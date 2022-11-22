Read full article on original website
Epicurious
Quick Chana Masala
This chana masala recipe is simple and straightforward—it’s a go-to weeknight meal that can be made in less than an hour. I almost never have the time to soak dried chickpeas the night before I make this dish, or the simmering time required when you start from dried—but then again, who does? What I do have is a trick that will make them taste like you made this dish the slow way: Boiling the canned chickpeas with their liquid helps them mimic the texture you would get from soaking dried ones overnight. (And another trick from my sister-in-law—grating the tomatoes—saves you tons of chopping.)
Delish
Boursin-Stuffed Mushrooms
Stuffed mushrooms are THE appetizer we make for every party, and while our classic recipe is great, sometimes we like to switch it up a bit. Enter, boursin cheese. It adds a little something to these that’ll have your guests coming back for more (hot tip: make extra, these go fast!).
cohaitungchi.com
Lemon Ginger Turmeric Tea Benefits and Recipe
If you’re looking for a delicious and healthy way to drink your tea, you must try lemon ginger turmeric tea! This tea is packed full of flavor and health benefits, making it the perfect drink for any time of day. Plus, it’s really easy to make, so you can enjoy it anytime you want. Keep reading to learn more about this amazing tea and how to make it yourself.
marginmakingmom.com
Easy Air Fryer Shake and Bake Chicken
Note: This post may contain affiliate links for your convenience. If you make a purchase, this site may receive a small commission at no additional cost to you. You can read my full disclosure policy here. There are thousands of ways to prepare chicken, but my family always gets excited...
Natural Ginger Ale Recipe
While you appreciate its bubbly taste and high concentration of natural probiotics and enzymes that support the healthy function of the digestive system, ginger ale is a tremendously healthy natural beverage that will help you utilize the many medicinal properties of this root.
Healthy Recipe: Hot Chocolate
Making delicious, thick, velvety hot chocolate at home is easy. Unsweetened cocoa powder is the key. It has a richer, deeper, more chocolatey taste than commercial sweetened drinking chocolates. It can also be used for baking. Although hot chocolate can be made in the microwave, it tastes more delicious when it is made on the stovetop. The extra 1-2 minutes of cooking allows the chocolate to fully bloom. Recipes usually ask for equal amounts of sugar and unsweetened cocoa, but it’s really a matter of taste. Adjust the amounts if you prefer it richer or sweeter. Any other type of milk can be used, such as almond or soy milk — have fun with it!
TODAY.com
Are grapes healthy — or tiny sugar bombs? A dietitian explains
Grapes are a sweet treat that date back to about 6000 B.C.. That's right — grapes have been a crowd pleaser for everyday snacking, charcuterie boards, jam, jelly and wine making since Neolithic times. Not only are a grapes versatile fruit, but they also have antioxidants that make them good for your health. As a matter of fact, eating grapes can benefit your heart and skin and maybe even protect against cancer. Let’s look at the wondrous reasons to eat grapes and creative ways to use them.
Cherokee Indian fried bread
Cherokee Indian fried bread/Cherokee biscuits/Photo byGin Lee. This morning, I felt like going back to my roots and making homemade Cherokee fried bread. When I was a little girl, my great-grandmother (who was Cherokee Indian) taught me how to make simple, but oh so delicious Cherokee fried bread, while she'd tell me about the hardships my ancestors went through while walking the Trail of Tears (American Indian removal that began in 1831, ended in 1850). Many American Indians suffered from hunger, disease, and brutality. The Tribes were given minimum government provisions (white flour, salt, and lard) and they had to learn how to make the most from what they were given, while rationing the provisions to survive. I was told that it was during this gut wrenching journey that my Cherokee ancestors learned how to make fried bread. It's not considered being the healthiest bread ever made, but it is a traditional survival bread recipe that dates back to the Trail of Tears.
Delish
Pecan Pralines
Creamy and crunchy, pecan pralines are the kind of like the perfect cross between a cookie and a candy. They're melt-in-your-mouth, and are the perfect gift to bring to any holiday gathering. They may seem daunting to make but are actually so much easier than you might think, especially when you follow our tips below.
gordonramsayclub.com
Simple Flourless Chocolate Cake
This flourless chocolate cake is so simple and easy to make, and you will get a delicious chocolate cake without flour. Isn’t that fantastic? If you are a chocolate lover but you are gluten intolerant then this flourless chocolate cake ideal for you. Here is the recipe:. Servings 10-12...
Better-than-the-Box Vanilla Wafers
Did you know that vanilla wafers do not need to come from a box? It’s true! Vanilla wafers are simple cookies that, like many baked goods, are even better when they’re homemade. These homemade vanilla wafers are petite, crisp, and bursting with a vanilla flavor that the store-bought version cannot compete with. Here’s how to make better-than-the-box vanilla wafers.
Living a Low-Waste Lifestyle? Here's What to Do With Leftover Pickle Juice
Instead of pouring your leftover pickle juice down the drain, you should consider saving it. If you don’t know what to do with leftover pickle juice, don’t worry, there are actually many different ways to use it. From relieving cramps to cleaning cookware, there are so many cool...
gordonramsayclub.com
Double Dark Chocolate Tart
Simple and easy to prepare, this no-bake double dark chocolate tart is so rich and delicious! If you enjoy chocolate, then this treat is ideal for you. Plus, dark chocolate is always a good idea for your health, especially if you are a lady (in PMS). Here is the recipe:
How to clean the bottom of a fry pan that’s . . . seen some things
You just installed the pot rack or peg board of your dreams and are ready to make all your Julia Child fantasies come to life, azel! The problem? You need to clean the bottom of the fry pans. When it comes time to hang all of your trusty cookware, you might notice that the underside of your favorite pans (which are usually relegated to the bottom cabinet) have been scorched and stained within an inch of their lives.
gordonramsayclub.com
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheesecake Pie
This chocolate peanut butter cheesecake pie is so easy and simple to prepare! So, do not hesitate to surprise your family or friends with this amazingly delicious dessert that is rich and so creamy. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 8 oz. (1 package) cream cheese, softened. 1 Oreo crumb crust,...
cohaitungchi.com
Healthy Baking Soda Lemonade – Feel Great
If you want to feel great and activate genes to stay healthy I have recipe for you – Healthy Baking Soda Lemonade. Healthy Drink for YOU. I really need something sparkling, explosive and fun. Also, I want to feel great. And like always when I want to feel great,...
Dad's Mashed Potato Pancakes - Recipe for Holiday Leftovers
What do you do with all these Thanksgiving leftovers??! I have to admit one of my fondest memories as a child was the day after Thanksgiving. In our household growing up nothing went to waste. The day after Thanksgiving was a free for all - meaning we were raided the kitchen fridge all day long. Turkey slider sandwiches with a dollop of stuffing and cranberry sauce, some reheated green bean casserole, a piece of pie here, a few cookies there, it was like Thanksgiving all over but without all the prep work (and extended family)! That being said my absolute favorite thing was a recipe my dad would make with mashed potatoes. Cheesy mashed potato pancakes. My mouth waters just thinking about them. I would wake up the day after Thanksgiving to the sizzling sound of bacon cooking and these little glorious gems being fried up. He would serve me two mashed potato and cheese pancakes with a side of bacon and a fried egg just on the edge of being runny over the top. My all time favorite breakfast! This is a such an easy recipe to make, it's great for leftovers and you can customize it anyway you would like with your choice of cheeses or accompaniments.
gordonramsayclub.com
Peanut Butter Mousse Pie
Peanut butter is an incredible food, not only because it’s tasty and healthy but because it’s one of the most versatile ingredients. In this recipe, you can find many “diet enemies” – but you can always find a day to celebrate sweets and enjoy life – so, the following peanut butter mousse pie is just ideal for that kind of days! I mixed a few delicious, hard- to- resist ingredients that make this recipe rich and tasty.
therecipecritic.com
Andes Mint Cookies
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. These Andes mint cookies are chewy and soft, topped with a lovely mint frosting and silky chocolate ganache. Andes mint candies sit on top and melt into the cookie as you chew, making it the perfect bite every time!
