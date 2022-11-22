Read full article on original website
2 new teams reportedly enter the mix for Xander Bogaerts
Bogaerts is one of the top prizes in MLB free agency this offseason. The MLB offseason is now a couple of weeks underway. While there haven’t been any major signings or trades, it does look like the stove is starting to heat up, even if it’s just a slight increase in the temperature.
3 New York Jets starting QB options to replace Zach Wilson in 2023
The New York Jets have a defense capable of winning playoff games and enough offensive weapons to become a well-rounded
NFL world blasts embarrassing Sean Taylor statue
This year marks the 15th anniversary of the tragic death of Washington Redskins legend Sean Taylor. To mark the occasion and celebrate his legacy, the Washington Commanders franchise planned a statue in his honor that was officially unveiled to the public on Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately, the “statue” was not at all what fans expected. In Read more... The post NFL world blasts embarrassing Sean Taylor statue appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (knee) doubtful for Houston game
Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert, who missed Wednesday’s and Thursday’s practices with a knee injury, is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game against Houston on Friday’s injury report. Backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is listed as questionable due to a knee injury but everyone else is cleared to play, which means the Dolphins enter the game fairly healthy. . Punter Thomas Morstead, who ...
thecomeback.com
Zach Wilson benching tied to long-running case of “the yips”
One of the strangest topics in sports is “the yips,” where pro athletes suddenly have trouble making plays that used to be relatively routine for them. From Chuck Knoblauch’s throwing errors through Rick Ankiel‘s inability to get a pitch over the plate through Markelle Fultz‘s free throws, we’ve seen this a lot. And while there’s been a lot of research into everything from mental struggles to biomechanical challenges, a comprehensive cure for “the yips” (if it even is one overall thing rather than a number of distinct things categorized together) has not been found yet. This most recently came up with newly-benched New York Jets’ quarterback Zach Wilson, with NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport offering more on that Thursday morning:
5 takeaways from the Patriots’ Thanksgiving Day loss to the Vikings
Mac Jones had his best day of the season, but it wasn't enough. The Patriots lost to the Vikings, 33-26, in a back-and-forth Thanksgiving Day matchup. New England fell to 6-5 as a result of the defeat. Mac Jones had his best game of the season, but the Patriots’ defense...
Yardbarker
Ex-Dolphins, Jets WR Brandon Marshall gets Patriots tattoo after losing bet
Six-time Pro Bowl receiver Brandon Marshall played for two teams in the AFC East, but the New England Patriots weren’t one of them. But now, the Patriots will occupy a permanent place in Marshall’s life after he recently debuted the newest piece of the tattoo sleeve on his right arm— a Patriots logo — courtesy of a lost bet with former Pats receiver Julian Edelman.
