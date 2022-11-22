Civilians escape Kherson after Russian strikes on freed city. KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Fleeing shelling, civilians have streamed out of the southern Ukrainian city whose recapture they had celebrated just weeks earlier. The exodus from Kherson came as Ukraine solemnly remembered a deadly 1930s famine and sought to ensure that Russia's war on the country doesn’t deprive others worldwide of its vital food exports. Meanwhile, repair crews across Ukraine were scrambling to restore heat, electricity and water services that were blasted into disrepair after a punishing barrage targeting infrastructure in recent days. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hosted a conference on food security with many supportive Western leaders.

20 HOURS AGO