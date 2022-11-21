Read full article on original website
Happy 328th Birthday Voltaire
Today is the 328th birthday of the philosopher, poet, playwright and beloved Frenchman: Voltaire. Imprisoned twice, exiled twice, and exhumed twice, his life story reads like the lives of six people. Truth stands the test of time and his writings are as valuable today as when the ink was still wet. The world is a better place because he was in it and still feels the loss that he has left.
Computer says there is a 80.58% probability painting is a real Renoir
Swiss company uses algorithm to judge whether contested Portrait de femme (Gabrielle) is genuinely by French artist
Death of an American pianist in Paris
The Paris-based pianist and vocal coach David Triestram died there this week. In addition to his recital career, David held senior positions at Santa Fe Opera, Netherlands Opera, Teatro La Fenice in Venice, San Francisco Opera, Virginia Opera and Opera de Bellas Artes in Mexico City.
Andy Warhol car crash artwork sells for 'monumental' $85.4 million
A colossal image from the artist's "Death and Disaster" series fetched $85.4 million at Sotheby's in New York, a sum the auction house described as "monumental."
Christie’s Pulls $25 M. T. Rex Skeleton from Sale, Why Galleries at Fairs Pre-Sell Artworks, and More: Morning Links for November 21, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines CONTROVERSY HITS CANADA. Late last Friday, news broke that the National Gallery of Canada in Ottawa let go four senior staff members, a move that “shocked Canada’s art community,” Karen K. Ho writes in ARTnews. Angela Cassie, the interim director and CEO of the museum, said in an internal memo that the cuts were meant to “better align the Gallery’s leadership team with the organization’s new strategic plan.” Some claimed otherwise. Gary A. Hill , the senior curator of Indigenous art and the first-ever Indigenous curator at the museum, wrote on his social media, “The truth is, I’m being...
The Daily Heller: Collages That Evidence Inhumanity
As World War II ended, the truths of its genocidal horrors were just beginning to surface. One of the first documentary publications produced in 1946 by the Central Jewish Historical Commission (Centralna Żydowska Komisja Historyczna, CŻKH) in Poland was a multilingual folio of photos, Extermination of Polish Jews: Album of Pictures.
Protesters Defile Andy Warhol Art Car in Italy
Climate-change protesters doused a car painted by Andy Warhol in flour in Milan, Italy, last week. The car, a BMW M1, was covered in baking ingredients by the group Ultima Generazione (Last Generation), which has targeted art displays. The group tossed soup over a Van Gogh painting in Rome on November 4th and they threw a black liquid over a Gustav Klint painting in Vienna on November 15th. Neither painting suffered harm.
ArtPrize’s Board Disbands, German Government Buys Back Hamburger Bahnhof’s Building, and More: Morning Links for November 16, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines RISING STARS dominated at last night’s Phillips auction of modern and contemporary art in New York, Angelica Villa and Daniel Cassady report in ARTnews. A María Berrío painting went for more than double its estimate, selling for $1.6 million with fees, and a Lucy Bull abstraction tripled its low estimate, going for a total of $478,000. Still, the $138.9 million sale just barely managed to meet expectations. Even its top lot, a Cy Twombly abstraction that was bought for $36 million, only rose slightly above its low estimate. “The market feels more tentative,” New York collector Max Dolciger told ARTnews following the auction. Whether that sense of apprehensiveness...
In keeping with his increasingly radical practice, with its implicit critique of today’s fashion system, Francesco Risso is taking the concept of collaboration to the next level at Marni. He’s doing so not just by testing the perimeter between fashion and art, but also by questioning the boundaries of authorship.
Jean-Marie Straub, French Filmmaker and Husband to Danièle Huillet, Dies at 89
Jean-Marie Straub, the French director who created an influential body of rigorous political films with his late partner Danièle Huillet, died Saturday evening in Rolle, Switzerland. He was 89. Straub’s death was confirmed by the French publication Le Monde. In 1954, Straub met Huillet in Paris when she...
David Altmejd Contemplates the Trickster Archetype at White Cube
On view in London until January 21. David Altmejd’s latest exhibition is centered around the Jungian archetype of the trickster. On view at White Cube in London, the Canadian sculptor invites visitors to a brooding hare that sits ominously in a yogic pose with ears outstretched to the confines of the space. The show’s inspiration comes from Carl Jung’s theory of the collective unconscious, where the Swiss psychiatrist examined the universal themes present in virtually every creation story across art, literature and religion.
Studio Ford Honors the Bauhaus Women With ‘Interwoven'
Studio Ford celebrates the women behind-the-scenes of the Bauhaus movement with its fifth collection, “Interwoven.”. Founded by Josie Ford in 2017, the Los Angeles-based textile atelier is known for its timeless and soulful creations inspired by Indian block printing. Each and every piece is designed in California and handprinted by a team of specialists in Jaipur, India.
Casque d’Or review – Jacques Becker’s gripping tragic drama of Parisian lowlife
Simone Signoret stars in a dark tale of love in the belle époque underworld that is a unmissable classic with a pitilessly grim finale
New Serpentine Pavilion Wants Guests to Eat, Play and Love the Earth
LONDON – The Lebanese-born, Paris-based architect Lina Ghotmeh is the next designer of the Serpentine Pavilion in London, which will be all about eating, socializing — and sustainability. Ghotmeh’s pavilion, a social space in-the-round, will be unveiled at Serpentine South in June. It will remain on site until October, and during Frieze week, which has become a magnet for fashion designers keen to align themselves with the world of fine art. More from WWDJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Hermès RTW Spring 2023Edeline Lee RTW Spring 2023 Ghotmeh’s eponymous firm develops projects at the crossroads of architecture, art and design. She describes her approach...
Nan Goldin Is Intense Even for Laura Poitras — and the Result of Their Collaboration Is an Oscar Frontrunner
Nan Goldin never held back on sharing her life; it’s her artistic signature. The photographer’s 1986 slide show “The Ballad of Sexual Dependency” presaged her rise in the Downtown New York art world by revealing the drugs and sex and abuse in her own life, as well as those of her friends. “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” began when Goldin sought a producer for a documentary she was making. A recovering OxyContin addict, Goldin launched advocacy group Prescription Addiction Intervention Now (P.A.I.N.) and wanted to complete a film about its art-museum protests against Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family. With...
Architect Lina Ghotmeh will design the 2023 Serpentine Pavilion
Lebanese-born, Paris-based architect Lina Ghotmeh will design the 2023 Serpentine Pavilion in London’s Kensington Gardens. The architect’s design, titled À table, is informed by her relationship with nature and the past. It will comprise a low-lying circular structure with tables and benches where the public can congregate and interact with one another and with nature.
Drake invests $100million in restoring theme park designed by Basquiat, Hockney and more
Drake has invested $100million (around £83million) into Luna Luna, a carnival once designed by numerous famous 20th century artists. Per the New York Times, Austrian artist André Heller brought Jean-Michel Basquiat, Salvador Dalí, Philip Glass, Keith Haring, David Hockney and Roy Lichtenstein together in 1987 to create Luna Luna as a “bridge between the so-called avant-garde – the artists who were a little snobbish sometimes and didn’t connect with the masses – and the so-called normal people”.
Daniel Vangarde, Father Of Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter & Disco Innovator, Breaks His Silence
Daniel Vangarde has lived a fascinating life. He’s lived at least three of them, in fact. His first act was as a producer, A&R and all-around catalyst for some of the most popular European disco and funk acts of the 1970s and ’80s, shifting millions of copies. Since the late 2000s he’s been residing and working in a Brazilian village of 750 people, teaching English, computer literacy, vocational skills and a range of artistic expression. Somewhere in the middle he fathered a son, Thomas Bangalter, who also made some decent records himself. Vangarde (born Bangalter) helped guide the early movements of Daft...
