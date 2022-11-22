Read full article on original website
LegalMama
5d ago
Unfortunately a restraining order will NOT keep a crazy person away, you need a bodyguard at this point, this man is hell bent on making contact with you and no piece of paper is going to stop him! Be vigilant and be safe 🙏
Reply(7)
87
Earl Hallmon
4d ago
Baby girl it's time for you to get you some PROTECTION because waiting on the courts to rule you can already be ready for this a hole!!
Reply(3)
20
Jeana Wells
5d ago
Omg like the poor gal needs to deal with this. So scary. Hope she remains safe & the guys gets arrested for his stupidity.
Reply(1)
27
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Average Universal Basic Income Payments By StateC. Heslop
Sweetgreen Debuts New Plant-Based Protein OptionVegOut MagazineLos Angeles, CA
More Southern California Rain: The Next Pattern moves Into West Coast By End Month into First half of DecemberSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Witnesses of China’s Cultural Revolution to speak at online meeting hosted by Wende Museum on December 7D.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Related
After Dwyane Wade's Ex-Wife Filed A Petition To Block Their Daughter, Zaya, From Changing Her Name, He Fully Went Off In An IG Post
"This isn't a game for my family and definitely not for Zaya. This is her life!"
Natalia Bryant's alleged stalker is obsessed with guns, wants 'Kobe-like child,' court docs say
Court documents say Natalia Bryant's alleged stalker is obsessed with guns and he once sent her a message that indicated he wanted a "Kobe-like child" with her.
Late Rapper Nipsey Hussle’s Family Battling Ex-Girlfriend Over Custody of Daughter
The battle for custody of Nipsey Hussle‘s 13-year-old daughter, Emani Dior Asghedom, continues between the late rapper’s family and ex-girlfriend, Tanisha Foster. Newly obtained court documents revealed a recent filing that Hussle’s brother, Sam Asghedom, made to finalize custody proceedings for Emani. Sam filed a third status report as part of his brother’s probate case, Radar Online reports.
'Power Rangers' Star Jason David Frank Was Dragged To Court By Father Of His Late Stepdaughter's Child Weeks Before His Death
Power Rangers star Jason David Frank was not only dealing with a nasty divorce at the time of his death but he was being sued by the father of his late stepdaughter’s child, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, back in October, Jason and his estranged wife Tammie were taken to court by a man named Jason Meekins. Meekins is the biological father to a young child named Drayden Meekins. Tammie’s daughter Shayla Bergeron was the mother to Drayden. However, Shayla passed away in October 2021 at the age of 26. In his petition, Meekins said...
Vanessa Bryant honors Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant during Dia de Los Muertos
Vanessa Bryant is tapping into her roots while honoring her late husband, Kobe Bryant, and daughter Gianna Bryant during Dia de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead). The 40-year-old philanthropist and businesswoman shared a video wearing a stunning custom-made two-piece gown while posing in front of a mural...
Judge Judy Claims Her Former Neighbor Justin Bieber Was ‘Scared To Death’ Of Her
The verdict is unknown on whether Judge Judy and Justin Bieber will ever be fond neighbors. In an interview with Access Hollywood, published Monday, the stern TV personality and former prosecutor, full name Judy Sheindlin, claimed the “Peaches” singer used to be terrified of her after she’d slammed him about his teen years.
Akon Says Chris Brown’s Alleged Gang Affiliation Kept Him From Being The Next Michael Jackson
Akon believes that Chris Brown’s alleged affiliation with street gangs has kept him from reaching the same heights that Michael Jackson once did at the peak of his own career. During a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, the Senegalese crooner gave his reasoning behind his take. “In this day and age, the only person, in my opinion, that could’ve achieved just as great of a legacy as [Michael Jackson] would’ve been Chris Brown,” Akon told Sharpe. “I just believe that Chris Brown wasn’t surrounded by the circle of creative people that Mike was surrounded by. Because Chris...
Alleged Witness To Takeoff’s Fatal Shooting Says Rapper Was Trying To Mediate Argument In Last Moments
An alleged bystander who was present at the Houston bowling alley where Takeoff was fatally shot said the rapper and Quavo were trying to “be the mediator” before gunfire rang out, RadarOnline.com has learned. The woman, who refused to identify herself, called in for a short interview with YouTube host Storm Monroe. She confirmed RadarOnline.com’s report that the shooting that went down was NOT over a game of dice.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, on Monday, Takeoff and Quavo were hanging out at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, Texas. Sources told us that the Migos rapper stepped outside the venue around...
Popculture
Aaron Carter's Death Certificate Reveals More Details
Aaron Carter's death certificate has revealed how the late singer was laid to rest. The late singer was cremated by his family, according to documents obtained by TMZ on Nov. 16. The artist's twin sister, Angel Carter, will hold his ashes, according to the legal document, which also disclosed that his mother, Jane Carter, was the first to find out about his death. Despite revealing little new information about Carter's cause of death, the document does disclose a few details. It notes that he worked in the entertainment industry as a musician, never married, and his mother, Jane, was the informant. An official cause of death has not been determined, and more tests are necessary to determine what caused his death. In addition to prescription pills, police reportedly found cans of compressed air at the scene. Throughout his adult life, Carter struggled with substance abuse issues.
Who Is Dwyane Wade's Ex-Wife Siohvaughn Funches-Wade? Everything to Know
Dwyane Wade and Siohvaughn Funches-Wade began dating in high school and had two children together before separating in 2007 Dwyane Wade's first relationship dates back to when he was just 9 years old. That was when he first met Siohvaughn Funches-Wade, the woman who would eventually become his high school girlfriend and first wife. Wade and Funches-Wade wed in 2002 and had two children together, Zaire and Zaya. They divorced in 2007 after five years of marriage and Wade eventually received full custody of their kids. Though the legal...
Keyshia Cole Took Son Out of Donda Academy After Ye Claimed to ‘Shoot the School Up’
The deleted tweet from Ye was in response to fellow rapper Boosie chastising Ye for recent antics. In the since-deleted Twitter post, Ye wrote:. “DON’T SPEAK ON ME LIL BOOSIE SPEAK TO ME YEAH LITTLE NERD ASS ME COME SMACK ME OR COME SHOOT ME IM THE ONE THAT GOT BULLIED BY THE ENTIRE BLACK CELEBRITY COMMUNITY NOW IM BACK TO SHOOT THE SCHOOL UP”
Complex
Casey Anthony Claims Her Father Was Responsible for Daughter’s Death in New Interview
For the first time since the 2008 death of her 2-year-old daughter Caylee, Casey Anthony will give an on-camera interview about the controversial case in Peacock’s upcoming three-part series Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies. Directed by Alexandra Dean (This Is Paris), the three-part limited series begins streaming Nov....
Casey Anthony gives first on-camera interview since being acquitted of murdering her daughter
Casey Anthony, whose 2011 murder trial for the death of her 2-year-old daughter made her a tabloid sensation, has given an on-camera interview for the first time since her acquittal. "Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies," a three-part limited docuseries, will premiere Nov. 29 on Peacock, the streaming service announced...
Video Shows Grandpa’s Brutal Beating Outside Elton John Show
A new video shows a grandfather being beaten by two unidentified men outside an Elton John concert at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles last week. The footage, obtained by TMZ, shows one man pushing the grandfather to the ground. Another man punches the grandfather in the face while he’s down, appearing to knock him out. One of the perpetrators is heard using a homophobic slur as he walks away. The grandfather, identified only as Jaime, told KCBS that he’s now in a cast and walking on crutches. “My ankle hurts, it’s broken,” he said. “The side of my head I have these contusions here.” He said the incident began when he got out of his car to see who had smacked his rearview mirror, adding that his wife was also assaulted and knocked out. Los Angeles police have made one arrest, but the suspect has yet to be identified.
BET
‘Basketball Wives’ Brooke Bailey ‘Broken’ Over Daughter’s Tragic Death Two Months Later
Part of Brooke Bailey’s Thanksgiving holiday was spent reflecting on the loss of her daughter, Kayla Nicole Bailey. On Thursday (November 24), the Basketball Wives star shared a picture on Instagram of her sitting next to her daughter’s gravesite. “It's an Angel Mom thing. Be glad you don't...
All the NBA Players the Kardashian-Jenner Family Have Dated: Lamar Odom, Kris Humphries, Devin Booker and More
Love and basketball! The Kardashian-Jenner sisters have a long history of high-profile relationships, many of which involve NBA players. Khloé Kardashian has almost exclusively romanced athletes, marrying basketball star Lamar Odom in 2009 before splitting four years later. She had an on-off relationship with her daughter True's father, Tristan Thompson, but their romance ended again […]
Comments / 100