ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Refinery29

Everything We Know About The My Mum Your Dad Finale

When it comes to dating shows on Australian reality TV, My Mum Your Dad is certainly one of a kind. It's not often we see parents and their offspring on a program together about love and romance, and in this case it involves a group of mums and dads gathering at a luxury retreat, while their adult children watch on in a remote bunker.

Comments / 0

Community Policy