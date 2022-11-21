To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines RISING STARS dominated at last night’s Phillips auction of modern and contemporary art in New York, Angelica Villa and Daniel Cassady report in ARTnews. A María Berrío painting went for more than double its estimate, selling for $1.6 million with fees, and a Lucy Bull abstraction tripled its low estimate, going for a total of $478,000. Still, the $138.9 million sale just barely managed to meet expectations. Even its top lot, a Cy Twombly abstraction that was bought for $36 million, only rose slightly above its low estimate. “The market feels more tentative,” New York collector Max Dolciger told ARTnews following the auction. Whether that sense of apprehensiveness...

