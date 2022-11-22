Read full article on original website
WCNC
The cost to buy a Christmas tree this year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Now that Thanksgiving is in the books, many are turning their attention to Christmas -- if they haven't already. As millions of Americans start their Christmas tree shopping, just like many other items, Christmas trees cost more this season. Experts estimate real Christmas trees will cost...
WBTV
Restaurants packed with people for Thanksgiving, fulfilling ‘triple’ the to-go orders
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It is Thanksgiving and that means a whole lot of food to enjoy for the family. Restaurant owners say more people are choosing to go out for the holiday, but they say even more people are picking up food so they have a full meal in their own home without the hassle of cooking.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Mooresville bladesmith creates knives as stress reliever, to help community
Finding a way to unwind after a long workday is almost as important to someone as the job itself. There are many different ways that people go about achieving that goal, but the objective is the same: to relax and decompress from the workday. However, where most hobbies are there...
country1037fm.com
Holiday Events At The Union Exchange In Monroe North Carolina
If you’re looking for holiday events this season, The Union Exchange in Monroe, North Carolina offers a lot! The spot is a charming family-run farm and artisan market on New Town Road. So, once you put away the leftovers and shop til you drop, take a moment to gather your crew and visit this fun venue. The Union Exchange welcomes you rain or shine to enjoy the warmth inside the historic Auction Barn, under the outside heated patio or by the cozy fire pit. The artisan market is open Black Friday until 8 p.m. to shop for those uniquely crafted gifts. That’s the kick off for a complete holiday season of fun at The Union Exchange with events through December 18. Enjoy food trucks, music, hot chocolate and mulled wine. There’s Santa visits on two weekends between December 9-18. And, there’s no need for reservations and no entry fee. They welcome pups leashed and outside. So, if Santa pops outdoors, you might grab a Santa pup pic.
Charlotte community comes together to give families Thanksgiving meals
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte community is coming together to ensure families in need will have a meal on Thanksgiving. According to the American Farm Bureau, the cost of a Thanksgiving meal this year is expected to be 20% higher than in 2021. Those rising costs mean more families are...
scoopcharlotte.com
Celebrate the Holidays at WinterFest This Year
WinterFest At Carowinds runs on select nights this year through January 1st. Gather with friends and family to make lifelong memories at Carowinds’ WinterFest, the Carolinas’ most immersive holiday event. Savor the season with festive ambiance and fun holiday activities at WinterFest. Celebrate the holiday season at Carowinds...
wccbcharlotte.com
Bojangles’ Employee Gives Customers Joyful Experience
SALISBURY, N.C.– Good help is hard to find and so is good customer service. But, if you walk into one Bojangles’ restaurant in Salisbury, you’ll quickly find out that’s not the case. Deborah Watts has been working for Bojangles’ for 24 years. It’s a job she says she loves. And the customers she serves love her. Snookie Hiatt is a regular and says, “I miss her when she’s not here and everyone else does too.” Watts finds joy in making other people feel good. That’s why she makes it a point to always give service with a smile. Watts admits that things in the fast-food get pretty hectic, but she she’s able to put her frustration aside to make sure her customers are being taken care of. She knows the time will come when she has to leave her job, but she’s not looking forward to that day anytime soon.
lincolntimesnews.com
The ‘best day of the year:’ celebrating the 22 children adopted in Lincoln County
LINCOLNTON – It is the best day of the year for the hardworking people at the Lincoln County Department of Social Services foster and adoption department as well as the children who were adopted. Months and sometimes years of time, laughter and tears went into each and every of the 22 adoptions celebrated on Friday. This was the 14th annual recognition and the first time in three years that it was able to be held in person due to the pandemic. In 2020, nine adoptions were finalized. In 2021, there were 19 adoptions. In 2022, 22 children found permanent homes.
lincolntimesnews.com
Right on the heels of the turkey, here comes Santa Claus: Lincoln County Christmas parades begin Sunday
LINCOLN COUNTY – Put away that turkey and break out your holiday spirit – it’s time for annual Christmas parades in the county. The City of Lincolnton kicks off the season with their parade with a Candy Land theme on Sunday. The parade runs down Main Street from Flint to Court Square, then up North Aspen ending at Lincolnton High School. The parade line-up starts at 2 p.m. and the parade starts at 4 p.m. Stay downtown for entertainment after the parade and the tree lighting at approximately 6 p.m. There is no parking on Main Street during the parade so come early, bring a chair and secure your spot along the parade route.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Indian Trail duo wins award at National Gingerbread House Competition
ASHEVILLE – Michael and Julie Andreacola, of Indian Trail, submitted a winning entry in the largest Annual National Gingerbread House Competition at The Omni Grove Park Inn. The competition not only attracted 219 entries but also celebrated its 30th year with new specialty awards, a new judge and increased prizes. More than $40,000 in cash and prizes were available to winners.
WFAE.org
Dozens of residents forced out of Charlotte neighborhood as new owners raise the rent
Shirlesha Lindsey walked down the narrow sidewalk to the front door of her small, brick, two-bedroom home. The house is typical for the J.T. Williams neighborhood off Statesville Avenue. Inside, a small living room opened up to a similar-sized kitchen. Some pots and pans rested on the stove. The oven...
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in North Carolina
One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical light shows will be popping up all over North Carolina in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this Mecklenburg County tradition to your list.
iredellfreenews.com
Josh’s Farmer’s Market finds temporary location to finish out holiday season
Josh’s Farmer’s Market, which was left in limbo after after the Town of Mooresville forced owner Josh Graham to close his operation at the Lowe’s YMCA on October 31, has found a temporary home at 140 Raceway Drive, just off Williamson Road at the former Red’s Gym facility.
Tears, Tributes: Charlotte meteorologist memorial services
Hundreds waited in line for hours to share their condolences, heartbreak, and memories of late WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers with family Friday evening.
Humane Society of Charlotte offering furry twists on post-Thanksgiving deals
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thanksgiving may be a day of feasting and sharing gratitude for one's blessings, but the day after kicks off a frenzy of holiday deals. But perhaps the best gift for your home isn't a giant TV or fancy gadget, but rather a new fur-ever friend?. The...
'This virus is very, very lethal' | NC wildlife officials share how to protect flocks after bird flu is confirmed in Charlotte region
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina wildlife officials ask bird owners in the Charlotte region to be on high alert since a particularly concerning strain of bird flu has now been detected in the area. Friday, the state confirmed the first case of highly pathogenic avian flu in a...
‘I’m not going where the trouble is’: Shoppers wary of safety on Black Friday
CHARLOTTE — After shopping was disrupted by shootings in a pair of North Carolina towns on Black Friday, safety was as much on the mind of shoppers as the deals were. “Whether it’s coming a little later or paying attention to where the police are or looking where crowds are, it’s something I didn’t pay attention to in the past, but now you pay a little bit more attention and you try to minimize your risk,” John Berghout told Channel 9 amid a day of shopping at the Carolina Premium Outlets.
This Is The Best Cake Shop In North Carolina
LoveFood found the best cake shops in each state, including this favorite in North Carolina.
WITN
Memorial services scheduled for WBTV pilot Chip Tayag
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Memorial services for WBTV Chip Tayag have been scheduled for next week following the tragic helicopter crash that took his life and that of meteorologist Jason Myers this past Tuesday. Visitation is set for Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 6-8 p.m. at the Palmetto Funeral Home on...
WCNC
Fastest growing scam is happening on Facebook Marketplace, report says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As holiday shoppers hunt for the best deals online, a new study shows how scammers are trying to take advantage of them. An analysis by Been Verified of more than 165,000 complaints found that the fastest-growing scam in 2022 is on Facebook Marketplace. “Online purchases from...
