Science Focus
Black Friday ebikes: the best deals on electric bikes right now
In the market for a new electric bike? There are plenty of great options right now and Black Friday is here to help you get a saving. Electric bikes are the fastest-growing sector of the UK bike market, following the trend seen elsewhere. Half of the bikes sold in the Netherlands, for instance, are now ebikes. And you can see why. Not only are they environmentally a much sounder option than driving, they’re also a great way for folk who are not in six-pack shape to start shedding the pounds.
topgear.com
Feast your eyes on Hurtan’s special edition 30th anniversary Grand Albaycín
Spanish brand launches some special colours and interior trims to celebrate its 30th birthday. Skip 12 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. If we’re perfectly honest, we weren’t totally aware that Spanish brand Hurtan was turning 30 years old...
topgear.com
Did watches invent go-faster stripes?
Everyone knows stripes are worth a few extra bhp... or $$$ in the watch industry. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. You might expect a watch column on the pages of a car website to try to lure you in by saying how a mechanical watch is a piece of finely tuned machinery that is basically like wearing a sports car on your wrist. But there is no need this time, as the watches are making the point themselves with their very own go-faster stripes.
topgear.com
Internet, Jeep needs you to name its new off-roader!
Jeep’s new electric Wagoneer needs a name, and it’s farming it out across America. Skip 3 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Americans, do we have an opportunity for you... No, this isn’t an invitation back to...
topgear.com
Remembering classic games: Crazy Taxi (1999)
Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. For a certain generation of gamers, the opening strains of All I Want by punk band The Offspring are inextricably linked to the image of a bright yellow taxi launching clear over a San Francisco-style trolley car. Sega’s open world arcade racing game was a chaotic, colourful breath of fresh air when it arrived in the late Nineties, binning off closed circuits for an entire 3D city full of traffic.
