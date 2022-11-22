ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Pedestrian killed in West Garfield Park hit-and-run crash: Chicago police

ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VUeeR_0jJgw5SR00

A 42-year-old female pedestrian was killed Monday night in a hit-and-run crash in West Garfield Park, Chicago police said.

The woman was walking west in a crosswalk just after 8:30 p.m. in the 900-block of South Pulaski Road when the driver of a tan, four-door SUV hit her, CPD said.

The SUV continued driving south on Pulaski, according to police.

Chicago fire crews took the woman to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

RELATED: Hit-and-run crash: Pedestrian struck by vehicle in River North crosswalk, Chicago police say

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified her as Monica Eason, saying she lived in East Garfield Park.

"What really makes it tough is how it affects everyone else around you," said E. Jackson, nephew.

"Baby sister, she was a pillar if I can use that word," said James Doole, brother.

The family is pleading for the driver to do the right thing and turn his or herself in. The Major Accidents unit is investigating the incident.

At the scene, officers were combing the area for evidence, including a shoe left in the crosswalk.

The vehicle is believed to be a 1995-2000 Jeep. CPD released an image of a suspect vehicle Tuesday morning.

Security video from a nearby business shows Eason going into a liquor store on the corner. A few minutes later, she comes out carrying a bag, and crosses the street.

Before she reaches the other end of the sidewalk, she hesitates, turns around and goes back.

The security video captures an SUV speeding in her direction, trying to get through the intersection as the traffic light changes red.

ABC7 Chicago froze the video before the vehicle hits her.

But Eason was hit hard and thrown several feet.

An unmarked police SUV can be seen pulling up moments later, calling for more help.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 312-745-4521.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

