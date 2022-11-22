ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Openings and Closings: Slowpokes West U Opens, Urban Bird Expands

Slowpokes Coffee, 6725 Stella Link, will open November 28 in West University Place. It's the fourth location for the coffee shop which opened its first location at ? in 2016. The three other stores are located in Kirby Grove, Garden Oaks/Oak Forest and Spring Branch, the flagship location where all of the beans are roasted in-house and the cold brew is bottled. The brand is owned and operated by Houstonian Mazen Baltagi who is also involved in other restaurant-related business ventures in the city.
Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Shop (and Eat) Local on Small Biz Saturday

Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:. Black Friday Big Beer Blowout at Saint Arnold Brewing Company. Saint Arnold has dug through its cellars to bring back its Big Beer Blowout sale, with rare heavy-hitters available to-go or to-stay by the bottle, plus specialty beers on draft for guests to enjoy throughout the day. Here’s a sneak peek of what will be available (while supplies last, limited): Divine Reserve No. 17, Bishop’s Barrel No. 12, 2020 Pumpkinator Aged in Bourbon Barrels, 2019 Bourbon Barrel French Press, Barrel Aged Wild Saison Batch 002, 25th Anniversary Grand Cru 2022, Barrel Aged Cider, and more.
Houston Ballet's Nutcracker a Can't-Miss Holiday Production

I’m loathe to say this, but I have a confession to make: I’m a critic who dreads reviewing The Nutcracker each year. Houston Ballet Artistic Director Stanton Welch’s take on the holiday classic premiered in 2016 and there are only so many times you can see the same production – no, it’s not the production. It’s that there are only so many ways to describe the celesta before not even a thesaurus can help you.
