The Collaborative Research Centre "Vascular Control of Organ Function" (CRC 1366) at Heidelberg University will continue its research for another four years. After a positive evaluation, the application for extension for a second funding period has now been accepted in the latest approval round of the German Research Foundation (DFG). This biomedical consortium is receiving DFG funds worth approx. 14.3 million euros. It is based at the Medical Faculty Mannheim of Ruperto Carola; Hellmut Augustin continues as spokesperson for CRC 1366. Heidelberg physicists are also involved in the CRC/Transregio "Phenomenological Elementary Particle Physics after the Higgs Discovery" coordinated in Karlsruhe. The CRC/TRR 257 is also entering a second funding stage.

2 DAYS AGO