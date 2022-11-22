Read full article on original website
Citadel's Ken Griffin warns the US economy will enter an immediate 'great depression' if China invades Taiwan and cuts off access to its semiconductor industry
The US economy would immediately enter a great depression if China invades Taiwan, according to Citadel founder Ken Griffin. Griffin's warning is predicated on the US potentially losing access to Taiwan's semiconductor industry. "We are playing with fire here, let's be very clear," Griffin said at a Bloomberg conference on...
Chinese leader Xi Jinping's power grab fueled a $6 trillion stock selloff and the yuan's decline. These 4 charts capture the market meltdown.
China's President Xi Jinping has tightened his grip on power — and that has rocked markets. Investors dumped Chinese stocks in a $6 trillion blowout as Xi shut reformers out of decision making. These 4 charts show how deep the meltdown in China-linked assets went last week. President Xi...
Foxconn apologizes for pay dispute at China factory
BEIJING — (AP) — The company that assembles Apple Inc.’s iPhones apologized Thursday for a pay dispute that triggered employee protests at a factory where anti-virus controls have slowed production. Employees complained Foxconn Technology Group changed the terms of wages offered to attract them to the factory...
China's super-rich like Alibaba's Jack Ma have seen billions of dollars wiped from their fortunes as the economy slumps
China's super-wealthy have seen their fortunes tumble by the most in 24 years, per the Hurun Rich List. Alibaba founder Jack Ma's net worth dropped 29% to $25.7 billion, as tech bosses took a hit. China's zero-COVID policy and the Ukraine war fallout are among factors that hit the economy...
China frees up $70 billion for banks to underpin slowing economy
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it would cut the reserve requirement ratio for banks by 25 basis points (bps), effective from Dec. 5. That would lower the weighted average ratio for financial institutions to 7.8%, the central bank said. China said on Friday it would cut the amount...
Stocks will soar, house prices will slump, and the Fed's rate hikes could tank the US economy, Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says. Here are his 8 best quotes from a new interview.
Slide 1 of 6: Some leading market commentators aren't fretting about inflation anymore. They expect prices to rise more slowly later this year, and view deflation as a possibility. Here's what Michael Burry, Cathie Wood, Paul Krugman, Jeremy Siegel, and Tom Lee have said. Several top-flight investors and commentators were sounding the alarm on high, prolonged inflation only a few weeks ago. Now, some elite market-watchers are predicting prices will rise more slowly in the coming months, and deflation could become the bigger risk.Michael Burry, Cathie Wood, Paul Krugman, Jeremy Siegel, and Tom Lee have all weighed in on the fading inflation threat in recent days. Here's a roundup of their comments:
Amazon has made history as the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value, as the tech sell-off worsens
Amazon has become the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value amid a tech stock rout, according to Bloomberg. That's almost like losing Google parent Alphabet's worth of market value, which is now around $1.13 trillion. The world's largest online retailer's share price closed 4.3% lower...
Stocks will plunge, inflation will persist, and the US economy will feel more pain, Carl Icahn says. Here are his 14 best quotes from a new interview.
Icahn said the Fed should keep hiking rates, he might have put $1 billion behind Elon Musk's Twitter bid if asked, and FTX's meltdown is no surprise.
3 Top Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying During This Bear Market
These stocks may be down in the dumps, but their businesses most certainly are not.
BlackRock’s Founder Fink Cashes In $30 Million Of Stock Following Its Strong Recovery This Month
Following the trading day on Wednesday, a form 4 was filed with the SEC which revealed that BlackRock’s Founder, Chairman and CEO Larry Fink sold almost 10% of his shares in the company. According to the filing, Fink sold a total of 40,960 shares across four transactions which occurred...
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the US economy is faltering - and the Fed may cut interest rates to 2% next year
Siegel predicted labor and housing markets will weaken, and suggested the Fed can still avoid a recession if it ends its inflation fight.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway now has $11 billion riding on 5 Japanese stocks, as it continues a record spending spree
Buffett's company has boosted its stakes in Japan's five largest trading houses to over 6%, after spending a net $49 billion on stocks this year.
China's COVID infections hit record as economic outlook darkens
BEIJING, Nov 24 (Reuters) - China reported record high COVID-19 infections on Thursday, with cities nationwide imposing localised lockdowns, mass testing and other curbs that are fuelling frustration and darkening the outlook for the world's second largest economy.
EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit, stocks soar as markets cheer new PM appointment
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Malaysia's ringgit posted its best day in two weeks and equities rose 3% on Thursday as opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim was appointed prime minister, ending a political impasse following last week's general election. The ringgit MYR= rose as much as 1.5% and was on track for...
Asian shares rise on Fed rate hopes despite China worries
Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street Wednesday, after the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s most recent policy meeting showed central bank officials agreed that smaller rate hikes would likely be appropriate “soon.” The S&P 500 rose 0.6%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.3%. The Nasdaq composite closed 1% higher. Long-term Treasury yields fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, slipped to 3.69% from 3.76%. At the Nov. 1-2 meeting, Fed officials expressed uncertainty about how long it might take for their rate hikes to slow the economy enough to tame inflation. At a news conference afterward, Chair Jerome Powell stressed that the Fed wasn’t even close to declaring victory in its fight to curb high inflation. Other Fed officials in the weeks since the meeting signaled that additional hikes would still be necessary.
‘Xi Jinping, step down’: Anti-lockdown protests in China spread to more cities
Protesters in China are calling for President Xi Jinping to step down in rare shows of dissent as a result the government’s zero-Covid policies.Around 300 protesters gathered at Middle Urumqi road in Shanghai on Saturday to pay tribute to the victims of a major apartment block fire that killed 10 people in Urumqi. Some social media accounts have suggested residents couldn’t leave their homes during the fire because of Covid-19 control measures.The Shanghai protesters carried flowers and candles and sang the national anthem. But others expressed rare criticism directed towards the government, yelling: “Xi Jinping, step down, Communist Party,...
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman is shorting the Hong Kong dollar in a bet it'll lose its peg to the greenback
Bill Ackman said on Wednesday that he's betting against the Hong Kong dollar. The billionaire investor thinks the Fed's rate rises will break the currency's peg to the dollar. "The peg no longer makes sense for Hong Kong and it is only a matter of time before it breaks." Bill...
Stocks mixed as China Covid spike offsets rosier US rate outlook
Stock markets were mixed Friday, as fresh Covid lockdown fears in China offset hopes that the Federal Reserve would moderate US interest-rate hikes. Markets also focused on fears about the spike in Covid cases in China, which authorities are trying to contain with a series of targeted measures in big cities including Beijing and Shanghai, although they stopped short of full-on lockdowns.
Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.95%
© Reuters. Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.95%. Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher. At the close in Tokyo, the rose 0.95% to hit a new 1-month high.
More than 20,000 new hires have left Apple supplier Foxconn’s Zhengzhou plant in China -Foxconn source
TAIPEI (Reuters) -More than 20,000 employees, most of them were new hires not yet working on the production line, have left Apple supplier Foxconn’s Zhengzhou plant in China, a Foxconn source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday. The person said the departures would complicate the company’s previous...
