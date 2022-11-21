Read full article on original website
Related
myscience.org
Production and properties of porous metals - especially aluminum foams
Topic: Production and properties of porous metals - in particular aluminum foams. Speaker: Dr. Günther Lange, TU Ilmenau, Department of Mechanical Engineering, acting head of the Group of Metallic Materials and Composites. Time: Friday, 02.12.2022, 3:00 p.m. Place: TU Ilmenau, Faradaybau, Weimarer Straße 32. Admission: 5 Euro. Nature...
myscience.org
A prototype system which warns of natural phenomena dangerous for aviation developed
The ALARM research team, a European scientific project coordinated by Universidad Carlos III de Madrid (UC3M), has developed a new prototype early warning system to monitor natural phenomena that threaten the safety and efficiency of aviation. This system, currently capable of predicting the dispersion of volcanic ash or the progress of certain thunderstorms, also identifies the areas where the passage of aircraft has the greatest impact on climate change.
myscience.org
Continuing the founder journey from student to full-time
Velocity welcomes six new companies to its downtown Kitchener innovation hub. With technology ranging from saltwater batteries, autonomous on-wire robots, and voice-activated monitoring devices, six early-stage companies are joining Velocity full-time through Venture Ready, a program for full-time founders to assess their company’s market preparedness. A day where a...
myscience.org
Low-cost sensor records the level of rivers
Measurement method developed at the University of Bonn could be suitable for flood warning systems. Researchers at the University of Bonn have developed a method that allows the water level of rivers to be monitored around the clock. The cost-effective sensor is for instance suitable for area-wide flood warning systems. The study has been published in the journal Water Resources Research.
myscience.org
Three Starting Grants for VU Amsterdam
Biological psychologist Elsje van Bergen, Ecologist Vasilis Kokkoris and of VU Amsterdam received a Starting Grant of at least 1.5 million euros from the European Research Council (ERC). Growing up among bright books and generous genes. Elsje van Bergen will use the Starting Grant to conduct research into the interplay...
myscience.org
I Hass to have you - researchers unpick the perfect avocado
In a world-first, University of Queensland scientists have mapped the genome of the popular fruit, a resource that can drive future research and innovation opportunities for Australian avocado growers. After years of research at the Queensland Alliance for Agriculture and Food Innovation (QAAFI) under Hort Innovation ’s National Tree Genomics...
myscience.org
From young researcher to asset manager: a technology track!
After 12.5 years Leo van Dongen (Faculty of Engineering Technology) is bidding farewell to the University of Twente. His main research was on effective management of capital goods, on which he also lectured in the Master track Mechanical Engineering. He also brought the world of business closer to UT, with organisations such as NS, ProRail, Alliander, Strukton and the Ministry of Defence. Van Dongen gave his farewell speech on 17 November 2022.
myscience.org
’’Being tagged’: digitally reorganising the world’
A Paderborn-led research project is examining the opportunities and challenges of chipless RFID technology. RFID (radio-frequency identification) technology often remains invisible in our everyday lives, yet is virtually everywhere: chips can for example be found in ID cards, vehicles, clothing, the environment, animals, and sometimes even people. These chips store information such as production data, supply chains and prices, names, dates of birth, or biometrics. However, a new technology has emerged in recent years that enables the production of RFID tags without chips and their incorporation into almost any item at an affordable cost.
myscience.org
Power of data science will help UK manufacturers cut energy bills, boost productivity and increase competitiveness
UK manufacturers can cut energy bills, boost productivity and gain new competitive edge. Launch of AMRC Data Cloud and EyUp Data Science Academy in Sheffield. Digital technologies can have same impact as Bessemer converter. UK manufacturers will be able to cut energy bills, boost productivity and become even more competitive...
myscience.org
Podcast: Winter viruses, being an engineer, and improving energy efficiency
In this edition: What flu and COVID-19 might do this winter, being an engineer, and how the UK can improve energy efficiency to fight fuel poverty. Play the complete podcast (above) You can catch the podcast on all your favourite platforms. Just click on any of the icons below. View...
Comments / 0