Somers Point, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

16 arrested in major drug, gun bust in Atlantic City, NJ area

ATLANTIC CITY — Multiple agencies said it took them months to take down a narcotics network and charge 16 people, 14 of them from New Jersey, with various related crimes. The Atlantic City Police Department announced the arrests Tuesday in conjunction with the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration's Atlantic City Resident Office and Liberty Mid-Atlantic Atlantic County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Task Force.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Accused Serial Car Burglar Arrested By South Jersey Police

A 35-year-old man from Camden has been arrested in connection with multiple break-ins of vehicles, authorities said. On Tuesday, Nov. 22 at approximately 10:30 p.m., Gloucester Township police were dispatched to Bluestone Circle for a vehicle burglary, police said. Police received several additional calls for a report of a man...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
WMDT.com

Shooting in Long Neck

Long Neck, DE- Delaware State Police responded to a shooting in Long Neck near John J. Williams Highway and White Pine Drive Monday night. Detectives are currently on scene investigating the incident, and according to state police there is no threat to the public. We will continue to update this...
LONG NECK, DE
Cape Gazette

DelDOT in process of updating Route 1 plan

The Route 1 Corridor Capacity Preservation Program, which includes the area from the Nassau Bridge in Lewes to Dover Air Force Base, is due for an overhaul. Drew Boyce, Delaware Department of Transportation's former director of planning and now senior vice president of consultant Century Engineering, said the 2017 plan needs to be updated to better reflect current conditions and to incorporate newly approved comprehensive land-use plans in Sussex and Kent counties, and the updated Delaware Strategies for State Policies and Spending.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Shore News Network

Scammers targeting South Jersey seniors, police warn

An alarming number of Gloucester Township, seniors have become victims of email, phone, and internet scams, police warned recently. During the Hider Lane Seniors’ monthly meeting and bingo game at the Gloucester Township Senior Center on Thursday, November 17th, GTPD Detective Nick Aumundo and Cpl. Jen McLaughlin provided them with information on how to avoid being scammed by clever con artists. In order to prevent your elderly parents, grandparents, or other loved ones from falling victim to a scam, Gloucester Township Police would like to assist you. Millions of dollars are lost to scammers each year, and you may be The post Scammers targeting South Jersey seniors, police warn appeared first on Shore News Network.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
somerspoint.com

Somers Point to Hold Pearl Harbor Day Ceremony

The City of Somers Point will host a ceremony in honor of Pearl Harbor Day on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 1 p.m. at the William Morrow Beach on Bay Avenue. Pearl Harbor Day honors and remembers the 2,403 service members and civilians who were killed during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.
SOMERS POINT, NJ

