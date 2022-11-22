Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
How Many Times Have USA Stations Been Simulcast In The UK?
In August 1995 Heart London simulcast WPLJ from New York as part of their test transmissions. I'm sure that a legislation came into force in 1996 which banned any foreign stations from been simulcast or broadcast here. However I've just found out that WKDF from Nashville is simulcast on Absolute Country every night from 7pm to 10pm except Friday and Saturday nights. Wondering how they do that.
digitalspy.com
How many multiplexes does Saorview use in the ROI.
I was wondering how much terrestrial capacity is available in the ROI and what channels are available. As I understand there are no SD services of RTE One or RTE Two only HD. Strangely TG4 is only available in SD whilst available in HD to satellite viewers in NI which of course RTE One is not. Also the Virgin Media services 1, 2, 3 and more recently 4 in SD only. Also RTE One +1 , RTE 2+1, Virgin Media One+1, RTE News, Oireachtas TV, RTE Jnr all in SD and presumably a crop of radio channels. I don't know if there are any other tv channels, but how many multiplexes are being used as I understand they are MPEG-4.
How to Get a Year of Hulu for Just $1.99 a Month — But Act Very Fast!
Hulu‘s Black Friday deal is a really sweet one, though to lock it down you’ll need to act fast — by end of day Monday, Nov. 28. Beat that deadline and you can sign up for Hulu (with ads) for just $1.99 per month for 12 months — that’s 75% off the regular rate. (And if you add Disney+ to your Hulu membership, it will run you just an additional $2.99/month.) HULU’S BLACK FRIDAY DEAL: SIGN UP NOW ($1.99/month for 12 months of ad-supported tier; expires Monday, Nov. 28 at 11:59 pm PST) Sign up for Hulu (with ads) and you can check out new...
digitalspy.com
Call the Midwife star reveals Tom Cruise has been disrupting the show's set
Call the Midwife's Jenny Agutter, who plays the beloved Sister Julienne, has accused Tom Cruise of creating quite a distraction on set… with a helicopter. While most of us have to worry about chatty co-workers, noisy pets, or resisting the urge to check our phones for the hundredth time, the main disruption at Longcross Studios in Surrey is an airborne actor.
digitalspy.com
Finding Content on ITVX
Can anyone explain how to find ALL of the content on ITVX please?. For example, if you go to the search function and type in the word 'Rising', Rising Damp will appear. The very first episode is only available to Premium customers, but all of the other episodes can be viewed by everyone. However, if I browse under the Comedy category, or the AD category, the tv series is nowhere to be seen. The film version appears in the Films category (obviously) and the AD category.
digitalspy.com
Drag Race UK's Danny Beard never saw herself as a Ru Girl
Rainbow Crew is an ongoing interview series that celebrates the best LGBTQ+ representation on screen. Each instalment showcases talent working on both sides of the camera, including queer creatives and allies to the community. Next up, we're speaking to Danny Beard about her time on Drag Race UK. Season four...
digitalspy.com
Favourite sword and sorcery film of the 1980s
With the Willow series starting on Disney+ this what are you favourite films of the genre in the decade. I go for Legend (both versions) just Tim Currry's performance as Darkness. What are your choices?. Posts: 109,519. Forum Member. ✭✭✭✭. 27/11/22 - 10:29 #2. Probably Conan the Barbarian....
Black Friday Breakout Round-up #35
In need of some new cookware? Take 42% off this best-selling Lodge skillet from Amazon in spirit of Cyber Monday.
digitalspy.com
Macrium Reflect Free version to be retired
Security patches will be provided until 1 January 2024 but only for the current version (Macrium Reflect Free v8.0.7167). The free edition has been a lifesaver for me on a number of occasions in the past so I guess it's now time for me to move on to the paid version.
digitalspy.com
Wednesday costume designer explains how she modernised the Addams family
Just the mere mention of the Addams Family conjures up a familiar image in our collective minds. You know the one we're talking about. You're seeing it right now: a severe and haunting family with equally intense clothes washed in a monochrome colour palette, if you can call it that.
digitalspy.com
Prime Minister's Questions
Is there any station carrying PMQs "straight" on a Wednesday at the moment? Apparently Radio 5 Live dropped its usual live coverage of PMQs on Wednesday to talk about football (even though there was no live match taking place at the time). Times Radio carried it in its usual "pause-play"...
digitalspy.com
RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 - Potential Spoilers/Discussion
Rumour has it that Season 15 is set to premiere on VH1 on 6th January (to coincide with RuPaul's new album Black Butta). It should be released outside of the US on WOW Presents Plus exclusively (so sadly no more Netflix). If the date is correct, the cast ru-veal is...
digitalspy.com
The timeless child confusion
I remember there was a fob watch the doctor stored in the tardis with if I’m not mistaken, old memories stored from before being the doctor in Gallifrey that clears up the timeless child storyline. I thought it’d be explained in the finale but it kind of just got forgotten about.
digitalspy.com
Info on citizenship requirements 1985
Still can’t believe the General Discussion forum’s gone, but whatever…. Can anyone offer some advice of where I can find out what the requirements were to obtain British citizenship back in 1985. My mum’s sitting here telling me that in 1985 she didn’t need to marry my dad...
digitalspy.com
Not Emmerdaily 25th November 2022. 😁Chit-chat, ideas/guesses on the present storylines.🤔
I'd like Chas to fall into a massive pile of pig sh*t near the Dingle pigsty and never be seen again, leaving Paddy to get back with Mandy and live happily ever after. Liam should get back to Bernice. Chloe: Go and join your brand new Mummy on the cruise...
digitalspy.com
Ditch or Dig in?
If a book doesn’t capture you in the first few chapters, do you ditch it, or dig in, hoping it will improve in later chapters?. I personally don’t like abandoning books; (i don’t know why) but one I ditched most recently was Janice Hallet’s The Twyford code. I absolutely loved The Appeal, but the style of writing in TTC, was almost unreadable. I gave it a good go before ditching.,
digitalspy.com
Best EastEnders Character Of All Time: Part 7
Mandy was supposedly one of the most hated tv characters during her first stint, but after watching the classic episodes I found that she was actually an interesting character and her homelessness with Aidan was so realistic and tackled a very common problem in this country. Posts: 28,011. Forum Member.
digitalspy.com
EE fans threaten to switch off because of unbearable script
EastEnders fans have threatened to switch off because of the unbearable script regarding the World Cup football. Do any of you agree with this?. https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/20545470/eastenders-fans-threaten-to-boycott-soap/. I think they have taken it too far with the football talk but im still watching. 4 tweets is barely fans threatening to switch off,...
digitalspy.com
What's up with my5?
2. On my smart TV it has 2/3 quick adverts but on chrome browser on my phone it requires 6 adverts of various lengths. 3. On chrome browser on my phone navigation wasn't obvious, you have to swipe left and right for different episodes which took me a few attempts to find out.
digitalspy.com
Strictly Come Dancing Week 10 Discussion Thread - Sat 26 Nov @ 7.15pm & Sun 27 Nov @ 6pm
I'm looking forward to tonight. The competition always gets more serious after Blackpool, and this week almost feels like the beginning of the end. I'm hoping for a good show on my birthday weekend, and really hope Hamza (my fave) doesn't go home on my birthday tomorrow! (Yes I know that it's recorded tonight, and I will probably look at the spoiler, especially if I am worried about him).
Comments / 0