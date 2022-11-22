Read full article on original website
Epicurious
Quick Chana Masala
This chana masala recipe is simple and straightforward—it’s a go-to weeknight meal that can be made in less than an hour. I almost never have the time to soak dried chickpeas the night before I make this dish, or the simmering time required when you start from dried—but then again, who does? What I do have is a trick that will make them taste like you made this dish the slow way: Boiling the canned chickpeas with their liquid helps them mimic the texture you would get from soaking dried ones overnight. (And another trick from my sister-in-law—grating the tomatoes—saves you tons of chopping.)
Delish
Boursin-Stuffed Mushrooms
Stuffed mushrooms are THE appetizer we make for every party, and while our classic recipe is great, sometimes we like to switch it up a bit. Enter, boursin cheese. It adds a little something to these that’ll have your guests coming back for more (hot tip: make extra, these go fast!).
cohaitungchi.com
Lemon Ginger Turmeric Tea Benefits and Recipe
If you’re looking for a delicious and healthy way to drink your tea, you must try lemon ginger turmeric tea! This tea is packed full of flavor and health benefits, making it the perfect drink for any time of day. Plus, it’s really easy to make, so you can enjoy it anytime you want. Keep reading to learn more about this amazing tea and how to make it yourself.
TODAY.com
Are grapes healthy — or tiny sugar bombs? A dietitian explains
Grapes are a sweet treat that date back to about 6000 B.C.. That's right — grapes have been a crowd pleaser for everyday snacking, charcuterie boards, jam, jelly and wine making since Neolithic times. Not only are a grapes versatile fruit, but they also have antioxidants that make them good for your health. As a matter of fact, eating grapes can benefit your heart and skin and maybe even protect against cancer. Let’s look at the wondrous reasons to eat grapes and creative ways to use them.
Natural Ginger Ale Recipe
While you appreciate its bubbly taste and high concentration of natural probiotics and enzymes that support the healthy function of the digestive system, ginger ale is a tremendously healthy natural beverage that will help you utilize the many medicinal properties of this root.
Delish
Christmas Punch
There’s no better way to liven up a holiday party than with a big pitcher of punch. A lot of recipes use Kool-Aid, liters of soda, and even ice cream to build their cocktails for sweetness. But, if you’re like us, sometimes you just want a glass of punch—and not a punch of sugar.
cohaitungchi.com
Healthy Baking Soda Lemonade – Feel Great
If you want to feel great and activate genes to stay healthy I have recipe for you – Healthy Baking Soda Lemonade. Healthy Drink for YOU. I really need something sparkling, explosive and fun. Also, I want to feel great. And like always when I want to feel great,...
