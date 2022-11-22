Read full article on original website
Power nearly restored in Kyiv as workers plow streets after snowstorm impacts war in Ukraine
Crews have nearly restored power, water and internet in Kyiv as workers plow streets in Ukraine's capital after a freezing rain and snowstorm that has impacted Russia's war in the country.
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Nov 30-Dec 6
MOSCOW, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Nov 30-Dec 6 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Nov 30-Dec 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,788.0 2,308.6 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.6 283.7 222.1 Nov. 23-29 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,735.2 2,430.0 193.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.5 286.7 233.9 Nov 16-22 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,922.1 2,686.7 447.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.3 288.5 236.4 Nov 9-15 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,012.0 2,495.6 1,114.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 314.0 283.7 251.6 Nov 2-8 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,923.2 2,414.3 1,637.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.7 282.5 264.4 Oct 26-Nov 1 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,028.0 2,524.2 1,909.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 310.1 280.5 266.4 Oct 19-25 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,934.3 2,479.9 2,410.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.3 279.8 278.2 Oct 12-18 - tax, roubles/tonne 1,926.8 1,632.0 3,114.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 307.7 280.9 317.6 Oct 5-11 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,119.0 1,849.8 3,295.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.1 282.3 317.6 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Neely)
UPDATE 3-Ukraine, partners launch $150 mln grain export plan to help vulnerable nations
KYIV, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hosted a summit in Kyiv with allied nations on Saturday to launch a plan to export $150 million worth of grain to countries most vulnerable to famine and drought. The "Grain from Ukraine" initiative demonstrated global food security was "not just...
UPDATE 2-EU cuts estimate of drought-hit maize crop, raises import outlook
EU cuts maize crop estimate by 1.6 mln T to new 15-year low. Forecast maize imports upped by 1 mln T to 22 mln T. Commission cuts soft wheat exports, raises imports. (Adds details, bullet points) By Gus Trompiz. PARIS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Friday cut...
TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to Nov. 21
PARIS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Below are latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on soft wheat, winter barley and durum wheat sowing and emergence stages, along with crop conditions for soft wheat and winter barley, covering week 46 ending Nov. 21. Figures are percentages of the expected crop area. SOFT WHEAT SOWN EMERGED Week 46 average in France 98 93 Week 45 2022 97 87 Week 46 2021 97 86 WINTER BARLEY SOWN EMERGED Week 46 average in France 99 97 Week 45 2022 99 95 Week 46 2021 99 95 DURUM WHEAT SOWN EMERGED Week 46 average in France 84 58 Week 45 2022 74 35 Week 46 2021 76 32 SOFT WHEAT CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 46 average in France 0 0 2 98 0 Week 45 2022 0 0 2 98 0 Week 46 2021 0 0 1 98 1 WINTER BARLEY CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 46 average in France 0 0 2 97 1 Week 45 2022 0 0 2 98 0 Week 46 2021 0 0 1 99 0 (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by Jason Neely)
Kyiv officials hold public discussion on Banksy’s latest graffiti in Ukraine
The Kyiv Regional Military Administration said Sunday that officials have held a public meeting to discuss the latest graffiti by the infamous British street artist Banksy in the country.
UPDATE 2-Kyiv promotes grain plan for vulnerable on famine memorial day
KYIV, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hosted a summit in Kyiv on Saturday to promote its "Grain from Ukraine" initiative to export grain to countries most vulnerable to famine and drought. The Ukrainian leader said the plan demonstrated that global food security was "not just empty words"...
WRAPUP 2-Freezing Ukraine tries to restore power after Russian strikes on grid
Germany to recognise Soviet-era famine as genocide. Russian shelling attacks kills seven in Kherson, says official. More than 15,000 people missing in war, says expert. KYIV, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Millions of Ukrainians were still without heat or power on Friday after the most devastating Russian air strikes on its energy grid so far, with residents warned to brace for further attacks and stock up on water, food and warm clothing.
UPDATE 2-Ukraine remembers Stalin-era famine as Russia war rages
KYIV, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Ukraine accused the Kremlin on Saturday of reviving the "genocidal" tactics of Josef Stalin as Kyiv commemorated a Soviet-era famine that killed millions of Ukrainians in the winter of 1932-33. The remembrance day for the "Holodomor" comes as Ukraine is battling to repel invading Russian forces and deal with sweeping blackouts caused by air strikes that Kyiv says are aimed at breaking the public's fighting resolve.
UPDATE 1-French wheat, barley crops still ahead of usual growth pace
PARIS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - French soft wheat and winter barley crops are still about a week ahead of their usual rate of development following a mild autumn, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed on Friday. Soft wheat in France, the European Union's biggest grain producer, had emerged from the...
UPDATE 1-German lawmakers want to declare 1930s Ukraine famine a genocide
BERLIN, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Lawmakers from Germany's ruling coalition and opposition want to declare the Holodomor, the death by starvation of millions of Ukrainians in 1932-33 under Soviet leader Josef Stalin, a genocide, according to a draft motion seen by Reuters. The draft describes the Soviet leadership's attempts to...
China breaks COVID-19 cases record with 39,791; world down 3% in week
Mainland China is reporting record COVID-19 cases, including nearly 40,000 Sunday, nearly three years after the virus originated with world far now below the highest levels since the pandemic.
Russia-Ukraine war live: UK confirms supply of missiles to Kyiv as Russian forces might be preparing to leave Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
UK MoD says it has provided Brimstone 2 missiles to Ukraine; reports suggest there are signs troops could be getting ready to leave
UPDATE 1-EU demands rapid fix from U.S. to green subsidy law
BRUSSELS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - European Union ministers warned on Friday that time was running out to change Washington's plans to grant consumer tax credits for U.S.-produced electric vehicles and other green products. The EU argues the $430 billion Inflation Reduction Act, to take effect in January, could make the...
