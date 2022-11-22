After 60-plus years on Avenue B, Raul's Barber Shop has closed its doors. First, a quick bit of positive news: Raul's already secured a new location nearby and will be up and running very soon. As for 11 Avenue B between Houston and Second Street ... Steve Croman took over as landlord in 2020, and that's all you need to know.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO