Germany to recognise Soviet-era famine as genocide. Russian shelling attacks kills seven in Kherson, says official. More than 15,000 people missing in war, says expert. KYIV, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Millions of Ukrainians were still without heat or power on Friday after the most devastating Russian air strikes on its energy grid so far, with residents warned to brace for further attacks and stock up on water, food and warm clothing.

2 DAYS AGO