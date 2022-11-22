ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chalfont, PA

sauconsource.com

Who Threw Eggs at Cars in Upper Bucks?

Someone in upper Bucks County apparently decided that Thanksgiving Eve was going to be Mischief Night. That’s according to Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin, who announced Friday that they are investigating an egging incident that occurred on Mountain View Drive in Nockamixon Township Wednesday night. According to the news...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
nccpdnews.com

INVESTIGATION UPDATE: POLICE ACTIVITY NEAR WHISPERING PINES COMMUNITY – NEWARK

(Newark, DE 19713) On Friday, November 25, 2022, at 7:37 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the intersection of Old Newark Road and Marrows Road, Newark in reference to a vehicle crash. Upon arrival, officers located a motor vehicle crashed into a tree. Officers located the 20-year-old male driver and sole occupant of the vehicle and discovered that he had a gunshot wound to his upper body. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.
NEWARK, DE
NBC Philadelphia

Family Continues Search for Missing Delaware Teen Girl

The search continues for a Delaware teen girl who went missing nearly two months ago. Family members say Alexis Marrero, 15, of Bear, Delaware, was picked up by an unidentified man at the Christiana Mall in Newark, Delaware, back on Oct. 1 and later dropped off that night at a Walmart in Middletown, Delaware.
BEAR, DE
New Jersey 101.5

Philadelphia TV anchor finished newscast then delivered baby

NBC10 News weekend anchor Rosemary Connors did her regular shift anchoring the 6 pm news Saturday, then went to the hospital and made some news of her own. Connors gave birth to a baby daughter, Evelyn Rose later Saturday night. Connors was also scheduled to anchor the 11 pm newscast but apparently realized that baby Evelyn Rose wasn't going to wait long enough to allow her to keep those plans.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Child, 2 adults die in Thanksgiving crash after leaving Pa.

ELKVIEW, W.Va. (AP) — Three people were killed and two others were injured in a Thanksgiving Day crash along Interstate 79 in West Virginia, authorities said. The vehicle carrying two adults and three children was traveling from Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, to Kentucky when the crash occurred early Thursday near Elkview, north of Charleston, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
ELKVIEW, WV
Newswatch 16

Students to the rescue at short-staffed grocery stores

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — As families scramble to Redners in Shenandoah to get the last items on their Thanksgiving grocery lists, students from both Schuylkill Technology Center campuses are volunteering to help employees and customers during one of the busiest food shopping days of the year. "We're here to...
SHENANDOAH, PA
CBS Philly

Delaware County man faces charges for carrying loaded gun in carry-on

NEWARK, N.J. (CBS) -- A Delaware County man could be paying thousands of dollars in civil penalties after being arrested for having a loaded gun in his carry-on luggage. The incident happened on Thanksgiving day at New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport.TSA officials say the man had a 9-millimeter handgun loaded with 13 bullets, including one in the chamber.According to the TSA, passengers are allowed to fly with firearms, but they must be unloaded and placed in a secure container inside a checked bag.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Wolf, Shapiro react to Philadelphia shooting of four teens

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Governor-elect Josh Shapiro each issued statements Wednesday in the hours after four Philadelphia teenagers were shot after being dismissed from school for the day. Philadelphia city police said a 15-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder and thigh, a 15-year-old girl was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Titanium Plant Explosion Rocks Berks County Town

An explosion at a titanium plant in Berks County on Thanksgiving Day was being probed by police. About six workers at the TIMET plant in Morgantown were leaving when the blast went off around 2:30 p.m., a Caernarvon Township officer tells PennLive. A smaller explosion had been reported earlier in...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Man Jumps 30 Feet Into Neshaminy Creek After Five-Car Crash On I-95: Report

A man was conscious and alert after jumping 30 feet off I-95 into a creek below following a five-car crash early Saturday, Nov. 26 in Bucks County, Levittown Now reports. The initial call at 5:18 a.m. said one person had been ejected in the northbound crash at the Bensalem and Bristol Township border, responders soon learned that victim was a jumper into Neshaminy Creek, the outlet said citing Newportville Fire Company Chief John Doster.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. game poacher had remains of 37 bucks on his property: police

A Monroe County man whose Pennsylvania hunting privileges are revoked indefinitely illegally possessed the remains of 37 antlered white-tailed deer on his property, authorities say. David J. Frantz Sr., 59, of the 900 block of Molasses Valley Road in Kunkletown, Polk Township, was taken into custody about 9:30 a.m. Nov....
MONROE COUNTY, PA

