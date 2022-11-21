Read full article on original website
solarpowerworldonline.com
Gautam Solar panels now available to US market
“Gautam Solar has established strong trust in the Indian market for being committed toward innovating and manufacturing the best-in-the-market solar modules. The new high-performance modules will further boost the transition towards replacing fossil fuel as a source of power with cleaner sources of energy. The modules will be ideal for both rooftop and ground-mounted solar power projects, both in India and the USA,” said Gautam Mohanka, director of Gautam Solar Private Limited.
PV Tech
Canadian Solar to focus on n-type TOPCon moving forward, with 30% of total shipments for 2023
Canadian Solar expects to start shipping the first TOPCon products early next year and will focus on the technology in the future with all new cell production capacity. N-type TOPCon is expected to account for a third of total solar module shipments of the company in 2023, according to Yan Zhuang, president of CSI Solar, the manufacturing subsidiary.
electrek.co
The world’s first CO2 battery for long-duration energy storage is headed to the US
Italian startup Energy Dome, maker of the world’s first CO2 battery, is officially entering the US market. Energy Dome’s battery uses carbon dioxide to store energy from wind and solar on the grid. World’s first CO2 battery. Energy Dome announced earlier this month that it has been...
PV Tech
SolarDuck to build floating solar plant at offshore wind site from RWE
Dutch-Norwegian floating solar company SolarDuck has been selected as the provider of offshore floating PV technology for a hybrid power plant in the Netherlands. RWE, as part of its bid for the Hollandse Kust West VII offshore wind farm, gave SolarDuck exclusive provision rights for offshore floating solar with accompanied energy storage. They will build a 5MW floating solar demonstrator, and the project is due to become operational in 2026.
ScienceBlog.com
Turning concrete into a clean energy source
Concrete is the most widely used manufactured material worldwide—and one of the largest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions, accounting for at least 8% of global energy-related carbon dioxide emissions. Maria Konsta-Gdoutos, a University of Texas at Arlington civil engineering professor and associate director of the Center for Advanced Construction...
bicmagazine.com
DOE invests millions in America’s massive lithium-production potential
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) took a huge step forward in its effort to shore up America’s domestic supply of battery-grade lithium—a substance that is indispensable to our transition to a clean-energy economy. Lithium, which, after a refining process, is used to produce cathode materials for lithium...
World’s deepest hole digger could unlock enough geothermal energy to power the world
A machine capable of digging the world’s deepest hole could potentially unlock enough renewable energy to power the entire planet, according to its creators.US-based Quaise Energy is developing a drilling rig that it hopes will reach 16km (10 miles) beneath the Earth’s surface in order to tap “inexhaustible clean energy” from geothermal heat in the crust.“The total energy content of the heat stored underground exceeds our annual energy demand as a planet by a factor of a billion,” Matt Houde, co-founder of Quaise Energy, said at TedX Boston last week.“Tapping into a fraction of that is more than enough to...
insideevs.com
Aptera Confirms It Will Use Tesla Charging Connector In Upcoming Solar EV
We knew Aptera wanted to use the Tesla charge connector in its upcoming three-wheeler solar electric vehicle (SEV), but the startup never actually confirmed that it was going through with that plan until today. Now it has officially announced the Tesla connector, known as the North American Charging Standard (NACS), will be what you use to charge its upcoming SEV.
torquenews.com
Should You Consider a Catalytic Converter Delete?
Catalytic converter deletes are sometimes recommended as a solution to more than one problem with a car. Is this really ok despite what some popular mechanics and many forum commenters have to say about it? Plus see how a cat delete is done and what it did for a Miata.
The Next Web
Launch of Europe’s biggest battery energy storage system is a win for renewables
Europe’s biggest battery energy storage system has officially begun its operation in Cottingham, UK. The system — which is the largest by megawatts per hour — aims to store electricity generated from renewable sources, such as wind turbines and solar farms, before releasing it at times of high customer demand.
brytfmonline.com
Hydrogen electric car: 2,000 km autonomy
VW is one of the largest auto manufacturers on the planet, and as such, it can never put all of its eggs in one basket. However, despite the big bet on electric motors and large batteries, Volkswagen is also studying other ways to conquer the car market in the future.
globalspec.com
Video: Sensors to enhance overhead transmission asset performance
A sensor and data analytics platform is being tested by National Grid to help upgrade and expand the transmission capacity of overhead power lines in the U.K. Non-contact overhead power line monitoring systems featuring sensors and dynamic line rating (DLR) technology supplied by LineVision are being installed on a 275 kV circuit in northwestern England to increase its power carrying limit. Unlike static line ratings used to date, the dynamic line ratings determine capacity.
You Can Now Power Your Home And EV With Hyundai Home's Solar Panels
It's been almost exactly a year since Hyundai Home was introduced by the Korean automaker. Essentially a green energy ecosystem for your home that utilizes solar power, Hyundai Home is now officially launching in 16 states across the country. For owners of an electric vehicle like the Hyundai Ioniq 5...
marinelink.com
Schottel to Propel Four China-built Wind Turbine Installation Vessels
Schottel azimuth thrusters will propel four newly built wind turbine installation vessels (WTIVs) for Ouyang Offshore in Shanghai. The first vessel will be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2022, and these vessels will be able to install giant 16 MW wind turbines. To ensure DP mode maneuverability and precise...
Phone Arena
Ericsson, a 5G equipment supplier, starts a multi-million-pound 6G research in the UK
Currently, the latest-generation technology standard for broadband cellular networks is 5G. Thanks to it, we have download speeds that were never possible before. However, in the near future, 5G will become a thing of the past and will give way to 6G. As part of a multi-million-pound investment focused on...
todaysemobility.com
Hybrid eVTOL company Plana signs Letter of Intent with electric power systems for advanced air mobility batteries
Electric Power Systems (EP Systems), a global electric powertrain supplier in the aviation industry, entered a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Plana, a hybrid eVTOL company based in South Korea. Plana will deploy EPS’s battery system for its commercial hybrid eVTOL aircraft, targeted for commercialization in 2028. EPS adds...
rigzone.com
Long-Duration Energy Storage Needed To Improve Decarbonization
Long-duration energy storage technologies are promising but must be improved to aid the deep decarbonization of electric power systems. Generating renewable power is vital to the world’s decarbonization efforts. But so too will be developing the energy storage systems that are required at times when the intermittency of solar and wind power means that energy isn’t being produced.
BAE Systems and Purisolve launch Promoveo Solutions joint venture
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022-- BAE Systems and IT services company Purisolve, Inc. have combined forces to form a joint venture (JV), Promoveo Solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005111/en/ BAE Systems and IT services company Purisolve, Inc. have combined forces to form a joint venture, Promoveo Solutions. (Credit: Getty Images)
PV Tech
‘Their recipe for incentivising batteries is to punish solar’: CALSSA exec hits out at California NEM proposal
The California Public Utilities Commission’s (CPUC) most recent net energy metering (NEM) proposal is too extreme and will discourage homeowners from adopting residential solar, according to Bernadette Del Chiaro, executive director of clean energy business group the California Solar and Storage Association (CALSSA). Speaking to PV Tech, Del Chiaro...
topgear.com
Wiesmann has nearly sold out the first year of Project Thunderball production
Wiesmann returns with a £260k classic EV drop-top with up to 300kW fast charging. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. After enough loud debuts, quiet deaths, triumphant returns and despondent retreats, seeing a name from the past come back almost feels like the return of an old friend.
