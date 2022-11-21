Read full article on original website
delawarebusinessnow.com
Candle, arson listed as cause of fires that displaced 30 at Christiana, Clayton
Two apartment complex fires displaced 30 people on Thanksgiving. The first blaze, reported just after 7 a.m., occurred at the Cavalier Country Club Apartments. The Christiana Fire Company arrived at the unit block of Golfview Drive and found smoke pouring from an apartment on the second floor of the three-story building.
Maryland Man Airlifted With Second, Third-Degree Burns From Two-Alarm House Fire, Officials Say
Authorities say that a man had to be airlifted to a Maryland hospital after suffering extensive burns during a tricky two-alarm house fire that broke out that devastated the home. One person was transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center with second and third-degree burns at approximately 7:45 a.m. on...
WBOC
Boy, 11, Rescues Baby Sister From Burning Salisbury Apartment
SALISBURY, Md. - An 11-year-old boy was injured Tuesday night while rescuing his 2-year-old sister from their burning apartment in Salisbury. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened at around 6 p.m. in apartment 601 of a two story, eight-unit apartment building located at 1302 Jersey Road. A smoke alarm was present and operated, notifying occupants of the fire in time to escape.
Salisbury driver killed, 5 others injured, in crash with dump truck
A Salisbury driver was killed in a head-on collision with a dump truck in southern Delaware Tuesday morning. Five others were also injured in the crash.
WBOC
102 Years Old Pittsville Man Recovers After Home Catches Fire
PITTSVILLE, Md. --- William Sadberry, better known as "Cigar" Sadberry, is 102 years old. On November 10 his home was engulfed in flames. His daughter, Terry Smith, says although it was an emotional experience, she is grateful for the outcome. "I got a phone call that my dad's house was...
Heroic 11-Year-Old Boy Rescues Baby Sister From Burning Maryland Home, Officials Say
One Maryland family will be thankful for their brave 11-year-old son this Thanksgiving after he risked it all to save his baby sister from a burning apartment, the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. In Wicomico County, shortly after 6 p.m., first responders were dispatched to a stretch of...
WBOC
Dover Police Investigating Thursday Morning Homicide
DOVER, Del.- The Dover Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in Dover Thursday morning. Around 3:42 a.m. Dover Police responded to a call for a shooting at a residence on Forest Creek Drive. Officers responded and located 29 year-old Walter Pereira laying on the ground with gunshot wounds. He later died at the hospital.
WMDT.com
Early morning RV fire leaves one critically injured in Dagsboro
DAGSBORO, Del. – Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that critically injured a 46-year-old Dagsboro man early Monday morning. The fire was reported shortly after 3 a.m. in the 32000 block of DuPont Boulevard. Firefighters arrived on scene to find a recreational camper engulfed in flames. The victim was taken to Christiana Hospital for treatment of burns and fractures and has since been transferred to the Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland, PA. He is listed in critical condition.
WBOC
Serious Crash in Lincoln Area
LINCOLN, Del.-Delaware State Police are investigating a serious crash that sent two people to the hospital Wednesday night. At approximately 8:10 p.m., a 2005 Honda Civic was traveling northbound on North Old State Road south of Haflinger Road at a high rate of speed. The driver lost control and exited the east edge of the roadway. The vehicle then struck a Delmarva Power utility pole.
firststateupdate.com
Homeowner Struck By Gunfire In Millsboro Monday
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Millsboro area on Monday night. Officials said on November 21, 2022, at approximately 8:43 p.m., troopers responded to the 30000 block of Ayers Lane regarding a shooting. When troopers arrived, they discovered that the residence had been shot numerous times.
WBOC
Millsboro Homeowner Injured in Monday Night Shooting
MILLSBORO, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a Monday night shooting in Millsboro that left one person injured. Shortly before 9 p.m., troopers responded to the 30000 block of Ayers Lane regarding a shooting. When troopers arrived, they discovered that the home had been shot numerous times with an unknown firearm. The homeowner sustained a gunshot wound to the upper torso and was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
WGMD Radio
Worcester County Deputy Fire Marshal Christopher Vieira delivers 192 smoke alarms to Pocomoke Elementary School
The Worcester County Fire Marshal has delivered residential smoke alarms to Pocomoke Elementary School. This is to ensure each student’s home has up to two free smoke alarms if needed – before the holiday break. Fire Marshal Matthew Owens says that 192 smoke alarms went home with students.
fox29.com
Police searching for teen who disappeared from Delaware mall in October
DOVER, Del. - Authorities are searching for a Delaware teenager who they say disappeared from a crowded mall in early October and was last seen in Maryland. Alexis "Lexi" Marrero, 15, was reported missing from Christiania Mall the evening of Oct. 1, according to Maryland State Police. Alexis's cellphone was...
Maryland Fire Marshal Investigating Incendiary Blaze Set At House Of Worship, Officials Say
Authorities say that a suspect is at large after allegedly setting an intentional fire at a house of worship in Maryland. An alert has been issued by the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal following an incident that was reported at approximately 4:10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21 in Wicomico County at the Congregation of the Jehovah’s Witnesses on Parker Road in Salisbury.
WBOC
TidalHealth Peninsula Regional to Light Holiday Star in Memory of Maryland State Trooper Eddie Plank
SALISBURY – TidalHealth Peninsula Regional has again constructed its holiday star decoration atop the hospital in Salisbury. The unique star, measuring 22 feet from tip to tip, will be lit on the Friday after Thanksgiving and remain illuminated throughout the holiday season. The star has been the centerpiece of...
WMDT.com
Millsboro crash leads to recovery of stolen handgun
MILLSBORO, Del. – Two Millsboro men have been arrested on weapons charges following a crash Monday night. At around 9 p.m., police say a 2016 Hyundai Accent, driven by 22-year-old Evan Briscoe, was traveling eastbound on John J. Williams Highway, east of Long Neck Road, at a high rate of speed. At the same time, a 2022 Lexus RX, driven by a 35-year-old Lewes man, was also traveling eastbound on John J. Williams Highway, in front of the Hyundai. As the Hyundai quickly approached the Lexus, Briscoe reportedly tried to avoid hitting the rear of the Lexus by swerving to the left, but ended up hitting the Lexus. The impact caused the Lexus to spin and hit a guardrail before being redirected into the path of the Hyundai, where the vehicles collided a second time.
Cape Gazette
Man found shot following two-car crash near Long Neck
Two Millsboro men – one who police say had been shot in a lower extremity – face charges after a two-car crash Nov. 21 near Long Neck. The crash happened about 9 p.m. in the area of Route 24 and Long Neck Road when a 2016 Hyundai Accent, driven by Evan Briscoe, 22, was speeding eastbound on Route 24 east of Long Neck Road, said Sr. Cpl. Jason Hatchell of the Delaware State Police.
WGMD Radio
Several Arrests Made at Dover Residence
Dover Police have arrested three teenagers–all of Dover including 19-year-old Unique Trader, 18-year-old Demetric Isabell, and a 17-year-old boy. They were taken into custody on drug and weapons charges. Police also arrested seven others but determined they were not involved and were released without charges. The arrests occurred yesterday afternoon on North Governors Avenue.
WMDT.com
Wanted suspects arrested following incident at Dover business
DOVER, Del. – Police arrested two wanted suspects late last week following an incident at the Golden Fleece Tavern. Just before midnight Friday, Dover Police responded to the business for a report of a man who pointed a gun at an employee. Officers met with the victim at the scene, who reported that he was trying to remove Darnell Griffin from the bar because he was being disorderly. The victim told officers that when he was confronted, Griffin pulled two handguns from his jacket and pointed them at the victim. A second suspect, identified as Tiffany Lassiter, took Griffin from the bar and they both left in a Chevrolet Malibu with a temporary Delaware registration.
WMDT.com
Three arrested on firearm, drug charges in Dover
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police arrested three suspects following a search warrant Tuesday afternoon. Shortly before 2 p.m., Dover Police’s Street Crimes Unit was assisting Delaware Probation and Parole with a home visit on a subject, identified as 19-year-old Unique Trader. Officers took Trader, 18-year-old Demetric Isabell, a 17-year-old male, and 7 additional people into custody after a .40 caliber handgun and 3.8 grams of crack cocaine were found at the residence. A search warrant was obtained for the residence, and officers found an additional 3.1 grams of crack cocaine, 466.7 grams of marijuana, and $810.
