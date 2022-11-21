Read full article on original website
Scientists find out the reason why most humans die around the age of 80 years old
The average lifespan of most human beings is usually around 80 years old. The human life span was usually about 30 years in the last thousands of years, and the gradual increase in it is mainly because of the advancements in science and technology. People often wonder why most humans usually live till 80 years old, and scientists have found out the answer why.
Precision medicine trial opens for rare adult and paedatric cancers
Cancer Research UK, The University of Manchester and Roche Products Ltd (’Roche’), today (Wednesday 23rd), announce that they have opened a multi-drug, precision medicine trial for people with rare cancers who need more treatment options. The trial is set up to recruit both paediatric and adult patients, with...
Protein shapes indicate Parkinson’s disease
Researchers have found that a set of proteins have different shapes in the spinal fluid of healthy individuals and Parkinson’s patients. These could be used in the future as a new type of biomarker for this disease. Many human diseases can be detected and diagnosed using biomarkers in blood...
Conceiving quickly after miscarriage not linked to adverse risks
New Curtin University-led research has found women who choose to conceive within three months after a miscarriage or induced abortion were no more likely to suffer pregnancy complications in their next pregnancy. Published in PLOS Medicine, the research team examined a total of 49,058 births following a miscarriage and 23,707...
ENHANCE Alliance welcomes three new member universities, to form a powerhouse of education and research
TU Delft University of Technology, Gdansk University of Technology and ETH Zurich join the ENHANCE Alliance on its journey towards a European University. The ENHANCE Alliance is delighted to welcome TU Delft University of Technology (Netherlands), Gdansk University of Technology (Poland) and ETH Zurich (Switzerland) as new members. High-ranked representatives of all three institutions have joined the ENHANCE Leadership Meeting, held on Friday, 25 November 2022 at RWTH Aachen University. The ten member universities were handed their signed Memorandums of Understanding, which are the basis for their cooperation.
Fellows formally admitted to Australian Academy of Science
The Australian Academy of Science has welcomed three rounds of University of Sydney fellows into its ranks in admission ceremonies at this year’s Science at the Shine Dome event in Canberra. The special event on Tuesday saw elected fellows from 2022, 2021 and 2020 receive their moment in the...
Unraveling the secrets of microplastics released by tires
In Switzerland, tire and road wear particles are one of the biggest sources of microplastics released into the environment, yet the chemical compounds contained in those particles - and their effects - remain largely a mystery. To remedy that knowledge gap, scientists at EPFL and two other Swiss research institutes are conducting a study of the toxicity of tire-particle compounds and how readily they’re absorbed by living organisms. The first phase of the study has just been completed.
Impacts of reporting on domestic violence
Two University of Queensland alumni are heading to prestigious overseas institutions in 2023 to further their respective studies in quantum physics and applied mathematics. UQ’s Germain Tobar and Nicholas Maurer have been announced as recipients of the 2023 General Sir John Monash Scholarship for overseas postgraduate study. Mr Tobar...
Young people’s wellbeing falls sharply after starting secondary school
Most young people in the UK experience a sharp decline in their wellbeing during their first years at secondary school regardless of their circumstances or background, according to new research published in the British Journal of Developmental Psychology . Academics from the Universities of Manchester and Cambridge analysed the wellbeing...
New Collaborative Research Centre for JMU
A new collaborative research centre is being launched in Würzburg. It investigates critical decision processes that determine the outcome of human infection. Resistance to antimicrobial agents such as antibiotics is an increasing problem. Although new active substances are identified and developed, it seems that humanity may soon lose the arms race against pathogens.
Heidelberg CRC for vascular research to continue successful work
The Collaborative Research Centre "Vascular Control of Organ Function" (CRC 1366) at Heidelberg University will continue its research for another four years. After a positive evaluation, the application for extension for a second funding period has now been accepted in the latest approval round of the German Research Foundation (DFG). This biomedical consortium is receiving DFG funds worth approx. 14.3 million euros. It is based at the Medical Faculty Mannheim of Ruperto Carola; Hellmut Augustin continues as spokesperson for CRC 1366. Heidelberg physicists are also involved in the CRC/Transregio "Phenomenological Elementary Particle Physics after the Higgs Discovery" coordinated in Karlsruhe. The CRC/TRR 257 is also entering a second funding stage.
Developing AI-based therapies to fix the nervous system
- Researcher and UdeM professor Guillaume Lajoie is working on projects that use AI to optimize direct interaction with the nervous system for targeted clinical interventions. Electrodes to prevent arrhythmia. Implants to stimulate lost movement after a stroke. An intracranial device to control the tremors produced by Parkinson’s disease. These are just a few examples of brain-machine interfaces powered by artificial intelligence that are making narrowly targeted treatment of certain diseases possible.
Tuberculosis: children hospitalized with severe pneumonia in high-incidence countries should be screened for TB
Tuberculosis affects 1 million children each year; less than half of them are diagnosed and treated for the disease, which leads to more than 200,000 deaths. In a new study, researchers and clinicians from the TB-Speed consortium funded by global health agency Unitaid and led by the University of Bordeaux, in collaboration with the French Research Institute for Sustainable Development (IRD) and MU-JHU (a research collaboration between Makerere University and John Hopkins University in Uganda), showed that screening for tuberculosis at the time of hospital admission was feasible in children with severe pneumonia.
UQ’s Highly Cited Researchers continue to thrive
The Australian Academy of Humanities have elected three new Fellows, one Honorary Fellow and two Council Members from The University of Queensland. Professors Clint Bracknell , Deborah Brown , and Felicity Meakins have been elected as Fellows of the Academy. UQ’s Chancellor Peter Varghese AO was elected an Honorary Fellow,...
A research identifies gender biases in Internet algorithms and proposes specific training to eliminate them
A research led by the Open University of Catalonia (UOC) and with the participation of researchers from the University of Valencia (UV), the Polytechnic University of Valencia (UPV) and the Polytechnic University of Catalonia (UPC), among other centres, proposes measures to eliminate gender bias in Internet algorithms. Among others, that the people involved in creating an algorithm know the measures that can be taken to minimise possible biases and apply them. The research has been published in the Algorithms magazine.
Intensive grassland management hampers the recovery of soil food webs from drought
New research led by a team of scientists from The University of Manchester has shown that intensive grassland management impairs the capacity of soils to buffer extreme droughts, which are becoming more frequent and intense. The study investigated how management of grasslands across northern England modifies the transfer of recently...
I Hass to have you - researchers unpick the perfect avocado
In a world-first, University of Queensland scientists have mapped the genome of the popular fruit, a resource that can drive future research and innovation opportunities for Australian avocado growers. After years of research at the Queensland Alliance for Agriculture and Food Innovation (QAAFI) under Hort Innovation ’s National Tree Genomics...
A prototype system which warns of natural phenomena dangerous for aviation developed
The ALARM research team, a European scientific project coordinated by Universidad Carlos III de Madrid (UC3M), has developed a new prototype early warning system to monitor natural phenomena that threaten the safety and efficiency of aviation. This system, currently capable of predicting the dispersion of volcanic ash or the progress of certain thunderstorms, also identifies the areas where the passage of aircraft has the greatest impact on climate change.
South Asian people undergo type-2 diabetes remission with low calorie diets
- People of South Asian ethnicity may be able to achieve type 2 diabetes remissions by following a structured weight management programme, according to a new study which saw one third of participants lose more than 10% of their body weight. The findings from the STANDby trial - led by...
Public lectures at Universität Hamburg started on 17 October
If you are interested in science, research, politics, culture, and society, check out the General Lecture Series at Universität Hamburg. In Winter Semester 2022/2023, Universität Hamburg offers roughly 160 public lectures on various topics. The lectures begin on 17 October 2022 and end February 2023. The range of...
