fitfoodiefinds.com
Turkey Casserole
After the holiday meals, you are SURE to have leftover turkey, so why not make this delicious turkey casserole recipe. Thanksgiving leftovers with a twist!. This simple meal combines the flavors of hearty vegetables, slices of turkey, chicken broth, and of course, cheese. There’s no cream of chicken soup added,...
therecipecritic.com
Turkey Noodle Soup
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Making a big pot of turkey noodle soup is the best way to use up your Thanksgiving leftovers! It’s creamy, savory, and filled with delicious herbs and veggies! Your family is going to love this easy, hearty meal.
Delish
Snowman Cupcakes
Baby, it’s cold outside! We can’t think of a better way to welcome the first snow of the season than with these adorable snowman cupcakes. Marshmallow snowmen sit atop sweet, frosted coconut cupcakes to create a dessert guaranteed to put you in a festive mood. In keeping with the snowy scene, shredded coconut flakes are used in two ways—incorporated into the batter for added sweetness and sprinkled on top of the buttercream frosting.
cohaitungchi.com
Lemon Ginger Turmeric Tea Benefits and Recipe
If you’re looking for a delicious and healthy way to drink your tea, you must try lemon ginger turmeric tea! This tea is packed full of flavor and health benefits, making it the perfect drink for any time of day. Plus, it’s really easy to make, so you can enjoy it anytime you want. Keep reading to learn more about this amazing tea and how to make it yourself.
Delish
Cranberry-Walnut Chicken Salad Sandwiches
This tasty sandwich proves chicken salad can be flavorful. With protein from chicken, Greek yogurt, and Clover Valley® Shelled Walnuts, and topped with a veggie-packed slaw, it’s a tasty option that can help give you an afternoon boost. Step 1Make slaw: In a small bowl, stir to combine...
KTRE
Thanksgiving dinner casserole by Mama Steph
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - If you have leftover ingredients from your Thanksgiving dinner, or if you just don’t want to make a huge dinner but want some of the flavors of that meal, this casserole will be perfect!. If you don’t have leftover turkey, you can use a rotisserie...
marginmakingmom.com
Easy Air Fryer Shake and Bake Chicken
Note: This post may contain affiliate links for your convenience. If you make a purchase, this site may receive a small commission at no additional cost to you. You can read my full disclosure policy here. There are thousands of ways to prepare chicken, but my family always gets excited...
How to Make 4-Ingredient Chocolate Dump Cake
There are quite a few desserts that start with a box of chocolate cake mix, and this chocolate dump cake is no different. The best part about this super rich cake is that it doesn’t require much effort. There’s no cracking eggs and measuring out sugar and baking powder and shortening. You simply layer your ingredients into a cake pan, give everything a quick stir, and bake until set.
thesouthernladycooks.com
MASHED POTATO BISCUITS
Mashed Potato Biscuits are so easy to make and a wonderful way to use any leftover mashed potatoes. We love these delicious biscuits with butter and honey. These are a great way to start the day and keep well in an airtight container and reheat well too. Mashed Potato Biscuits...
agupdate.com
Chocolate-Peppermint Puppy Chow
12.8 oz. box Chocolate Chex cereal (8 C.) 6 candy canes, crushed (1/2 C.) Divide powdered sugar between two gallon-size Ziplock bags then set aside. Tear off two pieces of parchment or wax paper then place slightly overlapping onto the counter. Add chocolate chips and coconut oil to a large,...
EatingWell
Molly Yeh's Thanksgiving Menu Is Filled with Comfort Food Favorites, Plus Holiday Recipes Inspired by Her Chinese Heritage
Starting in 2009 when Molly Yeh launched her blog My Name Is Yeh, she has been "inviting" fans into her home for the holidays. And since 2018, she's been welcoming viewers into her current home via TV as part of her Food Network show, Girl Meets Farm. That home, by...
Healthy Recipe: Hot Chocolate
Making delicious, thick, velvety hot chocolate at home is easy. Unsweetened cocoa powder is the key. It has a richer, deeper, more chocolatey taste than commercial sweetened drinking chocolates. It can also be used for baking. Although hot chocolate can be made in the microwave, it tastes more delicious when it is made on the stovetop. The extra 1-2 minutes of cooking allows the chocolate to fully bloom. Recipes usually ask for equal amounts of sugar and unsweetened cocoa, but it’s really a matter of taste. Adjust the amounts if you prefer it richer or sweeter. Any other type of milk can be used, such as almond or soy milk — have fun with it!
fitfoodiefinds.com
Perfect Poached Eggs
Looking for the BEST poached eggs recipe? This simple method will give you the perfectly firm egg whites and an oozy, golden yolk you’ve been dreaming of, even if you’re a beginner!. With a few tips and a little practice, you’ll have a delicious, perfectly poached egg in...
gordonramsayclub.com
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheesecake Pie
This chocolate peanut butter cheesecake pie is so easy and simple to prepare! So, do not hesitate to surprise your family or friends with this amazingly delicious dessert that is rich and so creamy. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 8 oz. (1 package) cream cheese, softened. 1 Oreo crumb crust,...
fox56news.com
Sage sausage and apple stuffing, cranberry ambrosia
1 cup peeled, cooked chestnuts, diced (optional) About 12 cups of good-quality bread cubes, lightly oven toasted. Preheat oven to 350 degrees and butter a 9×13 baking dish. In a large sauté pan over medium high heat, brown and crumble the sausage until just barely cooked through. Add 2 tbsp of the butter and the olive oil to the pan and sauté celery and onions until translucent and just beginning to brown, about 10 minutes. Add the apples and sauté for another 5 minutes to soften. Add the cranberries and chestnuts, if using, to the pan. Season well with salt, pepper, and rubbed sage. In a medium saucepan, heat the chicken broth with the remaining 6 tbsp of butter. Place the bread cubes in a very large bowl and add the sausage mixture. Pour buttery broth mixture over the dry stuffing one cup at a time, stirring until absorbed. The mixture should be moist and neither dry or soggy. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Transfer stuffing to the prepared baking dish and bake for approximately 30-35 minutes, until stuffing is lightly browned on top.
therecipecritic.com
Andes Mint Cookies
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. These Andes mint cookies are chewy and soft, topped with a lovely mint frosting and silky chocolate ganache. Andes mint candies sit on top and melt into the cookie as you chew, making it the perfect bite every time!
“How To Cook A Turkey” From Millboro Kindergarten Students
Chase – My dad cooks it medium-rare in the pot. Jace – Hunt the turkey then eat it. Cook it for 6 minutes with stuff on it. Mariah - You kill it in the woods then take it home. You cook it in the oven for 10 minutes and eat it with a fork. Alexis – Buy the turkey from the store. Bring it home. Put it in the pot. Cook it for five minutes. Eat it! Ali – Kill it in the woods. Bring it home and cook it. We put it in the oven for one million hours. Put flowers...
gordonramsayclub.com
Peanut Butter Mousse Pie
Peanut butter is an incredible food, not only because it’s tasty and healthy but because it’s one of the most versatile ingredients. In this recipe, you can find many “diet enemies” – but you can always find a day to celebrate sweets and enjoy life – so, the following peanut butter mousse pie is just ideal for that kind of days! I mixed a few delicious, hard- to- resist ingredients that make this recipe rich and tasty.
snapshotsincursive.com
Quark Raspberry Swirl
What’s Cooking in Gail’s Kitchen? Palatable Possibilities: Quark Raspberry Swirl! Quark, quark, quark. Yep…it’s a real thing. Probably the easiest way to explain what quark is would be to say, “Think about a cross between sour cream and greek yogurt”. It has the smoothness of both when mixed with veggies or fruit. Obviously when using raspberries, a little sugar makes it super-delicious. I like the fresh pleasant zing of lime juice mixed in, too. And what can I say? The coconut flavor just makes the dessert that much better.
