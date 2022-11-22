This chana masala recipe is simple and straightforward—it’s a go-to weeknight meal that can be made in less than an hour. I almost never have the time to soak dried chickpeas the night before I make this dish, or the simmering time required when you start from dried—but then again, who does? What I do have is a trick that will make them taste like you made this dish the slow way: Boiling the canned chickpeas with their liquid helps them mimic the texture you would get from soaking dried ones overnight. (And another trick from my sister-in-law—grating the tomatoes—saves you tons of chopping.)

4 HOURS AGO