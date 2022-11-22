Police: Lindenhurst H.S. student arrested for threatening to detonate explosive device

A Lindenhurst High School student was arrested after police say he threatened to detonate an explosive device at the school.

Suffolk police tell News 12 over the past month the 15-year-old male student threatened similar actions as well as other violent acts against students and staff.

Police were called to the school early Monday morning where they arrested the sophomore around 1:30 p.m. just before dismissal.

Students told News 12 they did not know who the boy was but that they were frightened by the threats.

"I don't feel safe being in this school, I don't feel safe being anywhere anymore," said Keith Passannante.

The teen was charged with aggravated making a threat of mass harm, which is a misdemeanor.

The student was released to a family member and will be arraigned at family court in Central Islip at a later date.

News 12 reached out to the school for comment but had not heard back as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.