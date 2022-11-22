Read full article on original website
As anger rises and tragedies mount, China shows no sign of budging on zero-Covid
Zhou, an auto dealer in northeastern China, last saw his father alive in a video chat on the afternoon of November 1, hours after their home on the far outskirts of Beijing was locked down.
Strict Covid Lockdowns Throw Chinese Cities into Protest, Calling for Removal of Xi
Protesters in several Chinese cities, including Beijing and Shanghai, took to the streets Saturday night, calling for the removal of President Xi Jinping and challenging another round of the country’s Covid-induced lockdown measures. The crowds, which persisted in the hundreds despite police violence, shocked a nation that has systematically suppressed public dissent for decades. The protests came after an apartment fire killed at least 10 people in China’s northwest Xinjiang region on Friday. Critics claimed that several victims were unable to escape the blaze due to the country’s strict covid measures, which include bolting doors and barricading quarantine rooms, according to Buzzfeed. “Xi Jinping! Step down! CCP! Step down!,” chanted a group of protesters on Sunday, according to a video obtained by the Associated Press. Last month, Jinping was appointed a rare third 5-year term as leader of the world power.Shanghai protest tonight.People are chanting “down with the Chinese Communist Party” and “step down Xi”.This is happening in cities across the country.Something big is brewing. pic.twitter.com/tRD2Bbo54Q— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 26, 2022 Read it at CBS News
See police try to wrangle runaway ostriches in Alberta
A farmer's flock of ostriches escaped and ran wild in Alberta, Canada, leaving onlookers in awe and Mounted Police officers in the dust.
China breaks COVID-19 cases record with 39,791; world down 3% in week
Mainland China is reporting record COVID-19 cases, including nearly 40,000 Sunday, nearly three years after the virus originated with world far now below the highest levels since the pandemic.
Rats blamed for eating 500 kilograms of cannabis stored by Indian police
Rats in northern India have been accused of eating hundreds of kilograms of cannabis seized from drug dealers and stored in police warehouses.
US citizen accused of killing North Carolina woman while vacationing. Here's what we know
Shanquella Robinson arrived in the picturesque Mexican town of San José del Cabo on October 28 with six of her friends.
China's Urumqi to ease Covid lockdown amid public anger over deadly fire
Chinese authorities said Saturday they would ease a months-long Covid lockdown in the country's far western region of Xinjiang "in stages", following protests over a deadly fire at an apartment building in the regional capital of Urumqi.
Apple has a huge problem with an iPhone factory in China
A violent workers' revolt at the world's largest iPhone factory this week in central China is further scrambling Apple's strained supply and highlighting how the country's stringent zero-Covid policy is hurting global technology firms.
Protests erupt across China in unprecedented challenge to Xi Jinping's zero-Covid policy
Protests are erupting across China, including at universities and in Shanghai where hundreds chanted "Step down, Xi Jinping! Step down, Communist Party!" in an unprecedented show of defiance against the country's stringent and increasingly costly zero-Covid policy.
The US-China chip war is spilling over to Europe
Two European chip deals have run into trouble over their links with China, a sign of concern spreading in the West over potential Chinese control of critical infrastructure.
Speeding tanks, booming howitzers, shaking bones: This is how South Korea sells weapons
The South Korean defense industry believes it has the the weapons to reach President Yoon Suk Yeol's goal of becoming the world's fourth biggest arms exporter. Dozens of militaries are interested.
World's 'oldest meal' discovered in 550-million-year-old fossil
An international team of scientists say they have new insight into how the very earliest animals survived after traces of what they described as the world's oldest meal were found in a 550 million-year-old fossil.
What travel warnings do other nations give their citizens about US violence?
From Australia to the United Kingdom, CNN Travel looks at what other governments tell their citizens about staying safe in a United States where mass shootings and gun violence have become commonplace.
Scholar identifies alarming trends among US men
Richard Reeves, author of the book "Of Boys and Men: Why the Modern Male Is Struggling, Why It Matters, and What to Do about It," discusses why men in the US are more likely to die by suicide than women.
