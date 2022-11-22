ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCNC

The cost to buy a Christmas tree this year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Now that Thanksgiving is in the books, many are turning their attention to Christmas -- if they haven't already. As millions of Americans start their Christmas tree shopping, just like many other items, Christmas trees cost more this season. Experts estimate real Christmas trees will cost...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Holiday Events At The Union Exchange In Monroe North Carolina

If you’re looking for holiday events this season, The Union Exchange in Monroe, North Carolina offers a lot! The spot is a charming family-run farm and artisan market on New Town Road. So, once you put away the leftovers and shop til you drop, take a moment to gather your crew and visit this fun venue. The Union Exchange welcomes you rain or shine to enjoy the warmth inside the historic Auction Barn, under the outside heated patio or by the cozy fire pit. The artisan market is open Black Friday until 8 p.m. to shop for those uniquely crafted gifts. That’s the kick off for a complete holiday season of fun at The Union Exchange with events through December 18. Enjoy food trucks, music, hot chocolate and mulled wine. There’s Santa visits on two weekends between December 9-18. And, there’s no need for reservations and no entry fee. They welcome pups leashed and outside. So, if Santa pops outdoors, you might grab a Santa pup pic.
MONROE, NC
scoopcharlotte.com

Celebrate the Holidays at WinterFest This Year

WinterFest At Carowinds runs on select nights this year through January 1st. Gather with friends and family to make lifelong memories at Carowinds’ WinterFest, the Carolinas’ most immersive holiday event. Savor the season with festive ambiance and fun holiday activities at WinterFest. Celebrate the holiday season at Carowinds...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Bojangles’ Employee Gives Customers Joyful Experience

SALISBURY, N.C.– Good help is hard to find and so is good customer service. But, if you walk into one Bojangles’ restaurant in Salisbury, you’ll quickly find out that’s not the case. Deborah Watts has been working for Bojangles’ for 24 years. It’s a job she says she loves. And the customers she serves love her. Snookie Hiatt is a regular and says, “I miss her when she’s not here and everyone else does too.” Watts finds joy in making other people feel good. That’s why she makes it a point to always give service with a smile. Watts admits that things in the fast-food get pretty hectic, but she she’s able to put her frustration aside to make sure her customers are being taken care of. She knows the time will come when she has to leave her job, but she’s not looking forward to that day anytime soon.
SALISBURY, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

The ‘best day of the year:’ celebrating the 22 children adopted in Lincoln County

LINCOLNTON – It is the best day of the year for the hardworking people at the Lincoln County Department of Social Services foster and adoption department as well as the children who were adopted. Months and sometimes years of time, laughter and tears went into each and every of the 22 adoptions celebrated on Friday. This was the 14th annual recognition and the first time in three years that it was able to be held in person due to the pandemic. In 2020, nine adoptions were finalized. In 2021, there were 19 adoptions. In 2022, 22 children found permanent homes.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

Right on the heels of the turkey, here comes Santa Claus: Lincoln County Christmas parades begin Sunday

LINCOLN COUNTY – Put away that turkey and break out your holiday spirit – it’s time for annual Christmas parades in the county. The City of Lincolnton kicks off the season with their parade with a Candy Land theme on Sunday. The parade runs down Main Street from Flint to Court Square, then up North Aspen ending at Lincolnton High School. The parade line-up starts at 2 p.m. and the parade starts at 4 p.m. Stay downtown for entertainment after the parade and the tree lighting at approximately 6 p.m. There is no parking on Main Street during the parade so come early, bring a chair and secure your spot along the parade route.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Indian Trail duo wins award at National Gingerbread House Competition

ASHEVILLE – Michael and Julie Andreacola, of Indian Trail, submitted a winning entry in the largest Annual National Gingerbread House Competition at The Omni Grove Park Inn. The competition not only attracted 219 entries but also celebrated its 30th year with new specialty awards, a new judge and increased prizes. More than $40,000 in cash and prizes were available to winners.
INDIAN TRAIL, NC
WSOC Charlotte

‘I’m not going where the trouble is’: Shoppers wary of safety on Black Friday

CHARLOTTE — After shopping was disrupted by shootings in a pair of North Carolina towns on Black Friday, safety was as much on the mind of shoppers as the deals were. “Whether it’s coming a little later or paying attention to where the police are or looking where crowds are, it’s something I didn’t pay attention to in the past, but now you pay a little bit more attention and you try to minimize your risk,” John Berghout told Channel 9 amid a day of shopping at the Carolina Premium Outlets.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WITN

Memorial services scheduled for WBTV pilot Chip Tayag

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Memorial services for WBTV Chip Tayag have been scheduled for next week following the tragic helicopter crash that took his life and that of meteorologist Jason Myers this past Tuesday. Visitation is set for Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 6-8 p.m. at the Palmetto Funeral Home on...
FORT MILL, SC

