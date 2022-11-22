Read full article on original website
Explore the Abandoned Village of Henry River Mill in North CarolinaTravel MavenHickory, NC
A Rebirthing Ceremony Gone Wrong: The Tragic Case of Candace NewmakerNikLincolnton, NC
Major supermarket chain opens another new store location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersCleveland, NC
New Food Lion Opens In ClevelandBryan DijkhuizenCleveland, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County restaurant inspections: Nov. 13-19
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Nov. 13-19. American Deli, 1036 Crossroads Drive, Statesville, 99/A. Arby’s ARG #1889, 3209 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, 95.50/A. Barker’s Grocery LLC, 104 Houpe Road, Statesville, 99/A. Buckos, 546 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 95/A. Circle K #2720172, 354 S....
Statesville Record & Landmark
Mooresville club grows, shares with others
During the Nov. 10 meeting of the Able and Ready Exchange Club, some new members were inducted, including Exchange Club’s National President David Johnson. Johnson’s wife, Kathy, South Carolina’s district president, along with Gary Leonard, Region 10 vice president, and his wife Cheryl, were also in attendance to witness the induction ceremony, conducted by N.C. District President J.D. Ketterman.
Statesville Record & Landmark
4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $460,000
Brand NEW homes close to Lake Norman, with easy access to I-77 and I-40. This 2-story Cypress plan has 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and a little over 2,500 square feet. The designer kitchen has white cabinets with a matching island, quartz counters, a ceramic tile backsplash, and stainless appliances including a gas cooktop and designer range hood. The breakfast area has been bumped out to add extra dining space. The main floor also includes a study with French doors and guest suite. Upstairs features the primary bedroom, two secondary bedrooms and a loft. Other wonderful extras in this home include a luxury primary bath with garden tub, shower and dual sinks, gas fireplace with slate surround, quartz counters in all baths, and composite stairs with square, wooden balusters. Ask about the SMART features included. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates - however any dates provided are subject to change.
Statesville Record & Landmark
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $670,000
Sellers are offering a 2/1 RATE BUY DOWN for the first two years assisting buyers with a HUGE SAVINGS with our preferred lender. See attachments for details. Lake Life! Lake Norman access community. Gazebo and steps into the lake to launch your kayak or canoe. Other amenities include large pool with cabana, dog park, walking trails, playground and pickle ball courts. Ready to fall in love? This home is loaded with character from the quaint front porch entry area to the 100 year old barn wood framing the kitchen entryways and custom builtins in the family room. Full house water filtration and reverse osmosis drinking water system. Luxurious primary suite boasts a double door entry and sitting room. Open loft area, tons of storage. Backyard is beautifully landscaped and private, perfect for entertaining with fire pit and screened in porch. Includes full yard irrigation. All in the highly sought after Lakewalk community minutes from shopping, restaurants and I-77 access.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Lonely Children's Fund seeks to raise $30K
To learn more about those helped by the Lonely Children's Fund please read Iredell County Department of Social Services Director Yvette Smith's column on page 4A. For 98 children in Iredell County, simple things like school pictures, field trips, athletic fees may be out of reach. Those children are in...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Community support needed for Iredell's foster children
This year marks 62 years of support for the Lonely Children’s Fund Drive by the Statesville Record and Landmark, and for the past four years the drive has been championed and supported by the Mooresville Tribune. This fund and effort that began in 1960 allows the children in foster care to have Christmas gifts, and other needs that occur throughout the year.
Statesville Record & Landmark
ROUNDUP: Lake Norman routs Ardrey Kell
Lake Norman 73, Ardrey Kell 26: MOORESVILLE—Kirsten Lewis-Williams finished two steals shy of a triple-double as Lake Norman thumped Ardrey Kell 73-26 on Friday. Lewis-Williams pumped in 29 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and made eight steals for the Wildcats, who led 26-4 after the first quarter and 46-10 at halftime.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County real estate transactions: Nov. 13-19
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Nov. 13-19. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds. TOP FIVE. From LH Waterfront Construction, LLC to W. Denbeste/TR, L. Denbeste/TR and Bill and Lori Denbeste Revocable Trust, (Lot 2), 281 Tuskarora Trail,...
Statesville Record & Landmark
WATCH NOW: Iredell County Farmer of the Year: Shelton, Rocky Creek Dairy receive recognition
Dr. Ben Shelton said he felt blessed to be in Iredell County and those in the agriculture community showed they feel the same way about Shelton and his Rocky Creek Dairy. Shelton was recognized Tuesday as the Farmer of the Year in Iredell County. The award was presented by Kathy Bunton of Carolina Farm Credit.
Statesville Record & Landmark
SPECIAL OLYMPICS: Iredell County athletes have good showing at State Games
Iredell County was well represented at the State Special Olympic Fall Games recently. Tennis, Bocce, and Golf teams headed to Charlotte and made their mark. The largest team was the Bocce team of eight Special Olympics athletes: Chase Stroud and Preston Fox were the Double Trouble team and placed first for a Gold Medal; Kimberly Snook and Kari Dixon were the Girl Power doubles and placed sixth in the state; Josh Moore as a single won a Gold Medal; Katy Collidge and Keith Smith placed sixth as singles; and Will Gandy came in fourth place in singles.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Mooresville bladesmith creates knives as stress reliever, to help community
Finding a way to unwind after a long workday is almost as important to someone as the job itself. There are many different ways that people go about achieving that goal, but the objective is the same: to relax and decompress from the workday. However, where most hobbies are there...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Nov. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Statesville: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Statesville Record & Landmark
ROUNDUP: Lake Norman overwhelms Olympic
MOORESVILLE—Kirsten Lewis-Williams led four Lake Norman players in double figures Saturday as the Wildcats rolled to a 78-6 victory over Olympic. Lewis-Williams finished with 21 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals. Samantha Shehan supplied 13 points and four assists for the Wildcats (3-0), who led 51-2 at...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County new business names: Nov. 13-19
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Nov. 13-19. Rick’s Tree Service, Richard D. Walker, Iredell County. Pinnacle Sales, Pinnacle Sales and Direct Mail, LLC, Iredell County. Loyal Goods, Checkout Sales & Consulting, LLC, Mooresville. Handymaines’s Home Services, The S&L...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Wake Forest ends regular season with improved Duke team
Offensive lineman Sean Maginn remembers the challenges Wake Forest faced in 2018 when it found the resources to become bowl eligible and then win that postseason matchup. It left an impression he’s tried to impart on his current teammates. “Looking back, it’s just inspiring what my teammates did back...
Statesville Record & Landmark
What you missed this week in notable Statesville crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Statesville Record and Landmark . (3) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Rotary Club of Greater Statesville hears presentation about United Nations
On Nov. 17, The Rotary Club of Greater Statesville had a program given by Brian Summers about the United Nations. He gave a brief history about the U.N., its formation, past responsibilities and current activity and nation membership. He answered questions from Rotary members that helped clarify what the role of the U.N. is in current events around the world.
