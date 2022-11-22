Following a pair of close wins on the road, Rice women’s basketball put away Texas Southern with haste to remain undefeated on the season. Katelyn Crosthwait made the first shot she took, a three-pointer to give Rice women’s basketball the early lead on the road against Texas Southern. The Tigers would manage one free throw in response before the visiting Owls scored six more points, pushing their lead to 9-1 in the first two minutes of action.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO