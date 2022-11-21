Read full article on original website
waldina.com
Happy 124th Birthday René Magritte
Today is the 124th birthday of the artist René Magritte. You know his work, maybe you didn’t know his name? The world is a better place because he was in it and still feels the loss that he has left. NAME: René Magritte. BIRTH DATE: November 21,...
Smithonian
Lost Rubens Painting, Rediscovered After Two Centuries, Could Sell for $35 Million
Dressed in a gold and red gown, her gleaming bronze hair pulled back over one shoulder, young Salome, the stepdaughter of King Herod, gazes down at the severed head of John the Baptist, presented to her on a platter, his bloody body lying crumpled underfoot. This gory masterpiece by renowned...
Who Was The Richest Person In History? (Opinion)
Hint: It’s not Jeff Bezos or Elon Musk. Gold Coins and Bricks(Zlaťáky.cz on Unsplash) Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are probably two of the most common names to pop into our heads when hearing or seeing the words — ‘richest on earth’. That’s not wrong cause, well… they are! But, did you know that there have been individuals in the past who were even richer than the current King of Riches — Elon Musk?
BBC
Ancient Rome: Stunningly preserved bronze statues found in Italy
Italian archaeologists have unearthed 24 beautifully preserved bronze statues in Tuscany believed to date back to ancient Roman times. The statues were discovered under the muddy ruins of an ancient bathhouse in San Casciano dei Bagni, a hilltop town in the Siena province, about 160km (100 miles) north of the capital Rome.
Phys.org
Ancient Roman coins thought to be fakes now authenticated
A new analysis of several Roman coins unearthed in 1713—long thought to be forgeries—suggests that they are authentic, providing evidence that the leader portrayed on one of the coins was indeed in power during the 260s CE. Paul Pearson of University College London, U.K., and colleagues present these findings in PLOS ONE.
The Jewish Press
The Holocaust As a Moral Choice: Part XIV: Ordinary Bureaucrats and Functionaries
*Editor’s Note: Part XIV in a new series on the Holocaust from Alex Grobman, PhD. In this group, there were the ordinary bureaucrats and functionaries in the middle and lower levels of government. They included German experts on the Jewish people and the civil servants in the German Foreign Office, who served as the apologist, defender, and propagandist for the “antisemitic movement in Germany.” The decision by key personnel to advance antisemitic policy “was calculated, not fanatical.” This was not the primary reason for their conduct “but rather a symptom.” They were not forced by any “external threat” to act as they did. Whatever personal reservations they might have harbored about handling the Jewish question, they unvaryingly performed their responsibilities with “meticulous efficiency.”
ancientpages.com
Why The Discovery Of Cleopatra’s Tomb Would Rewrite History
AncientPages.com - It couldn’t have been a case of better timing. Egyptologists celebrating the centenary of the discovery of the tomb of Tutankhamun now have a promising new archaeological discovery that appears to have been made in Egypt. Excavators have discovered a tunnel under the Taposiris Magna temple, west...
Hot muddy waters hid these bronze statues for almost 2,000 years, experts in Italy say
The treasure trove included more than 20 statues and thousands of coins, archaeologists said.
Lost Roman Emperor Long Thought to Be Fake Was Real Leader in Time of Chaos
Researchers analyzed a set of coins found in 1713 considered by many experts to be fake, finding that they were authentic artifacts from Roman times.
hypebeast.com
Christie’s Is Auctioning Furniture Once Owned by Marie Antoinette
As part of the auctioneer’s Paris edition of the “Exceptional Sale”. Christie’s upcoming “Exceptional Sale”, as the name implies, is filled with rare objects that date all the way back to Roman times. The Paris edition, in particular, will spotlight works from 18th Century France, including two furnishings once owned by Queen Marie Antoinette.
Map of Italy's fascist monuments goes online
More than 1,400 monuments, street signs and plaques honoring fascism have been put online in the first nationwide attempt to document the symbols of Benito Mussolini's regime that still dot the urban landscape of Italy.
The Thirteenth Angel by Philip Gross review – on Earth and in heaven
Mastery is what you would wish for in a 27th collection and it is what you find in Philip Gross’s The Thirteenth Angel, shortlisted for the TS Eliot prize. And as we are counting, it seems worth adding that Gross is a poet who seeks to quantify the unquantifiable. In Psalm: You, he rushes straight in with the question: “who can number the waves on the sea” and, at different moments, marvels at the impossibility of keeping score – a reminder at once of the mystery of things and the scant control we have over our lives. His easy, fluent ways with form contrast with his conflicted subject matter. He has a questing eye and now, more than ever, writes to make sense of the world in its inexplicable multiplicity.
newbooksnetwork.com
The Afterlives of a Shipwreck
In 1998, the Belitung, a ninth-century western Indian Ocean–style vessel, was discovered in Indonesian waters. Onboard was a full cargo load, likely intended for the Middle Eastern market, of over 60,000 Chinese Tang-dynasty ceramics, gold, and other precious objects. It is one of the most significant shipwreck discoveries of recent times, revealing the global scale of ancient commercial endeavors and the centrality of the ocean within the Silk Road story.
