COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — When officials unfurled a 25-foot rainbow flag in front of Colorado Springs City Hall this week, people gathered to mourn the https://apnews.com/article/crime-shootings-colorado-denver-springs-79976bed902603de59bd7b6ba2b16aff?utm_source=homepage&utm_medium=RelatedStories&utm_campaign=position_02">victims of a https://apnews.com/article/entertainment-crime-shootings-colorado-hate-crimes-f47f8675cebe4daab06b60961ea04cd0">mass shooting at a https://apnews.com/article/business-shootings-colorado-gay-rights-112e79c6886defbcc07e2c7cec32a246">popular gay club couldn't help but reflect on how such a display of support would have been unthinkable just days earlier.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO