Update on 3 Sick Pitbull Puppies Abandoned in Millville, NJ, Woods
Supporters of two New Jersey animal rescue groups have a lot to be thankful for, as three sick puppies recently abandoned in the woods have seen their conditions improve. The two males and one female pitbull puppies, each about four months old, were all being treated for parvovirus since their discovery last week in Millville.
Rabid cat found in Camden County, health officials confirm
LINDENWOLD — A cat found in the Camden County borough has tested positive for rabies, according to the county health department. On Nov. 16, a resident found a sick, stray cat, picked up the animal in a cloth, and brought it to a local animal hospital. The feline was...
Mountain Lion Sighting Near Millville Airport Saturday Night
A woman from South Jersey says she saw what she thinks was a mountain lion in Cumberland County Saturday night (November 19, 2022). The woman, who we'll identify as "C," said her sighting happened about 9 pm as she was traveling south on Buckshutem Road, heading toward Laurel Lake. C...
16 arrested in major drug, gun bust in Atlantic City, NJ area
ATLANTIC CITY — Multiple agencies said it took them months to take down a narcotics network and charge 16 people, 14 of them from New Jersey, with various related crimes. The Atlantic City Police Department announced the arrests Tuesday in conjunction with the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration's Atlantic City Resident Office and Liberty Mid-Atlantic Atlantic County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Task Force.
Birch Grove Park in Northfield, NJ, Being Stocked With Trout Today
Today may feel a little chilly, but it's a perfect day to go trout fishing in Atlantic County. Northfield's Birch Grove Park is being stocked with trout today -- approximately 190 fish. According to the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife, winter stocking is taking place at lakes and...
Accused Serial Car Burglar Arrested By South Jersey Police
A 35-year-old man from Camden has been arrested in connection with multiple break-ins of vehicles, authorities said. On Tuesday, Nov. 22 at approximately 10:30 p.m., Gloucester Township police were dispatched to Bluestone Circle for a vehicle burglary, police said. Police received several additional calls for a report of a man...
Delaware police seek assistance in locating missing 15-year-old girl
Alexis Marrero has been missing since October 1 when authorities said she left the Christiana Mall in Newark, Delaware.
WMDT.com
Shooting in Long Neck
Long Neck, DE- Delaware State Police responded to a shooting in Long Neck near John J. Williams Highway and White Pine Drive Monday night. Detectives are currently on scene investigating the incident, and according to state police there is no threat to the public. We will continue to update this...
16 Arrested, 785 Bricks of Heroin/Fentanyl Seized in Massive Atlantic City, NJ, Bust
Authorities in Atlantic City say a months-long investigation into the distribution of narcotics resulted in 16 people being arrested and massive quantities of drugs and guns being taken off of the streets. The actions of numerous law enforcement agencies culminated with nearly a dozen search warrants being executed over the...
Police: Vineland, NJ, Man, Sleeping in Car, Charged With DWI
Authorities in Vineland say a man is facing DWI and reckless driving charges. The Vineland Police Department says they received a 9-1-1 call Sunday regarding a driver sleeping inside his vehicle in the area of East Cherry and South 6th Streets. From that call, police charged 31-year-old Jonathan O. Jimenez...
Man beaten by ‘drunk, anti-Semitic’ cop but NJ is charging him with a crime
BORDENTOWN TOWNSHIP — A man says he was beaten by a drunk off-duty cop who called him a "f**cking Jew boy" in the lobby of a hotel but is now being treated as a defendant instead of a victim. Despite having his story corroborated by a hotel employee who...
Update: What Was on Fire in South Jersey Tuesday Morning?
UPDATE: Tuesday afternoon, a statement from the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard says,. We were not conducting any exercises this morning that would cause plumes of smoke. Our original report continues below. A bit of a mystery surrounds exactly what was on fire in South...
Two Trenton, NJ, Men Charged In Sub Marias Sub Shop Armed Robbery In Hamilton
November 23, 2022 HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–Hamilton police say that on Monday 11/21/22 at approximately 8:19 a.m., Hamilton Police responded…
DART bus involved in Wilmington crash, 4 people injured
Two buses collided, injuring the driver of the DART bus and the driver and two passengers of a smaller bus from Saint Francis Hospital.
Franklin Twp., NJ, Police Trying to Find Young Child Walking Alone on Delsea Drive
Officials in Gloucester County are asking for help as they try to find out why a young child was walking alone along a very busy road early Tuesday morning. The Franklin Township Police Department says they were contacted by a bus driver at 6:34 AM to report the pictured juvenile walking along Delsea Drive near Porchtown Road alone.
Cape Gazette
DelDOT in process of updating Route 1 plan
The Route 1 Corridor Capacity Preservation Program, which includes the area from the Nassau Bridge in Lewes to Dover Air Force Base, is due for an overhaul. Drew Boyce, Delaware Department of Transportation's former director of planning and now senior vice president of consultant Century Engineering, said the 2017 plan needs to be updated to better reflect current conditions and to incorporate newly approved comprehensive land-use plans in Sussex and Kent counties, and the updated Delaware Strategies for State Policies and Spending.
Beloved bus driver starts reading program at South Jersey school
Mr. Herman always knew he wanted to be a bus driver. But his new passion is helping children learn how to read.
Man convicted in NJ attack, slaying of EMT on basis of race
FREEHOLD — A man has been convicted in the 2018 killing of an emergency medical technician and freelance photographer in New Jersey after authorities said he targeted the victim because of his race. Jurors in Monmouth County convicted 30-year-old Jamil Hubbard of Sayreville of murder Friday in the May...
Scammers targeting South Jersey seniors, police warn
An alarming number of Gloucester Township, seniors have become victims of email, phone, and internet scams, police warned recently. During the Hider Lane Seniors’ monthly meeting and bingo game at the Gloucester Township Senior Center on Thursday, November 17th, GTPD Detective Nick Aumundo and Cpl. Jen McLaughlin provided them with information on how to avoid being scammed by clever con artists. In order to prevent your elderly parents, grandparents, or other loved ones from falling victim to a scam, Gloucester Township Police would like to assist you. Millions of dollars are lost to scammers each year, and you may be The post Scammers targeting South Jersey seniors, police warn appeared first on Shore News Network.
somerspoint.com
Somers Point to Hold Pearl Harbor Day Ceremony
The City of Somers Point will host a ceremony in honor of Pearl Harbor Day on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 1 p.m. at the William Morrow Beach on Bay Avenue. Pearl Harbor Day honors and remembers the 2,403 service members and civilians who were killed during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.
