The following letter was sent to Dewey Beach commissioners with a copy provided to the Cape Gazette for publication. It was edited to meet the Cape Gazette’s word limit. I was fortunate to serve on the search committee for our current town manager. It makes me smile every day to think about how fortunate we are to have landed an individual such as Bill Zolper. As someone who owns multiple properties in Dewey and has worked in this town going on 40 years, I feel an obligation to share thoughts on the search for a new police chief.

2 DAYS AGO