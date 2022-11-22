Read full article on original website
Warriors And Timberwolves Injury Reports
The Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves have announced their injury reports.
Lakers' Russell Westbrook bleeds after taking elbow to the head vs Spurs
Russell Westbrook was bleeding after taking an elbow from San Antonio Spurs forward Zach Collins in the third quarter of their game on Saturday.
Green, Sengun, Smith lead Rockets past Thunder, 118-105
HOUSTON (AP) — Jalen Green had 28 points and a career-high nine assists, Alperen Sengun added 21 points, a career-best 18 rebounds and seven assists, and the Houston Rockets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 118-105. Rookie Jabari Smith Jr. had his third double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Rockets, who have won back-to-back games for the first time since beating Portland last March 25-26. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 32 points for the Thunder. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 13 of the Thunder’s first 22 points of the game and has scored 30 or more in four straight games.
Anunoby scores 12 of his 26 in 4th, Raptors top Mavs 105-100
TORONTO (AP) — O.G. Anunoby scored 12 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter, Fred VanVleet also had 26, and the Toronto Raptors beat Dallas 105-100, snapping a four-game losing streak against the Mavericks. Chris Boucher scored a season-high 22 points and had 13 rebounds as the Raptors improved to 7-2 at home. Luka Doncic scored 24 points and Dorian Finney-Smith had 16 as the Mavericks lost their third straight. Dallas is 1-6 on the road. Doncic, the NBA’s leading scorer, shot 8 for 15, making two of four from long distance. He had nine assists and seven rebounds.
Ayton has 29 points, 21 rebounds as Suns edge Jazz 113-112
PHOENIX (AP) — There was much debate during the NBA offseason about whether Deandre Ayton was worth a max contract. On nights like Saturday, the answer is a resounding yes. Ayton notched season highs with 29 points and 21 rebounds, Devin Booker added 27 points and the Phoenix Suns held on for a hard-fought 113-112 win over the Utah Jazz.
Alex Ovechkin 800th goal watch: Tracker, video highlights
The Washington Capitals star is projected to reach the 800-goal mark this season. Follow along as he chases down this accomplishment.
