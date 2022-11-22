Read full article on original website
9 Safest Places To Retire Abroad for Less Than $2,000 a Month
A lower cost of living, better weather, lower taxes and a higher quality of life are all reasons to think about making the move to another country when you get ready to retire -- and leaving the U.S....
How many migrant workers have died in Qatar? What we know about the human cost of the 2022 World Cup
The deaths of migrant workers in Qatar in the build-up to this year’s World Cup have drawn criticism across the world. While the tournament’s organizers put the official count at 40, estimates by the Guardian put the figure in the thousands. Here we explore the key questions around an issue that has tarnished the World Cup for many fans.
Apple Profits More Than $6 Million An Hour
Profits at tech companies drove their stocks to all-time highs. The market capitalizations of Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon rose above $1 trillion. Profit weakness and worry about a slow economy have decreased these profits by as much as half in recent quarters. Valuation has fallen at a similar pace. However, the bottom lines are still […]
US News and World Report
Beijing on Edge as City Adds New Quarantine Centers
BEIJING (AP) — Residents of some parts of China’s capital were emptying supermarket shelves and overwhelming delivery apps Friday as the city government ordered faster construction of COVID-19 quarantine centers and field hospitals. Uncertainty and scattered, unconfirmed reports of lockdowns in at least some Beijing districts have fueled...
Social Security: Estimate for 2023 COLA Pushes Into Double Digits After Latest Inflation Report
Social Security beneficiaries could see their 2023 cost-of-living adjustment hit double digits for the first time in more than four decades as inflation in the United States continues to spiral ever...
