“He got the deal” – Stakhovsky on Federer’s crucial role in increasing prize money
Last week, the ATP Tour announced a $37.5 million increase in total compensation at the ATP Tour and ATP Challenger Tour level to $217.9 million for the 2023 season, an all-time record. This was also the largest single-year increase in player compensation in its history. The issue of increasing prize money on the tennis tour has been a focus area for several years now.
‘Federer inspired me’ – Nishikori on overcoming thoughts of retirement
November 19, 2022, Tokyo, Japan – Japanese tennis player Kei Nishikori attends a talk show with Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer at a promotional event of Japanese apparel maker Uniqlo at the Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo on Saturday, November 19, 2022. Federer closed his 24-year professional tennis career in September (AF/Panoramic)
Auger-Aliassime keeps Canada’s hopes alive by beating Musetti
Felix Auger-Aliassime didn’t waste much time on court on Thursday in order to bring Canada back to 1-1 against Italy after the defeat of Denis Shapovalov against Lorenzo Sonego. Despite a tight head-to-head (2-2) against Lorenzo Sonego, the Canadian took over in straight sets (6-3, 6-4). The Canadian No.1's...
Auger-Aliassime and Pospisil beat Fognini / Berrettini to send Canada into the final
And just like that, they’re back! Three afters after losing the final against Spain, Canada will have a shot at the title again. The Canadians were the heavy favourite this year and did not disappoint, adding incredible suspense to their result sheet. On Saturday, they did a quarter-finals remake by coming from 0-1 to win the whole tie with Felix Auger-Aliassime finding a way to win back-to-back the second single match and the decisive double with Vasek Pospisil.
Australia into Davis Cup final – almost two decades after last appearance
They were last in the final in 2003, when they won it – and this weekend Australia will go for another Davis Cup win after a comeback triumph against Croatia in the semi-finals. Trailing 1-0 after Borna Coric defeated Thanasi Kokkinakis, the Australians came back to win thanks to...
One foot in Davis Cup final for Croatia after Coric beats Kokkinakis
Croatia are on track for a second consecutive Davis Cup final after Borna Coric defeated Australia’s Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-4, 6-3 in one hour and 32 minutes in the first singles match of the semi-final. The Australian mustered little against a dominant Coric, who was in form reminiscent of his...
Struff holds his nerves to upset Shapovalov and put Germany ahead
Jan-Lennard Struff fought very hard against his own demons to find a way to close out a three-set win over Denis Shapovalov (6-3, 4-6, 7-6) in the Davis Cup quarter-finals. The German, aged 32 and ranked No 152 in the world, is known for three things on the Tour: his incredible serve, his so powerful forehand, and the way he can struggle under pressure. But on Thursday, he closed the door when it mattered and raised both his arms up in the sky in the end as the winner of the first rubber – a big upset for Germany as Canada’s lineup this year has made them a huge title contender.
Andreescu reunites with coach Christophe Lambert
Bianca Andreescu has reunited with her former coach Christophe Lambert in the latest move on the coaching merry-go-round. The pair previously worked together through Tennis Canada when Andreescu was just 14. Lambert has left his role as Tennis New Zealand‘s high performance director after two years in post in order to work again with Andreescu, the 2019 US Open champion.
Auger-Aliassime beats Otte and brings Canada back on track in the Davis Cup QF
Felix Auger-Aliassime did what Canada needed to keep their hopes alive in the Davis Cup quarter-final against Germany: he had the last word against Oscar Otte, winning 7-6(1), 6-4, and brought the team back to 1-1. “I try to approach these moments with a lot of determination and confidence as...
Another team eliminated from FIFA World Cup
Canada escapes against Germany to advance to Davis Cup semi-finals
Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz had played eight matches together for Germany and won all of them. Seven of those matches had been played with the ties loced at 1-1. They’re an experienced doubles team. They were a set up on Thursday. And despite all those odds, it’s Canada who got the decisive win 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 to move into the Davis Cup semi-finals.
Alcaraz, Nadal and Ruud lead nominations for ATP Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award
The world’s top three players, No 1 Carlos Alcaraz, No 2 Rafael Nadal, and No 3 Casper Ruud lead the nominees for the 2022 ATP Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award. A total of 11 players have been nominated for the award this year. Joining the top three are No 6 Felix Auger-Aliassime, No 10 Hubert Hurkacz, No 14 Cameron Norrie, No 16 Matteo Berrettini, No 19 Frances Tiafoe, No 23 Lorenzo Musetti, No 28 Grigor Dimitrov, and No 32 Maxime Cressy.
Raducanu returns to practice – with strange change of technique
Emma Raducanu has been beset by physical issues since her 2021 US Open triumph. Just this year she has suffered from Covid, back problems, blisters and muscle spasms in her first full season on the WTA tour. It meant that she finished a underwhelming season with a negative record at 17-19 but now she is back on the court in preparation for 2023.
Fritz and Paul hit back after online criticism in US doubles selection drama
After the Americans went down to Italy in the Davis Cup quarter-final in the deciding doubles rubber on Thursday, Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul hit back at online critics who questioned the omission of top American doubles player Rajeev Ram from the team. The omission of Ram, who became world...
“Everything changed when we found an efficient treatment for my foot” – Nadal
Rafael Nadal‘s foot injury, which many thought would spell the end of his glorious career, has been well documented. The Spaniard was forced to take injections to numb his foot during his historic 14th Roland-Garros triumph this year but was able to find an effective treatment with his medical team post that run.
