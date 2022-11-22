Read full article on original website
Featured video: Creating a sense of feeling
Biomedical engineer and dancer Shriya Srinivasan PhD ’20 explores connections between the human body and the outside world. "The human body is just engineered so beautifully," says Shriya Srinivasan PhD ’20, a research affiliate at MIT’s Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research, a junior fellow at the Society of Fellows at Harvard University, and former doctoral candidate in the Harvard-MIT Program in Health Sciences and Technology.
Two SNSF Starting Grants for Researchers at Swiss TPH
The Swiss National Science Foundation (SNSF) has awarded two Starting Grants to researchers Emma Hodcroft for virology and Samuel Fuhrimann for sustainable agriculture at Swiss TPH. SNSF supports outstanding young researchers in Switzerland and enables them to lead a research project with their own team. Emma Hodcroft. Hodcroft returns to...
ENHANCE Alliance welcomes three new member universities, to form a powerhouse of education and research
TU Delft University of Technology, Gdansk University of Technology and ETH Zurich join the ENHANCE Alliance on its journey towards a European University. The ENHANCE Alliance is delighted to welcome TU Delft University of Technology (Netherlands), Gdansk University of Technology (Poland) and ETH Zurich (Switzerland) as new members. High-ranked representatives of all three institutions have joined the ENHANCE Leadership Meeting, held on Friday, 25 November 2022 at RWTH Aachen University. The ten member universities were handed their signed Memorandums of Understanding, which are the basis for their cooperation.
Maarten van Aalst new Director General at the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI)
M.K. (Maarten) van Aalst will become Director General and also Chief Science Officer at the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management. The Council of Ministers has approved the nomination on the proposal of Minister Bruins Slot, Minister of the Interior and Kingdom Relations. The appointment will take effect on February 1 .
New master program educates students to become leaders for a just and sustainable future
It is official: From today onwards, students can enroll in the new transdisciplinary Master ’Societal Transitions’ at Erasmus University Rotterdam (EUR). Designed by a diverse group of academics from different faculties, in collaboration with the Design Impact Transition (DIT) platform, the master programm introduces students to complex sustainability challenges and teaches them to facilitate transition processes towards just and sustainable futures.
Heidelberg CRC for vascular research to continue successful work
The Collaborative Research Centre "Vascular Control of Organ Function" (CRC 1366) at Heidelberg University will continue its research for another four years. After a positive evaluation, the application for extension for a second funding period has now been accepted in the latest approval round of the German Research Foundation (DFG). This biomedical consortium is receiving DFG funds worth approx. 14.3 million euros. It is based at the Medical Faculty Mannheim of Ruperto Carola; Hellmut Augustin continues as spokesperson for CRC 1366. Heidelberg physicists are also involved in the CRC/Transregio "Phenomenological Elementary Particle Physics after the Higgs Discovery" coordinated in Karlsruhe. The CRC/TRR 257 is also entering a second funding stage.
UQ’s Highly Cited Researchers continue to thrive
The Australian Academy of Humanities have elected three new Fellows, one Honorary Fellow and two Council Members from The University of Queensland. Professors Clint Bracknell , Deborah Brown , and Felicity Meakins have been elected as Fellows of the Academy. UQ’s Chancellor Peter Varghese AO was elected an Honorary Fellow,...
Spotlight on... Sarah West
This week we meet Sarah West, Head of Marketing, Communications and Experience in the Campus Experience and Infrastructure team. Here she chats to us about her involvement in the opening of One Pool Street at UCL East... and a festive appearance on ITV!. What is your role and what does...
Next round for Collaborative Research Center in Immunology
Focus on mechanisms for recognition and elimination of foreign genetic material. Success for a research alliance of the University of Bonn, the Technical University of Dresden and the Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich (LMU): The Collaborative Research Center (SFB)/Transregio 237 "Nucleic Acid Immunity" has convinced with its research work of the past four years. The German Research Foundation (DFG) is funding it for another period with around ten million euros. As planned, the function of spokesperson will be transferred from Gunther Hartmann of the University of Bonn to Veit Hornung of the LMU.
