MILLSBORO, Del. – Two Millsboro men have been arrested on weapons charges following a crash Monday night. At around 9 p.m., police say a 2016 Hyundai Accent, driven by 22-year-old Evan Briscoe, was traveling eastbound on John J. Williams Highway, east of Long Neck Road, at a high rate of speed. At the same time, a 2022 Lexus RX, driven by a 35-year-old Lewes man, was also traveling eastbound on John J. Williams Highway, in front of the Hyundai. As the Hyundai quickly approached the Lexus, Briscoe reportedly tried to avoid hitting the rear of the Lexus by swerving to the left, but ended up hitting the Lexus. The impact caused the Lexus to spin and hit a guardrail before being redirected into the path of the Hyundai, where the vehicles collided a second time.

MILLSBORO, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO