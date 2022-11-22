Read full article on original website
'It's pretty unique:' Rare Piebald deer spotted in Mitchell
Nov. 25—MITCHELL — Fred Bailey thought the multi-colored deer he spotted earlier this week was a decoy. "It was on North Ohlman almost to Lake Mitchell. It was in a shelterbelt, and I drove by it and thought it was a decoy when it was standing sideways like that," Bailey told the Mitchell Republic. "I had to back up to take the picture because I didn't think it was real. (But) it was that close to town."
Winter storm watch issued for Oregon Cascade passes this weekend due to heavy snow
A winter storm watch for heavy snow and high winds has been issued for Oregon mountain passes from late Saturday evening through Sunday and into Monday. The weather could impact travelers heading between the Willamette Valley and Central Oregon after the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. But it will also give Oregon ski areas a boost as they prepare for potential openings next week.
