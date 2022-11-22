Read full article on original website
Ble Goude returns to Ivory Coast after 11 years in exile
ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Former Youth Minister Charles Ble Goude, who was acquitted of crimes at the International Criminal Court, returned home Saturday to Ivory Coast after more than a decade of exile. He arrived in Abidjan on a commercial flight around 1 p.m. and made no comment...
AP PHOTOS: Qatar bustles with traditional and tourist stops
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The winding cobbled alleys of Souq Waqif create a labyrinthine bazaar stuffed with dozens of small stores hawking spices and perfumes, scented oils, silk scarves, shimmering crystal chandeliers and glittering jewelry. The Qatari capital’s oldest souq also features shisha lounges, antique stores, art galleries, restaurants...
AP PHOTOS: Bright shops enliven Congo's dark days
GOMA, Congo (AP) — Saturday morning in Goma, the lakeside capital of eastern Congo is as busy as any other day of the week, despite tensions caused by recent fighting between M23 rebels and government forces north of the city. Hundreds of taxi-motorcycles weave through the packed streets of...
Italy landslide death toll rises to 5 as 9 people remain missing
The death toll after a powerful landslide on the Italian island of Ischia rose to five on Sunday as at least nine people remain missing.
E. Congo on edge to see if M23 rebel cease-fire takes effect
GOMA, Congo (AP) — Civilians in mineral-rich eastern Congo edgily waited to see whether a cease-fire to end the latest round of fighting between government forces and a shadowy rebel group would come into effect as planned Friday evening. Congo's president and neighboring Rwanda's foreign minister were among the...
