
A Bergen County musical mansion that held parties attended by various celebrities is on the market for $4.995 million. The Motown Mansion in Saddle River was built and occupied by Motown Records president William “Kedar” Massenburg, NJ Advance Media reports. Celebs who attended his big bashes include Mariah Carey and Stevie Wonder, according to NJ.com.
queenoftheclick.com
Assemblyman Elect, Brook Krasny Focuses on Police and Security with New Casino in Coney Island
Alec Brook-Krasny, Assemblyman-Elect NYS 46th Assembly District – The ongoing conversation regarding the placement of a casino in Coney Island must be combined with economic development for the entire community. It is not enough to create an entertainment venue; we must include necessary infrastructure support and long-term job opportunities.
queenoftheclick.com
Justin Brannan Performed With Indecision
NYC Councilman Justin Brannan played with his punk rock band, Indecision, tonight at Warsaw in Greenpoint. (Story here) Brannan is to the right of the lead singer in this video:. Info about the concert and the other bands that played can be seen here. Videos below – Brannan is on...
Subway riders treated to surprise Thanksgiving buffet on L train
Riders who were lucky enough stumbled upon the celebration during Tuesday night's rush hour.
queenoftheclick.com
Person Assaulted on Ft. Hamilton Pkwy in Dyker Heights
Around 10:00 pm, it was reported that a person was assaulted on 82nd Street and Fort Hamilton Parkway in Brooklyn. (See video) The police were there with flashing lights. Money and things can always be replaced – hopefully, the person is alright. . Hugs,. marlene. Topics: Uncategorized | No...
Armed Robber Makes Off With $10K On Black Friday In Newark
Authorities in Newark are seeking the assailant who robbed a check-cashing business of $10,000 at gunpoint. The robber pointed a handgun at two workers at Global Check Cashing on Bloomfield Avenue in Newark on Friday, Nov. 25, took the cash and then fled north on Garside Avenue on a silver/purple mountain bike, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
I toured a Miami apartment to see how it compared to my NYC apartment, and I'm still daydreaming about the extra bathroom and outdoor space
Insider's reporter saw a $1,700 two-bed Miami apartment for rent that cost the same as her one-bed in NYC but was twice as large with outdoor space.
Gunman chases victim down the block during Brooklyn shooting
The victim had just parked on the block. He tried to escape from the gunman and at one point ducked behind his own car.
Woman shoved onto tracks during clash at Brooklyn train station, NYPD says
A woman was shoved onto the tracks early Saturday during a fight with another woman at a Brooklyn train station, police said. The 38-year-old victim had just entered the Rockaway Ave. station near Fulton St. in Brownsville about 3 a.m. when she began quarreling with the other commuter, witnesses told police. The argument continued as the two walked onto the Manhattan-bound C train platform, ...
Police: Large-Scale Chilean Burglary Crew Member Caught In Rochelle Park Home, Others Sought
Police nabbed one Thanksgiving Day burglar inside a Rochelle Park home and were looking for another -- both of whom are believed to belong to a large-scale Chilean break-in crew. Victor Ramirez-Troncoso, 40, had only just arrived in the U.S. on Sunday, Nov. 20, Lt. James M. DePreta said. Officers...
I took a 10-hour train ride from Virginia to New Jersey for $45. Here are the 7 things that surprised me the most.
I don't like flying on planes or taking buses, so I bought an inexpensive Amtrak ticket and embarked on a 10-hour journey from Roanoke to Newark.
Norwalk Man Charged With Insurance Fraud Over $27K Diamond Ring
A 44-year-old Connecticut man was arrested for filing a bogus insurance claim on a diamond ring valued at $27,000, authorities said. Fairfield County resident Duke Quarshie, of Norwalk, was issued a payment from Assurant Insurance Company in 2016 for a claim regarding the ring in New Jersey, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
Man arrested for Brooklyn psychiatric facility death: police
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man has been arrested on Friday for the death of Shakim Devega, 28, who was found unresponsive in the Kingsboro Psychiatric Center in September, police announced. Tysheen Ashby, 33, of Brooklyn, was arrested on murder charges, according to NYPD. Police said an investigation revealed trauma to Devega’s neck and […]
queenoftheclick.com
Sixteen Year-Old Stabbed at Staten Island Mall
This evening around 8:00 pm, two 16-year-old boys had a dispute at the The Staten Island Mall. One stabbed the other in the stomach with a knife. The teen was brought to Richmond University Medical Center and is expected to survive. (Source) The police took custody of the suspect and...
Warming Up Your Car Not Only Illegal in New York, Experts Say It Does More Harm Than Good
Did you know warming up your car on a cold Central New York morning is not only illegal, but experts say it can actually do more harm than good, suggesting only warming it for 30 seconds? 30 seconds?! In Central New York, on a morning when it's 20 below. I don't think so!
Long Branch Driver, 37, Killed In Tinton Falls Crash
A 37-year-old driver was killed in a Monmouth County crash this week, authorities said. The Long Branch man and lone occupant was found dead at the scene of the crash at Asbury Avenue and Shafto Road in Tinton Falls around 2 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, police said. Anyone who witnessed...
This Jersey Shore Town is one of the Richest in the U.S.
A recent study shows, New Jersey has some high-income zip codes, but there is one that is above every other town at the Jersey Shore. Property Shark recently did the study and here's how they did it. According to propertyshark.com,. To determine the most expensive zip codes in the U.S.,...
