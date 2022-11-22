ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Women's Health

Jhené Aiko On The Power Of Music To Heal, Uplift, And Connect

Writing is a very natural, cathartic process for me. I’m constantly writing—poetry, lyrics, short stories—whether in the Notes app on my phone or in my notebook, which is where I pull inspiration from when I’m creating in the studio. This all started when I was young....

