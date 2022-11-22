Read full article on original website
Saluting Idaho’s Unsung Heroes Working This Weekend
Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday, and the next few days have many names, but without local folks serving us, there would be no big deals to take advantage of. This weekend is the most traveled weekend of the year, and most experts believe that travel levels will exceed pre-pandemic levels. However, the folks in the travel industry are just some of the ones working; some are enjoying a long holiday weekend.
The People of Idaho May not be Fat Enough for the Rest of the United States
It is the time of year when diets go out the window and all of us justify gaining a few extra pounds as we eat what is left of Halloween candy, stuff our faces for Thanksgiving, and munch on Christmas cookies and candy all December long. While there is a ton of eating to be had in the next month or so, and much weight will be gained across the state and in the country, which state is the most obese and how does Idaho compare?
eastidahonews.com
Idaho plans to build two new locations for prisoners. Where will they be located?
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – The Idaho Department of Correction plans to spend nearly $156 million to build one prison and expand another in Ada County. The state plans to build an 848-bed prison for women, and a 280-bed housing unit for men inside an existing prison, according to a request for qualifications published by the Division of Public Works. The document is a request for qualified construction and design firms to bid for the project.
At least 10 deaths on Idaho roads prior to Thanksgiving
At least 10 people died and several others suffered injuries in wrecks across Idaho during the days leading up to Thanksgiving. Authorities are hoping that the remainder of the holiday season is less deadly on Idaho's roads and have launched a public safety campaign with that goal in mind. Idaho State Police announced that they have teamed up with over 40 law enforcement and public safety agencies throughout the state...
One of the Most Underrated Attractions in America is in Idaho
Idaho is home to one of the most underrated attractions in America, and it’s less than 2 hours from Boise. Any guesses? Shoshone Falls? Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve?. Nope. The answer might surprise you! Keep reading 👇. There’s a recent article from Prevention that shares...
Winter storms hitting East Idaho causing numerous wrecks
Two winter storms are hitting East Idaho this weekend, making for hazardous driving conditions throughout the region. Numerous snow-related wrecks were reported on Interstate 15 in Southeast Idaho on Saturday morning, with the Pocatello and Shelley areas seeing the most crashes. There were so many accidents on Interstate 15 in Pocatello that police shut down the freeway's northbound lanes in south Pocatello late Saturday morning. It's unclear when northbound traffic...
Boise Internet Makes Their Pick For Boise’s Official State Motto
As we near the end of 2022, many of us will be looking ahead to the new year with a goal of change and/or a clean slate. What if the state of Idaho also went into 2023 with a "new year, new me" attitude and began the transformation by changing its state motto?
Turkey Alternatives Are More Common On Thanksgiving Than Most Know
If gratitude is the star on Thanksgiving, is what we feast on really all that important? If you ask me, my answer is a firm "no." It's only been a few years since I learned of others who felt the same as me. As it turns out, we're not the rare birds many of us thought we were. Contesting turkey at Thanksgiving is a dilemma as old as the holiday itself.
KXLY
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Serious snowfall on our mountain passes
We expect extremely difficult travel conditions over our mountain passes Saturday night and Sunday, and that is why we’ve deemed it a WEATHER ALERT DAY. It will be a major headache on what promises to be a busy Sunday after Thanksgiving out on our highways. At least 8 inches...
National Go for a Ride Day, Best Scenic Drives in Idaho
The roads aren’t too bad yet, so if you like getting out and going for drives, now is the time to do so before it starts snowing and the roads get too crazy. In fact, today is actually National Go for a Ride Day! National Today says... “Go For...
3 Great Steakhouses in Idaho
Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Best Places to Live in Idaho Based Off Livability Score
The gem state is known for its natural beauty, endless adventure possibilities, simpler lifestyle, and dare I say, potatoes - probably the most versatile food on the planet. So where is the best place in the great state of Idaho to call home?. A website called Area Vibes, has broken...
According To This Statistic, Idaho CLOBBERS California
Many Californians have decided to relocate to Idaho recently, and we completely get it. Beautiful scenery, friendly neighbors, and endless amounts of things to do. Idaho is great! We can't fault anyone for wanting to live here. Some folks, however, don't see it that way. They want Idaho to "be...
Does Idaho Hate or Love Thanksgiving?!
Simple question I posted up on Facebook looking to engage my listeners following a question that I had posted on Monday (11/21) I asked our followers, what do you hate about Thanksgiving!?. I got some not-so-good feedback for asking what people hated about Thanksgiving expecting a flurry of comments when...
Why Adderall Shortage Should Worry Idaho Parents
Idaho and the rest of the country are experiencing an Adderall shortage. Adderall is the drug most commonly used to treat ADHD in children and adults. The shortage is primarily due to the increased demand for the drug, especially for adults. During the pandemic, adult prescriptions increased by 15%. Manufacturing delays have also created more of a demand issue.
Are Idahoans Seriously Still Smoking in Cars With Kids?
Flipping through old family photo albums the other day, I couldn't help but notice there was a cigarette in every pic. It was here a cig, there a cig, everywhere a cig-cig situation. Nearly every auntie, uncle, and grown-up family friend captured on camera was mid-drag and living their best...
How Healthy is Idaho Compared to Other States? Good & Bad News
Probably not what we want to be thinking about as we ramp up for Thanksgiving this week, but how healthy is Idaho as a whole? Are we generally pretty healthy? Let’s find out!. There’s a new report from World Population Review that shares a ranked list of the healthiest...
8 Most Common Holiday Scams to Avoid, Don’t Fall for them Idaho!
It’s official. “The Holidays” are here, and unfortunately, that also means we need to be extra cautious about the insane scams that are out there — yes, even in Idaho. Whether you’re leaving your home and traveling to see loved ones, or simply making an increased number of online purchases for gifts, there’s a lot we need to pay attention to so that we don’t get scammed by the terrible people trying to ruin the holidays.
Gallery: Substantial & Stunning Idaho Lakeside Mansion
Idaho has quite a reputation for its incredible mansions. If you like to ogle, dream and be inspired scroll to see the incredible Idaho mansions below. The first was for a time in 2020, the most expensive home on the market in the state. This one has so many extras and comes with a massive collection of expensive toys.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Murdock: Kotek faces a rural uphill battle
UMATILLA COUNTY – Oregon Governor-Elect Tina Kotek says she plans to represent all of the state, not just her home base of Portland or the heavily-populated I-5 corridor. Umatilla County Commissioner George Murdock says he will wait and watch with interest. “I think she has an uphill battle from...
