Big Blue View
Giants vs. Cowboys, Week 12: Live updates
4:30 p.m. ET. That is what time the New York Giants face the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday. Do your duty as a Giants fan and make sure that your Thanksgiving Day dinner does not interfere with watching the game. Also, keep it right here for updates throughout the game and...
Big Blue View
‘All options on the table’ for new MetLife Stadium field — report
MetLife Stadium will have a new playing surface for the 2023 NFL season, and a statement from co-owner John Mara released to the Daily News leaves open the possibility that the surface could be grass. “The next field in the stadium is the subject of ongoing discussion between the Jets,...
Big Blue View
Giants news, 11/26: Giants waive two players, massive TV ratings, and an Odell update
The Giants on Friday waived two players, offensive lineman Devery Hamilton and safety Trenton Thompson. Both players had been signed off the practice squad on Wednesday to fill spots on the team’s injury-depleted roster. Waiving both clears a pair of roster spots with the possibility that three players on...
Big Blue View
Big Blue View mailbag, part 2: What’s the deal with knee braces and offensive linemen?
This is a question that came to the Big Blue View Mailbag a few weeks ago. It piqued my curiosity, but I did not really know how to answer it. I wanted the opportunity to speak with some New York Giants offensive linemen about it, and I had that opportunity a couple of days before the Thanksgiving Day game against the Dallas Cowboys.
