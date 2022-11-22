Read full article on original website
Netflix’s unexpectedly controversial new original shrugs off bad buzz to hit #1 in 84 countries
If ever there was a combination of filmmaker and property so destined to eventually be intertwined that the only surprise is that it didn’t happen sooner, it’s Tim Burton and The Addams Family. Hollywood’s premiere offbeat outsider always felt like the perfect candidate for the spooky and kooky franchise, with Wednesday finally being unleashed on Netflix this past… well, you can guess.
Tim Burton is getting dragged for ‘Wednesday’s tone-deaf delivery of inclusivity
Another day, another smash-hit Netflix TV series that is nonetheless courting controversy. Wednesday has proven to be the perfect alternate Thanksgiving viewing this week, with folks loving the Addams Family reimagining and especially Jenna Ortega’s unbeatable turn as the iconic gothic teen. Unfortunately, not all aspects of the show are going down so well online. And, fairly or unfairly, director Tim Burton is bearing the brunt of their scorn.
Was the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ filmed at Kevin Bacon’s real house?
Warning: There are major spoilers for Guardian of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special dropped on Disney Plus on Friday and it has introduced fans to a fresh taste of familial love and emotional bonding. The plot revolves around the guardians Mantis (Pom Klementieff) and Drax (Dave Bautista) heading to Earth to present a special gift to Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) on Christmas and make it memorable for him.
Latest Sci-Fi News: Chris Hemsworth reveals the real reason his ‘Star Trek’ return never happened as shocking ‘Doctor Who’ spinoff rumors surface
Welcome back, sci-fi fans — have we got some shocking news for you today! Paramount has been trying to make Star Trek 4 happen for years, preferably with Chris Hemsworth back as Kirk’s dad, but the Australian star has now revealed the one reason why this couldn’t, or maybe shouldn’t, happen. Elsewhere, the Doctor Who universe looks to be expanding exponentially in some very surprising ways, if the latest rumors are to be believed. Set your faces to stun, folks…
Who is Christina Ricci’s ‘Wednesday’ character? Her secret backstory explained
A new twist on the classic Addams Family story, Wednesday, released to Netflix this week, allowing fans to return to the humorous, gothic family. The new series zeroes in on one of the two Addams children, as she attends Nevermore Academy, a “school for monstrous misfits.” Wednesday was, and remains, one of the most popular characters from the branching Addams Family releases. Celebratory posts highlighting her unique style pepper Imgur each Wednesday afternoon, thanks in large part to the flawless performance of Christina Ricci. Ricci played Wednesday in several Addams Family releases in the early 90s, and to many represents the best-ever encapsulation of the role.
Twitter isn’t taking well to Stephen King ditching the Elon Musk bashing to sing Chief Twit’s praises
Stephen King has been sort of a digital folk hero lately for continuously calling out new Twitter CEO Elon Musk on his bumbling takeover of the social media site. Now he’s catching heat for the opposite: praising Musk for his handling of Tesla. King has tweeted out things like...
Supporters defend Brie Larson from claims she doesn’t ‘deserve’ to be called Captain Marvel
Barely a day goes by without Brie Larson’s name gathering momentum on the internet, whether the Academy Award winner is posting some wholesome content, or fans are debating if Captain Marvel is an abomination against both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and cinema itself. The truth, as always, is impossible...
‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ brings an ultra-obscure 1980s IP into MCU canon
This article contains spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has just landed on Disney Plus, and delivers on its promise of a heartwarming and funny story centered on Marvel’s top spacefaring team of heroes. There’s not much more to it than that, though we do get some excellent festive needle drops, and Kevin Bacon clearly having a lot of fun playing himself.
Two decades have done nothing to quench the thirst for a ‘Lord of the Rings’ icon
Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy is unarguably one of the most popular films of all time, overtaking even longtime favorites like Star Wars in the hearts of many fans. The movies made icons out of the majority of their main cast, elevating even relative unknowns onto instant...
Box Office: Netflix’s ‘Glass Onion’ Slays in Limited Release With Estimated $15 Million
Netflix is staying tight-lipped about the box office performance of “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” However, sources speculate the well-reviewed whodunit scored in its special theatrical release, earning as much as $15 million during in its week-long run in roughly 600 theaters. Based on informed estimates, the sequel to 2019’s “Knives Out” brought in $13 million over the extended Thanksgiving holiday frame, translating to a robust $19,000 per-theater-average. More than $9 million of that figure came over the weekend. That means “Glass Onion” would have placed third on domestic box office charts, following “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (which grossed $65...
‘Zorro’ star gets slaughtered for daring to suggest Tom Holland as his replacement
Hollywood has made a concerted effort to move away from its long-held and historically unsavory practice of whitewashing certain roles, so it came as something of a surprise when no less of an authority than Antonio Banderas suggested London-born Tom Holland as the perfect candidate to replace him in a potential Zorro legacy sequel.
The latest in Netflix’s never-ending line of opinion-splitting originals embraces the top spot in 38 countries
There are very few guarantees in life, but critics and audiences staunchly disagreeing on the merits of Netflix’s latest high-profile original movie is definitely one of them. However, festive romance The Noel Diary has deviated from the template by receiving a warmer reception in terms of reviews than it has from the general public.
A mesmerizing nightmare destined for classic status shapeshifts into a streaming smash hit
Horror reigns supreme as arguably the single most consistently popular form of cinema there is, with gorehounds eager to devour as much content as possible that covers virtually every single one of the genre’s innumerable bases. And yet, You Won’t Be Alone has slipped almost completely under the radar, despite being one of the year’s best-reviewed chillers.
Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: Lucasfilm reveals a secret nod to the ‘Alien’ franchise in ‘Andor’ and Diego Luna reflects on Cassian’s season one arc
We’re still coming down from the intense high of Andor‘s season finale. It’s been a wonderful three months for Star Wars fans, with the show reminding us just how good the franchise can be when treated with care and intelligence. With the first season now done and dusted, the team behind it has been opening up on the first season, with today the first day they can freely discuss what we’ve seen without having to dance around spoilers.
The mystery of Mark Hamill’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ cameo has been solved
If there’s one thing the internet loves, it’s connecting dots that may or may not be imaginary to reach a conclusion that may or may not be accurate, with James Gunn’s The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special the latest to get caught up in the backdraft.
Chris Hemsworth’s story with Alzheimer’s: What is the APOE4 gene?
Marvel actor Chris Hemsworth recently revealed that he has a rare gene that puts him at risk of developing Alzheimer’s after he got himself tested during the shooting of Limitless. The actor claimed the results were “his biggest fear.” The actor hasn’t announced that he’d quit acting, especially since he’s willing to return for another Thor movie. However, he did mention he’d like to focus on “those things that make life worth living.”
A long-forgotten fantasy emerges from the depths to secure its streaming legend
For one of the most enduring myths of the modern age that continues to generate massive interest from all corners of the world, you’d have thought that the Loch Ness Monster would have been the subject of more film and television projects given the potential to apply the fabled creature to action, adventure, sci-fi, fantasy, or even horror. Literary adaptation The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep took a novel approach to the story, but it’s long since been lost to the sands of time.
Guillermo del Toro gives us our first official reaction to ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’
We’re fairly certain that the Avatar: The Way of Water embargo hasn’t lifted yet, mainly due to the fact that we’re even more certain the embargo hasn’t been declared yet. Whatever the case, James Cameron‘s sequel has received its first public reaction, and it’s in the form of glowing praise from Cameron’s longtime friend Guillermo del Toro.
When is ‘Ted Lasso’ season 3 coming out?
One of television’s best ever pleasant surprises is Jason Sudeikis and Ted Lasso. The British-American comedy perfectly balances the optimism of American comedy with the gallows humor of their trans-Atlantic cousins. The first two seasons have been some of the best stuff around in the medium for a long...
Is Peter Quill really the greatest hero in the MCU?
Now that the Kevin Bacon comeback special… oops, we mean the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has come and gone, fans are left with one burning question: Is MCU’s greatest hero Peter Quill aka Star-Lord?. Despite two ridiculously successful movies that made a lower-tier Marvel superhero group...
