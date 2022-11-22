Sellers are offering a 2/1 RATE BUY DOWN for the first two years assisting buyers with a HUGE SAVINGS with our preferred lender. See attachments for details. Lake Life! Lake Norman access community. Gazebo and steps into the lake to launch your kayak or canoe. Other amenities include large pool with cabana, dog park, walking trails, playground and pickle ball courts. Ready to fall in love? This home is loaded with character from the quaint front porch entry area to the 100 year old barn wood framing the kitchen entryways and custom builtins in the family room. Full house water filtration and reverse osmosis drinking water system. Luxurious primary suite boasts a double door entry and sitting room. Open loft area, tons of storage. Backyard is beautifully landscaped and private, perfect for entertaining with fire pit and screened in porch. Includes full yard irrigation. All in the highly sought after Lakewalk community minutes from shopping, restaurants and I-77 access.

MOORESVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO