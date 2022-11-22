Read full article on original website
Related
Refinery29
Everything We Know About The My Mum Your Dad Finale
When it comes to dating shows on Australian reality TV, My Mum Your Dad is certainly one of a kind. It's not often we see parents and their offspring on a program together about love and romance, and in this case it involves a group of mums and dads gathering at a luxury retreat, while their adult children watch on in a remote bunker.
23 Things About American Weddings That Non-Americans Find Shocking, Unnecessary, And, Honestly, Weird
"I went to a wedding where the groom took the garter off with his teeth and put his head up the bride's dress to get it. It was gross because the bride and groom were 19. Eleven-year-old me didn’t need to see that."
Comments / 0