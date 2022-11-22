Read full article on original website
Victim stabbed, robbed by man who asked him for a cigarette on the subway
A 34-year-old man was assaulted and robbed by a man who asked him for a cigarette on a Manhattan subway Tuesday, police said.
Hundreds of Ukrainians flee Kherson as Russian shelling intensifies
Hundreds of Ukrainians streamed out of Kherson city on Sunday to flee Russian shelling, two weeks after its recapture from Russian occupying forces prompted jubilant celebrations. The liberation of Kherson marked a major battlefield gain for Kyiv – reconquered after the Russians retreated to the east bank of the Dnipro...
Citrus County Chronicle
Police: Brazil school shooter wore swastika, planned attack
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A former student armed with a semiautomatic pistol and a revolver who killed four people and wounded 12 in two schools in Brazil had a swastika pinned to his vest and had been planning the attacks for two years, police said. The shootings took place...
