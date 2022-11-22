One of the strangest topics in sports is “the yips,” where pro athletes suddenly have trouble making plays that used to be relatively routine for them. From Chuck Knoblauch’s throwing errors through Rick Ankiel‘s inability to get a pitch over the plate through Markelle Fultz‘s free throws, we’ve seen this a lot. And while there’s been a lot of research into everything from mental struggles to biomechanical challenges, a comprehensive cure for “the yips” (if it even is one overall thing rather than a number of distinct things categorized together) has not been found yet. This most recently came up with newly-benched New York Jets’ quarterback Zach Wilson, with NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport offering more on that Thursday morning:

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO